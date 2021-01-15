Surely Lavia happens today.



Lets hope so, I doubt he would go to the Chelsea match but he may well be on the bench, in theory he is perhaps a week ahead of our players fitness wise, just his role in our formation he will have to learn , Luckily we have Mac Allister who can play DM to a very high Standard (i believe he once said it was his favourite position) , Just not sure its a waste of his talent further forward, but should we use Gakpo or Jones in the Mac position for now we should be ok, I would like to see Diaz in the Mid (8/10) aswell at some stage and Gakpo or Nunez as Left Forward but too many changes may cause problems , though Diaz's lack of goals would not matter if we used him as a left centre mid, hopefully though Lavia is done tomoz and we look at Pavard/Inacio/Lukeba etc (pref 2 of them), then go get Andre in the winter.Then we will be almost ready to start another big summer next season, where we will see Thiago, Matip, maybe VVD, Salah and Robbo all needing replaced or deputies in thier places .Andre = ThiagoMatip = PavardVVD = Lukeba/InacioSalah = Doku/Barcola / Doak?Robbo = Inacio/ Lukebasomething like that maybe ?