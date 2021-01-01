Athletic article on potential CB targets: https://archive.ph/OZPUE



This line worries me:



Hopefully that is just their opinion as if ~£35m might be a problem then we must be really skint.



Says up front they'd ideally be left-footed then they list six options, three of whom are right footed. Good stuff. And one of the lefty options, Medina, has some concerning personal stuff that I imagine will have us steering clear.So that leaves Inacio and Lukeba. I'd be happy with either, look perfectly suited to that LCB/LB hybrid spot. Again, I'd question what happens if we go for a more traditional back four because neither look big enough for what Klopp ideally wants at CB, and probably not capable of playing as a conventional LB either. So for me, you risk getting to a point where they have no natural spot in the team, which is far from ideal. Again, I think someone like Theate, Hancko or Pavlovic look better fits (with obvious caveats on how they'd translate their skills to the PL).From that list though, I'd probably do Bella-Kotchap too. Still maintain we need two defenders and he looks ideal for developing as a Konate alternative.