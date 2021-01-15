« previous next »
He's definitely positionally disciplined enough to be our DM.
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:58:23 am
I didn't say he would mate. :)
Fair. Diniz kinda doesnt care about positions as much. He will move Andre back to CB to get him on the ball more etc.
He had a very nice recovery tackle to save a goal.
He would fit in well imo
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:03:18 am
Fair. Diniz kinda doesnt care about positions as much. He will move Andre back to CB to get him on the ball more etc.
He had a very nice recovery tackle to save a goal.
He would fit in well imo

Thanks for that, Red. Good enough for me. Sign the fucker up!
He's a Makelele regen. Sign him up!
So a 45+5 bid for Lavia in the morning to get that tied up, then 25 for André to be signed in January 2024.

Get on it Jorg.
Maybe getting knocked out of the League Cup by Gillingham might be the wake-up call Southampton need to realize they need to sell their big ticket items to fund new signings
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 01:26:25 am
So a 45+5 bid for Lavia in the morning to get that tied up, then 25 for André to be signed in January 2024.

Get on it Jorg.

You have to wait til Monday.
When Szobo signed, I read something about how Liverpool had good relations with RB Leipzig and that's why we've gone in for a few of their players. I get the impression that dealing with Southampton is anything but friendly. Wonder if we'll be done with them after this one is over...
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 12:56:16 am
Well, thats the end of Andre for this window at least then. Was fun while it lasted.

not necessarily, the 2nd leg of the next round is 31st August, could be a last minute option if they get knocked out
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:41:50 am
When Szobo signed, I read something about how Liverpool had good relations with RB Leipzig and that's why we've gone in for a few of their players. I get the impression that dealing with Southampton is anything but friendly. Wonder if we'll be done with them after this one is over...
depends if they have anyone else we want to buy
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:43:10 am
not necessarily, the 2nd leg of the next round is 31st August, could be a last minute option if they get knocked out
Game going start 11pm UK time start. It was going out here where the chance is. This just clears up on how talks go. Brazil season ends Dec 3. Any deal probably just going be done before January and basically agreed upon, He gets a holiday till he it can be official.
Surely Lavia happens today.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 03:18:38 am
Surely Lavia happens today.
Did u miss the memo where Jorg only bids once a week?
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 03:18:38 am
Surely Lavia happens today.

Lets hope so, I doubt he would go to the Chelsea match but he may well be on the bench, in theory he is perhaps a week ahead of our players fitness wise, just his role in our formation he will have to learn , Luckily we have Mac Allister who can play DM to a very high Standard (i believe he once said it was his favourite position) , Just not sure its a waste of his talent further forward, but should we use Gakpo or Jones in the Mac position for now we should be ok, I would like to see Diaz in the Mid (8/10) aswell at some stage and Gakpo or Nunez as Left Forward but too many changes may cause problems , though Diaz's lack of goals would not matter if we used him as a left centre mid, hopefully though Lavia is done tomoz and we look at Pavard/Inacio/Lukeba etc (pref 2 of them), then go get Andre in the winter.

Then we will be almost ready to start another big summer next season, where we will see Thiago, Matip, maybe VVD, Salah and Robbo all needing replaced or deputies in thier places .

Andre = Thiago
Matip  = Pavard
VVD    = Lukeba/Inacio
Salah  = Doku/Barcola / Doak?
Robbo = Inacio/ Lukeba

something like that maybe ?
