Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38880 on: Today at 01:00:41 am »
He's definitely positionally disciplined enough to be our DM.
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38881 on: Today at 01:03:18 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:58:23 am
I didn't say he would mate. :)
Fair. Diniz kinda doesnt care about positions as much. He will move Andre back to CB to get him on the ball more etc.
He had a very nice recovery tackle to save a goal.
He would fit in well imo
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38882 on: Today at 01:17:30 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:03:18 am
Fair. Diniz kinda doesnt care about positions as much. He will move Andre back to CB to get him on the ball more etc.
He had a very nice recovery tackle to save a goal.
He would fit in well imo

Thanks for that, Red. Good enough for me. Sign the fucker up!
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38883 on: Today at 01:19:28 am »
He's a Makelele regen. Sign him up!
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38884 on: Today at 01:26:25 am »
So a 45+5 bid for Lavia in the morning to get that tied up, then 25 for André to be signed in January 2024.

Get on it Jorg.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38885 on: Today at 01:30:56 am »
Maybe getting knocked out of the League Cup by Gillingham might be the wake-up call Southampton need to realize they need to sell their big ticket items to fund new signings
Offline newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38886 on: Today at 01:31:38 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 01:26:25 am
So a 45+5 bid for Lavia in the morning to get that tied up, then 25 for André to be signed in January 2024.

Get on it Jorg.

You have to wait til Monday.
Offline GreatEx

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38887 on: Today at 01:41:50 am »
When Szobo signed, I read something about how Liverpool had good relations with RB Leipzig and that's why we've gone in for a few of their players. I get the impression that dealing with Southampton is anything but friendly. Wonder if we'll be done with them after this one is over...
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38888 on: Today at 01:43:10 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 12:56:16 am
Well, thats the end of Andre for this window at least then. Was fun while it lasted.

not necessarily, the 2nd leg of the next round is 31st August, could be a last minute option if they get knocked out
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38889 on: Today at 01:47:17 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:41:50 am
When Szobo signed, I read something about how Liverpool had good relations with RB Leipzig and that's why we've gone in for a few of their players. I get the impression that dealing with Southampton is anything but friendly. Wonder if we'll be done with them after this one is over...
depends if they have anyone else we want to buy
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38890 on: Today at 01:52:22 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:43:10 am
not necessarily, the 2nd leg of the next round is 31st August, could be a last minute option if they get knocked out
Game going start 11pm UK time start. It was going out here where the chance is. This just clears up on how talks go. Brazil season ends Dec 3. Any deal probably just going be done before January and basically agreed upon, He gets a holiday till he it can be official.
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38891 on: Today at 03:18:38 am »
Surely Lavia happens today.
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38892 on: Today at 03:29:49 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 03:18:38 am
Surely Lavia happens today.
Did u miss the memo where Jorg only bids once a week?
Offline Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38893 on: Today at 03:39:24 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 03:18:38 am
Surely Lavia happens today.

Lets hope so, I doubt he would go to the Chelsea match but he may well be on the bench, in theory he is perhaps a week ahead of our players fitness wise, just his role in our formation he will have to learn , Luckily we have Mac Allister who can play DM to a very high Standard (i believe he once said it was his favourite position) , Just not sure its a waste of his talent further forward, but should we use Gakpo or Jones in the Mac position for now we should be ok, I would like to see Diaz in the Mid (8/10) aswell at some stage and Gakpo or Nunez as Left Forward but too many changes may cause problems , though Diaz's lack of goals would not matter if we used him as a left centre mid, hopefully though Lavia is done tomoz and we look at Pavard/Inacio/Lukeba etc (pref 2 of them), then go get Andre in the winter.

Then we will be almost ready to start another big summer next season, where we will see Thiago, Matip, maybe VVD, Salah and Robbo all needing replaced or deputies in thier places .

Andre = Thiago
Matip  = Pavard
VVD    = Lukeba/Inacio
Salah  = Doku/Barcola / Doak?
Robbo = Inacio/ Lukeba

something like that maybe ?

Pavard and Inacios stats are super good

https://fbref.com/tiny/iJgT4

Stats of Lukeba, Pavard, Inacio, Matip, Gomez and VVD above
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38894 on: Today at 03:59:57 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 03:39:24 am
Lets hope so, I doubt he would go to the Chelsea match but he may well be on the bench, in theory he is perhaps a week ahead of our players fitness wise, just his role in our formation he will have to learn , Luckily we have Mac Allister who can play DM to a very high Standard (i believe he once said it was his favourite position) , Just not sure its a waste of his talent further forward, but should we use Gakpo or Jones in the Mac position for now we should be ok, I would like to see Diaz in the Mid (8/10) aswell at some stage and Gakpo or Nunez as Left Forward but too many changes may cause problems , though Diaz's lack of goals would not matter if we used him as a left centre mid, hopefully though Lavia is done tomoz and we look at Pavard/Inacio/Lukeba etc (pref 2 of them), then go get Andre in the winter.

Then we will be almost ready to start another big summer next season, where we will see Thiago, Matip, maybe VVD, Salah and Robbo all needing replaced or deputies in thier places .

Andre = Thiago
Matip  = Pavard
VVD    = Lukeba/Inacio
Salah  = Doku/Barcola / Doak?
Robbo = Inacio/ Lukeba

something like that maybe ?

Pavard and Inacios stats are super good

https://fbref.com/tiny/iJgT4

Stats of Lukeba, Pavard, Inacio, Matip, Gomez and VVD above
Would think Quansah has more chance of replacing Matip then signing somebody whoever the LCB would allow to move Quansah to the right side if he stays.
I dont think a winger getting signed Doak seems fine being 6th choice(Cup, El games bigger minutes, possible impact off the bench too)
Offline Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38895 on: Today at 04:05:02 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 03:59:57 am
Would think Quansah has more chance of replacing Matip then signing somebody whoever the LCB would allow to move Quansah to the right side if he stays.
I dont think a winger getting signed Doak seems fine being 6th choice(Cup, El games bigger minutes, possible impact off the bench too)

Yeah i am talking next Season with regards to Salah, Thiago etc, I think Quansah should be ready but we will see
Offline Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38896 on: Today at 04:13:07 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 01:26:25 am
So a 45+5 bid for Lavia in the morning to get that tied up, then 25 for André to be signed in January 2024.

Get on it Jorg.

Id be content with those two deals if we manage to bring in about defender before the end of the window. Been no mentions of any names, which could be a good thing with the way we usually operate.

The Lavia saga has been so odd from start to finish. Very unlike us to be putting it out there that weve had bids rejected unless we have a parallel target that were working on (Tsimikas and Lewis). Did read somewhere that Lavias agent loves a bit of publicity, so it could be that.
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38897 on: Today at 04:18:27 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 04:05:02 am
Yeah i am talking next Season with regards to Salah, Thiago etc, I think Quansah should be ready but we will see
Feel like the plan keep Salah going well, see Doak progress. it feels like the most play it by ear position considering Elliott could cover too in more of a playmaking role. Probably not expecting anything signed with the forward line till Summer 2025. Next summer Figure out Defense more then anything
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38898 on: Today at 04:28:22 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 03:18:38 am
Surely Lavia happens today.

Bless. ;D
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38899 on: Today at 05:45:51 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 04:13:07 am
Id be content with those two deals if we manage to bring in about defender before the end of the window. Been no mentions of any names, which could be a good thing with the way we usually operate.

The Lavia saga has been so odd from start to finish. Very unlike us to be putting it out there that weve had bids rejected unless we have a parallel target that were working on (Tsimikas and Lewis). Did read somewhere that Lavias agent loves a bit of publicity, so it could be that.

I would imagine its the Southampton side telling the media they have rejected the Lavia bids as I doubt we would want the world knowing we were knocked back.

This particular transfer has been a shitshow by Jorg and the clubs transfers team. Absolute amateur hour compared to deals we have done over the past few seasons where negotiations needed to take place.
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38900 on: Today at 05:52:17 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 05:45:51 am
I would imagine its the Southampton side telling the media they have rejected the Lavia bids as I doubt we would want the world knowing we were knocked back.

This particular transfer has been a shitshow by Jorg and the clubs transfers team. Absolute amateur hour compared to deals we have done over the past few seasons where negotiations needed to take place.


The leaks are definitely coming from Southampton. It shows their fans they are doing everything to keep him and that they are tough negotiators.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38901 on: Today at 06:12:04 am »
Didn't we initially offer Southampton £25m for Mané before settling on £34m?
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38902 on: Today at 06:17:54 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 06:12:04 am
Didn't we initially offer Southampton £25m for Mané before settling on £34m?

We also gave Southampton what they wanted for VVD. I guess we have to play the haggling game regardless.
Online Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38903 on: Today at 06:33:33 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 03:18:38 am
Surely Lavia happens today.

I bet you think the Winds of Winter is gonna be released this year too.  ;D
Online farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38904 on: Today at 06:43:16 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:17:54 am
We also gave Southampton what they wanted for VVD. I guess we have to play the haggling game regardless.
VVD is not a good example, really not. We got caught with our pants down, so we had to renounce our interest, then pay up the next window.
