The other option is just pay the 40 million and get him now regardless, isn't that his buyout?
🎙️Southampton manager Russell Martin on outgoings: "there needs to be movement that suits us as a club. I don't envisage anything changing between now and the weekend, but it's football, right, so anything can happen." 🥱 #LFC
With WH agreeing a deal for JWP its super annoying we havent managed to get this deal over the line.
Last laugh is on West Ham though as theyll be expected to pay the asking price for any other players theyre after now.
Southampton wanted £40m. West Ham got him for £30m after refusing to go higher than that for weeks
Did they bid at all before that? Don't get why our bids are so public and making us look silly
think Aguerd would be a good signing. Although West Ham dont need money now.
