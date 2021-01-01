« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #39000 on: Today at 10:05:39 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:02:17 am
The other option is just pay the 40 million and get him now regardless, isn't that his buyout?

If we want him, and would go back for him in January, just get him now and leave Lavia alone. Theres no way Southampton can charge £50 mill next summer so unless City want him we can get him in a year.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #39001 on: Today at 10:06:13 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:02:17 am
The other option is just pay the 40 million and get him now regardless, isn't that his buyout?

Yep apparently. Defo an option if we can't do this Lavia deal though i'd love both!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #39002 on: Today at 10:08:58 am »
🎙️Southampton manager Russell Martin on outgoings: "there needs to be movement that suits us as a club. I don't envisage anything changing between now and the weekend, but it's football, right, so anything can happen." 🥱 #LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #39003 on: Today at 10:09:48 am »
Such a pity that early in the window everyone was praising our deals, whereas now it's turned to such negative vibes.  :butt
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #39004 on: Today at 10:58:04 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:08:58 am
🎙️Southampton manager Russell Martin on outgoings: "there needs to be movement that suits us as a club. I don't envisage anything changing between now and the weekend, but it's football, right, so anything can happen." 🥱 #LFC

They've agreed to sell JWP to West Ham just now, so he's waffling.

Hopefully Lavia gets done soon.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #39005 on: Today at 11:05:51 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:08:58 am
🎙️Southampton manager Russell Martin on outgoings: "there needs to be movement that suits us as a club. I don't envisage anything changing between now and the weekend, but it's football, right, so anything can happen." 🥱 #LFC

Their forums suggest the bulk of their fans are tiring of these games. Last night's loss was a wake-up call for many of them. They know they have to sell to buy and they're watching their rivals take players they've been strongly linked with.

And as much as the sales of Lavia and JWP help bring in an injection of cash, there are other players they need to shift to bring down the wage bill.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #39006 on: Today at 11:07:55 am »
With WH agreeing a deal for JWP its super annoying we havent managed to get this deal over the line.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #39007 on: Today at 11:11:31 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:07:55 am
With WH agreeing a deal for JWP its super annoying we havent managed to get this deal over the line.
Last laugh is on West Ham though as theyll be expected to pay the asking price for any other players theyre after now.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #39008 on: Today at 11:11:32 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:07:55 am
With WH agreeing a deal for JWP its super annoying we havent managed to get this deal over the line.

They got a deal after months of wrangling (longer than our dealings over Lavia) and walking away because no other club was willing to pay anywhere near what Southampton wanted (£40m).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #39009 on: Today at 11:13:16 am »
think Aguerd would be a good signing. Although West Ham dont need money now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #39010 on: Today at 11:13:34 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 11:11:31 am
Last laugh is on West Ham though as theyll be expected to pay the asking price for any other players theyre after now.

Southampton wanted £40m. West Ham got him for £30m after refusing to go higher than that for weeks
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #39011 on: Today at 11:15:43 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:13:34 am
Southampton wanted £40m. West Ham got him for £30m after refusing to go higher than that for weeks

Did they bid at all before that? Don't get why our bids are so public and making us look silly
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #39012 on: Today at 11:17:45 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:13:34 am
Southampton wanted £40m. West Ham got him for £30m after refusing to go higher than that for weeks
Every valuation Ive seen has been around £30m from multiple sources.

Either way its not a good look for our crack team of negotiators.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #39013 on: Today at 11:19:56 am »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 11:15:43 am
Did they bid at all before that? Don't get why our bids are so public and making us look silly

They started bidding at £20m at the beginning of the summer. I suspect their bidding process played out publicly due to Southampton putting info out and the very public spat between Moyes (who wanted JWP) and Steidten (who didn't) adding fuel to the fire
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #39014 on: Today at 11:20:35 am »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 11:15:43 am
Did they bid at all before that? Don't get why our bids are so public and making us look silly

I think there's probably a feeling that they can get another big side to the table for Lavia. Doubt that would be the case for someone like Ward-Prowse.

Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:13:16 am
think Aguerd would be a good signing. Although West Ham dont need money now.

He does profile well for that LCB spot, but injuries and age count against him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #39015 on: Today at 11:20:39 am »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 11:15:43 am
Did they bid at all before that? Don't get why our bids are so public and making us look silly
Public due to Southampton briefing their local journos
