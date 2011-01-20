« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1321656 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38920 on: Today at 07:33:47 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 03:18:38 am
Surely Lavia happens today.
...and Elvis is finally confirmed to be alive, well, and working in Steve's chippy in Aigburth.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38921 on: Today at 07:34:12 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 07:23:44 am
The zinger burger is back?

That and a final offer has gone in. But its Indy . He says there are no add ons but then says there are add ons.
Must be feeling groggy after the night shift.
YWNA

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38922 on: Today at 07:36:23 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:32:26 am
https://t.co/1v0Zg1wL6p

Yet the Liverpool of today does not inspire the same confidence as the Liverpool of 2016-2022. Since the Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid 15 months ago, the missteps have become more pronounced under the ownership of Fenway Sports Group and winning a little more difficult as a result.

Changes on the pitch have been mirrored by changes behind the scenes, with Jörg Schmadtke a temporary sporting director after Julian Ward resigned within a year of taking over from the redoubtable Michael Edwards.

The decision-making feels more fuzzy. The failure to sign a midfielder last summer exacerbated current problems with Liverpool opting out of the race for Jude Bellingham before he had made a final decision on his future.

Thing is, the experts in the RAWK pre season thread said pre season games were for nothing more than fitness and concerns were bedwetting so I dont know what the staff are doing having meetings to discuss the defending.

Only the weirdest optimists havent had concerns about the churn behind the scenes and the inevitable disruption to decision making as a result. If we were so delighted about our off field operation back when Edwards was in post, and thought that made a positive impact on our decision making relative to Utd et al, then of course we should also be concerned when the off field structure has turned into a part time remote job for a mate of Klopps.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38923 on: Today at 07:38:56 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:36:23 am
Thing is, the experts in the RAWK pre season thread said pre season games were for nothing more than fitness and concerns were bedwetting so I dont know what the staff are doing having meetings to discuss the defending.

I said it was concerning, not that the world had ended.

The defending issues are to do with the players not following instructions (as per Van Dijk), not signings by the way.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38924 on: Today at 07:39:45 am »
What's fuzzy mean in that context?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38925 on: Today at 07:41:08 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:38:56 am
I said it was concerning, not that the world had ended.

The defending issues are to do with the players not following instructions (as per Van Dijk), not signings by the way.

I know, I was picking up on another point raised by the article. Its just classic RAWK to be super critical of fans for opinions that it turns out Klopp or the players actually share.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38926 on: Today at 07:41:15 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:39:45 am
What's fuzzy mean in that context?

Ive read it as not clear or decisive.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38927 on: Today at 07:43:00 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:41:08 am
I know, I was picking up on another point raised by the article. Its just classic RAWK to be super critical of fans for opinions that it turns out Klopp or the players actually share.

You do get the irony right? Its also classic one section of rawk to hyperbole into disaster mode immediately.

Reality is somewhere in between :)

The window isnt shut, but we must be proactive and decisive from now on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38928 on: Today at 07:46:58 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:41:15 am
Ive read it as not clear or decisive.
I guess. Not sure how he has come to that conclusion or what evidence he has for that opinion?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38929 on: Today at 07:55:38 am »
Yeah Ive no idea why anyone would think our decision making in the transfer market is fuzzy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38930 on: Today at 07:56:06 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:36:23 am
Thing is, the experts in the RAWK pre season thread said pre season games were for nothing more than fitness and concerns were bedwetting so I dont know what the staff are doing having meetings to discuss the defending.

Wouldn't preseason also be a great time to discuss how to defend in this new system?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38931 on: Today at 07:59:51 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:43:00 am
You do get the irony right? Its also classic one section of rawk to hyperbole into disaster mode immediately.

Reality is somewhere in between :)

The window isnt shut, but we must be proactive and decisive from now on.

But theres no disaster mode here. Theres just a recognition of issues - off field structure, on pitch structure and attempts (at least on field, presumably off field too) efforts to fix them. There is elsewhere of course - Ive been trying to stop people catastrophising about how bad the window is before its even finished so Ive certainly seen it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38932 on: Today at 08:01:48 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 07:56:06 am
Wouldn't preseason also be a great time to discuss how to defend in this new system?

I reckon so.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38933 on: Today at 08:02:44 am »
I don't know but I don't think this Andrade was ever a serious target. Sounds like we would only have got him if his team got knocked out anyway even if the link was real. It just doesn't feel like the sort of transfer we have been doing (for better or for worse).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38934 on: Today at 08:04:55 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:41:08 am
I know, I was picking up on another point raised by the article. Its just classic RAWK to be super critical of fans for opinions that it turns out Klopp or the players actually share.

It's also typical of folk on this thread to attribute to others some of the low wattage ideas and angst they themselves have.

Clinical missed the part where Joyce allows Van Dyk to speak for himself: Im not a very negative person so, obviously, its not in my mind to think like that...[names things people catastrophise about]...I can understand some people having doubts.

So yeah, legitimate concerns, Van Dyk *understands* these concerns, he just doesn't share them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38935 on: Today at 08:07:30 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:59:51 am
But theres no disaster mode here. Theres just a recognition of issues - off field structure, on pitch structure and attempts (at least on field, presumably off field too) efforts to fix them. There is elsewhere of course - Ive been trying to stop people catastrophising about how bad the window is before its even finished so Ive certainly seen it.

I think that's fair. There are some questions about what's happening behind the scenes, how well we're adjusting to the new system and I don't think it's ideal that the rebuild has only seen two players arrive in time to play the first game -- definitely reasonable to ask those questions at this point. As you say though, there has been a lot of over-the-top catastrophising over it recently (not from you -- much more balanced these days  ;D). Next week we could have 1 or 2 more players in and we might even have put in a good performance on the pitch, so let's see eh.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38936 on: Today at 08:08:02 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:33:47 am
...and Elvis is finally confirmed to be alive, well, and working in Steve's chippy in Aigburth.

And he's ghostwriting Winds of Winter, and doing some coding for Star Citizen in his free time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38937 on: Today at 08:15:08 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 07:34:12 am
That and a final offer has gone in. But its Indy . He says there are no add ons but then says there are add ons.
Must be feeling groggy after the night shift.

Worded badly but he obviously means its base £45m then some add ons.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38938 on: Today at 08:18:01 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 07:34:12 am
That and a final offer has gone in. But its Indy . He says there are no add ons but then says there are add ons.
Must be feeling groggy after the night shift.

I just read it, disappointed that I couldn't see anything about the zinger  :-\

But I think he meant 45m before 5m of add ons. For Lavia, not the burger.
