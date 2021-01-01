« previous next »
PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:49:59 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:46:57 am
Give it a bloody rest.

You are right. I am off for a coffee. Tired of this bullshit ...
koptommy93

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:52:03 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 08:46:26 am
Reading posts like this, I think that some of you deserve "ambitious" owners like Gillett and Hicks ...
Yeah because the only two options are that or what we have now. Christ.
Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:54:30 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:35:24 am
I think its very unlikely we get anyone after Lavia. We are not a club who shop in the last 2-3 weeks of the window bar Diaz who Porto needed to sell
I do think fans thinking it will be more are very naive.

I don't really know what else to say to that other than I disagree. The latest comments from journalists (and Klopp, really) seem to suggest we won't stop after Lavia.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:55:32 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:39:43 am
Athletic article on potential CB targets: https://archive.ph/OZPUE

This line worries me:

Hopefully that is just their opinion as if ~£35m might be a problem then we must be really skint.

Im not sure this window makes sense unless were working to pretty tight constraints. I dont think thats necessarily the end of the world, Mac may well be a title challenging level player and we got him for £35 million. We still have world class players at the club. But its also not ideal. It would certainly explain how slow weve moved, how willing we were to get both Henderson and Fabinho off the wage bill and the profile of the player weve targeted.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:00:52 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 08:42:44 am
So, only signing finished articles, who are going for £80-100 million this summer, would please you. OK, I get it ..

I didnt say finished article I was taking about more experience.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:03:25 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:55:32 am
Im not sure this window makes sense unless were working to pretty tight constraints. I dont think thats necessarily the end of the world, Mac may well be a title challenging level player and we got him for £35 million. We still have world class players at the club. But its also not ideal. It would certainly explain how slow weve moved, how willing we were to get both Henderson and Fabinho off the wage bill and the profile of the player weve targeted.

If we bring in Lavia and a 40m CB that takes our spending to well over 180m so tight constraints wouldnt be an accurate way to describe the spending.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:05:16 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:03:25 am
If we bring in Lavia and a 40m CB that takes our spending to well over 180m so tight constraints wouldnt be an accurate way to describe the spending.

I mean youre going to have to take incoming fees and wages saved in to account here and its going to wind up looking a lot smaller than your figure.
naka

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:05:53 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:03:25 am
If we bring in Lavia and a 40m CB that takes our spending to well over 180m so tight constraints wouldnt be an accurate way to describe the spending.
Agree with this but lets wait and see if this happens .
Was in Boston last week and trust me Red Sox fans are as unhappy as we are with Fsg.
HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:06:04 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 08:42:44 am
So, only signing finished articles, who are going for £80-100 million this summer, would please you. OK, I get it ..

He never said that though did he, nor did he insinuate that. But once again when someone has a different opinion to your own, you react with condescending remarks.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:06:58 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 08:54:30 am
I don't really know what else to say to that other than I disagree. The latest comments from journalists (and Klopp, really) seem to suggest we won't stop after Lavia.
same journalists said we were waiting for Bellingham.
Im a few weeks it will be Liverpool were priced out of moves etc
Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:10:32 am
Quote from: naka on Today at 09:05:53 am
Agree with this but lets wait and see if this happens .
Was in Boston last week and trust me Red Sox fans are as unhappy as we are with Fsg.

Another huge team within their sport that arent able to use their power or leverage to buy the best talent. Sounds familiar.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:11:26 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:39:43 am
Athletic article on potential CB targets: https://archive.ph/OZPUE

This line worries me:

Hopefully that is just their opinion as if ~£35m might be a problem then we must be really skint.

Says up front they'd ideally be left-footed then they list six options, three of whom are right footed. Good stuff. And one of the lefty options, Medina, has some concerning personal stuff that I imagine will have us steering clear.

So that leaves Inacio and Lukeba. I'd be happy with either, look perfectly suited to that LCB/LB hybrid spot. Again, I'd question what happens if we go for a more traditional back four because neither look big enough for what Klopp ideally wants at CB, and probably not capable of playing as a conventional LB either. So for me, you risk getting to a point where they have no natural spot in the team, which is far from ideal. Again, I think someone like Theate, Hancko or Pavlovic look better fits (with obvious caveats on how they'd translate their skills to the PL).

From that list though, I'd probably do Bella-Kotchap too. Still maintain we need two defenders and he looks ideal for developing as a Konate alternative.
decosabute

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:12:22 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:03:25 am
If we bring in Lavia and a 40m CB that takes our spending to well over 180m so tight constraints wouldnt be an accurate way to describe the spending.

If we do that though, we'll also probably have sold Matip and Phillips (maybe others), along with the money we've already got for Fabinho and Henderson. It would probably end up being net spend of around £100m, which is alright, but still a long way behind the likes of Spurs and Arsenal, never mind the financially doped teams. Especially when you factor in that there would also be a shitload off the wage bill and that this was the big rebuild summer we've been saving for.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:17:09 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:11:26 am
Says up front they'd ideally be left-footed then they list six options, three of whom are right footed. Good stuff. And one of the lefty options, Medina, has some concerning personal stuff that I imagine will have us steering clear.

So that leaves Inacio and Lukeba. I'd be happy with either, look perfectly suited to that LCB/LB hybrid spot. Again, I'd question what happens if we go for a more traditional back four because neither look big enough for what Klopp ideally wants at CB, and probably not capable of playing as a conventional LB either. So for me, you risk getting to a point where they have no natural spot in the team, which is far from ideal. Again, I think someone like Theate, Hancko or Pavlovic look better fits (with obvious caveats on how they'd translate their skills to the PL).

From that list though, I'd probably do Bella-Kotchap too. Still maintain we need two defenders and he looks ideal for developing as a Konate alternative.
Since he joined the PL he is very injury prone.
Missed alot of games last year & currently injured
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:18:49 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:17:09 am
Since he joined the PL he is very injury prone.
Missed alot of games last year & currently injured

That would definitely be a negative, although didn't stop us with Konate.

Another I wonder if we might like for LCB would be Schlotterbeck at Dortmund, although getting a player from them is unpleasant.
Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:20:20 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:17:09 am
Since he joined the PL he is very injury prone.
Missed alot of games last year & currently injured

He also doesnt look very good.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:20:49 am
Are we even in for a centre back?
Raid

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:22:07 am
Any defensive target will surely hinge on the long term prospects of this box formation. Robertson, and certainly Tsimikas, become redundant if we are going to be playing it long term.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:22:51 am
Quote from: Raid on Today at 09:22:07 am
Any defensive target will surely hinge on the long term prospects of this box formation. Robertson, and certainly Tsimikas, become redundant if we are going to be playing it long term.

And I think that is where the hesitation is coming from.
Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:23:04 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:06:58 am
same journalists said we were waiting for Bellingham.
Im a few weeks it will be Liverpool were priced out of moves etc

We were waiting for Bellingham. I think you're being unnecessarily negative at this point. We all wish players had already arrived, but there's still time in the transfer window and by most accounts we're not done yet.
Redric1970

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:24:17 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 08:46:26 am
Reading posts like this, I think that some of you deserve "ambitious" owners like Gillett and Hicks ...


Typical come back theres no middle ground h&g or oil same old shit aye
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:29:49 am
After Lavia (hopefully he signs) I think we will see how the first three games play out and pivot based on what we see. I think they want to remain fluid with regards to the next midfielder and defender they bring in.
For instance, with regard to the midfielder is it a defensive midfielder, an attacking midfielder, an all rounder?
With regard to the defender, is it left side, right side, or all rounder. Our system is still up in the air.
Wigwamdelbert

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:30:06 am
On the CB question - what do people think about a punt on Josip Sutalo? Primarily a RCB, but also comfortable playing on the left side
Carra-ton

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:30:29 am
One user on reddit posted this fact.

Our midfield options last season now play for:

Al-Ettifaq

Al-Ittihad

Beşiktas

Brighton & Hove Albion

Werder Bremen

Fiorentina

Makes me wonder of the miraculous job which Klopp has done. Last season, the midfield was basically a bottom table midfield for me.
Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:31:49 am
Greyfox

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:36:12 am
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 09:24:17 am

Typical come back theres no middle ground h&g or oil same old shit aye

So...come on, enough bollocks, who do you want as owners?...spit it out...arsed with this want FSG gone, and some unicorn multi billionaire non-sportswashing non-state non-petrodollar magnanimous entity in. Too much of this in the transfer thread and not in the FSG thread - but have the cajonas to actually state what is the ideal owner...
rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:37:11 am
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 09:30:29 am
One user on reddit posted this fact.

Our midfield options last season now play for:

Al-Ettifaq

Al-Ittihad

Beşiktas

Brighton & Hove Albion

Werder Bremen

Fiorentina

Makes me wonder of the miraculous job which Klopp has done. Last season, the midfield was basically a bottom table midfield for me.

But the clubs their at now are saying we have Liverpool players with us now
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:37:30 am
I am in a weird place we're by I think if we get Lavia and no one else, I think as a team we are in pretty good standing to make top 4, but I still think that window isn't nearly good enough for us. Essentially I would be optimistic for the team but downcast on the activity from the board/money made available.

If we go out and get another midfielder or CB along with that then my worries are pretty much relieved then, I would say we have done a pretty decent job and spent appropriately.

Wait to see what the next 3 weeks brings, we have the time to make another 1 or 2, perhaps even 3 purchases, but we will have to see. But yeah if it is just 1 more that's frankly not good enough (even if I think the team is good enough) but 2 more players I'm pretty happy with that
xbugawugax

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:37:47 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:39:43 am
Athletic article on potential CB targets: https://archive.ph/OZPUE

This line worries me:

Hopefully that is just their opinion as if ~£35m might be a problem then we must be really skint.

most of our squad signings are around that range isnt it. salah,fab,gini and more recently gakpo, jota, konate...

im going from oldest signing to newest. it seems like we are still shopping in 2018. and not taking account inflation and that is rather worrying.

but the signings of gakpo and mac shows there is still some players that can be bought under valuation value whatever that is and factoring inflation

i guess that players like salah, fab, gini would prob cost around 50m now. From being front runners in the transfer department to now scraping the bottom of the barrel and begging for scraps is really depressing.
Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:39:07 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:37:30 am
I am in a weird place we're by I think if we get Lavia and no one else, I think as a team we are in pretty good standing to make top 4, but I still think that window isn't nearly good enough for us. Essentially I would be optimistic for the team but downcast on the activity from the board/money made available.

If we go out and get another midfielder or CB along with that then my worries are pretty much relieved then, I would say we have done a pretty decent job and spent appropriately.

Wait to see what the next 3 weeks brings, we have the time to make another 1 or 2, perhaps even 3 purchases, but we will have to see. But yeah if it is just 1 more that's frankly not good enough (even if I think the team is good enough) but 2 more players I'm pretty happy with that

Im way more pessimistic in general than most posters but I dont think top 4 would be possible at all with just Lavia. I dont like these tactics were using at all and our defence was horrid last season and could be even worse this time. I think wed need to score at least 90 league goals to make up for it.
Redric1970

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:40:13 am
Quote from: Greyfox on Today at 09:36:12 am
So...come on, enough bollocks, who do you want as owners?...spit it out...arsed with this want FSG gone, and some unicorn multi billionaire non-sportswashing non-state non-petrodollar magnanimous entity in. Too much of this in the transfer thread and not in the FSG thread - but have the cajonas to actually state what is the ideal owner...

Well according to most on here its either Gillette or hicks or oil, how about someone in the middle but according to half on here its only one or the other, Ive been to anfield on a cold Tuesday evening and stood on the kop with 22,000 fans in the ground and when were werent winning fuck all and I will do it again, and believe me all the shit about we will always fill the stadium will be put to bed. Our owners and running this club on the bare minimum and its already cost them £100mil this season, sorry mods off subject again.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:44:18 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:39:07 am
Im way more pessimistic in general than most posters but I dont think top 4 would be possible at all with just Lavia. I dont like these tactics were using at all and our defence was horrid last season and could be even worse this time. I think wed need to score at least 90 league goals to make up for it.

That's a fair position and I would agree that our defence is a weak area in this situation. But I see our attack and midfield as really good at this point (as in the point where we get a DM), and I look at how bad we were last season and still managed to get within touching distance of 4th.

I don't think our competitors for 4th have done much to improve, I also think the likes of Newcastle are going to be hit hard by CL football in the schedule.

I think we aren't too far off it top 4, and with a DM I think we are probably good enough, despite obvious flaws. But I think after last season "probably good enough" isn't good enough from the owners. I think we need to be significantly stronger, whether that's by during up the defence somewhat with a signing, or by somewhat finishing up the midfield with a signing after Lavia (I would prefer a CB but I can understand the argument either way) then j would be happy and more confident
Higgins79

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:45:12 am
This is just a saga now.
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:45:15 am
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 09:31:49 am


In the transfer thread again.

Can people fuck off with the owner moaning to the shit show that is the FSG thread in main chat and leave this shit show of a thread to transfer bollocks?
Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:47:04 am
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 09:40:13 am

Well according to most on here its either Gillette or hicks or oil, how about someone in the middle but according to half on here its only one or the other, Ive been to anfield on a cold Tuesday evening and stood on the kop with 22,000 fans in the ground and when were werent winning fuck all and I will do it again, and believe me all the shit about we will always fill the stadium will be put to bed. Our owners and running this club on the bare minimum and its already cost them £100mil this season, sorry mods off subject again.

Bare minimum that built 2 new stands, a new training complex and won everything possible to win, including a league title that all owners in 30 years had failed to win.

What utter bastards!
Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:48:06 am
Quote from: Higgins79 on Today at 09:45:12 am
This is just a saga now.
haha Papa Laz?
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:48:38 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:45:15 am
In the transfer thread again.

Can people fuck off with the owner moaning to the shit show that is the FSG thread in main chat and leave this shit show of a thread to transfer bollocks?
stop bedwetting about FSG getting criticised in the transfer thread
moaning about moaners again on here.
jillcwhomever

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:48:51 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:39:07 am
Im way more pessimistic in general than most posters but I dont think top 4 would be possible at all with just Lavia. I dont like these tactics were using at all and our defence was horrid last season and could be even worse this time. I think wed need to score at least 90 league goals to make up for it.

I share that view to a degree. I actually think as well its making our defensive players look a lot worse as a result.
Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:49:42 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:45:15 am
In the transfer thread again.

Can people fuck off with the owner moaning to the shit show that is the FSG thread in main chat and leave this shit show of a thread to transfer bollocks?

I think people do it because in here we try not to call them out because we know we're not supposed to have that chat in here. So they are able to snipe about FSG with a layer of protection.
I'm done with that. If they don't keep it to the FSG thread, I'm just gonna give them crap about it.
