🎙️Southampton manager Russell Martin on outgoings: "there needs to be movement that suits us as a club. I don't envisage anything changing between now and the weekend, but it's football, right, so anything can happen." 🥱 #LFC



Their forums suggest the bulk of their fans are tiring of these games. Last night's loss was a wake-up call for many of them. They know they have to sell to buy and they're watching their rivals take players they've been strongly linked with.And as much as the sales of Lavia and JWP help bring in an injection of cash, there are other players they need to shift to bring down the wage bill.