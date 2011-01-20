https://t.co/1v0Zg1wL6p



Yet the Liverpool of today does not inspire the same confidence as the Liverpool of 2016-2022. Since the Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid 15 months ago, the missteps have become more pronounced under the ownership of Fenway Sports Group and winning a little more difficult as a result.



Changes on the pitch have been mirrored by changes behind the scenes, with Jörg Schmadtke a temporary sporting director after Julian Ward resigned within a year of taking over from the redoubtable Michael Edwards.



The decision-making feels more fuzzy. The failure to sign a midfielder last summer exacerbated current problems with Liverpool opting out of the race for Jude Bellingham before he had made a final decision on his future.



Thing is, the experts in the RAWK pre season thread said pre season games were for nothing more than fitness and concerns were bedwetting so I dont know what the staff are doing having meetings to discuss the defending.Only the weirdest optimists havent had concerns about the churn behind the scenes and the inevitable disruption to decision making as a result. If we were so delighted about our off field operation back when Edwards was in post, and thought that made a positive impact on our decision making relative to Utd et al, then of course we should also be concerned when the off field structure has turned into a part time remote job for a mate of Klopps.