Yet the Liverpool of today does not inspire the same confidence as the Liverpool of 2016-2022. Since the Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid 15 months ago, the missteps have become more pronounced under the ownership of Fenway Sports Group and winning a little more difficult as a result.



Changes on the pitch have been mirrored by changes behind the scenes, with JŲrg Schmadtke a temporary sporting director after Julian Ward resigned within a year of taking over from the redoubtable Michael Edwards.



The decision-making feels more fuzzy. The failure to sign a midfielder last summer exacerbated current problems with Liverpool opting out of the race for Jude Bellingham before he had made a final decision on his future.



Thing is, the experts in the RAWK pre season thread said pre season games were for nothing more than fitness and concerns were bedwetting so I donít know what the staff are doing having meetings to discuss the defending.Only the weirdest optimists havenít had concerns about the churn behind the scenes and the inevitable disruption to decision making as a result. If we were so delighted about our off field operation back when Edwards was in post, and thought that made a positive impact on our decision making relative to Utd et al, then of course we should also be concerned when the off field structure has turned into a part time remote job for a mate of Kloppís.