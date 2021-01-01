« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38840 on: Yesterday at 10:47:19 pm
'Many were saying' - oh good, Trumpism has arrived to the Transfer thread.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38841 on: Yesterday at 10:48:55 pm
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:45:02 pm
Next summer is our catchphrase 😂😂

I know what you mean but to be fair the entire forward line has been refreshed by making a signing in three consecutive transfer windows.

Id be happy enough for us to continue that with the midfield with 3 in now and a fourth in January or next summer if it was the right player.

The defence is far more pressing once we bring Lavia in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38842 on: Yesterday at 10:49:37 pm
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:45:02 pm
Next summer is our catchphrase 😂😂
This time next year Kloppers
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38843 on: Yesterday at 10:49:44 pm
Quote from: mercurial on Yesterday at 10:42:09 pm
Well I am not sure. He is not a pure DM like fabinho was. He is more of CDM. It largely boils down to the system Klopp will play. If we give trent freedom to roam and he is asked to cover huge areas like Fab used to cover, in that scenario Lavia may not be ideal. If we tweak how we used to play and ensure the DM get a supporting mid to cover zones then it may work. We will need bajcetic in those games.
I'd argue that Fabinho wasn't a pure DM. What made him truly elite at his peak was sweeping in quite advanced positions, pushed up right behind the high press, killing the counter at source if it beat the initial press or picking up the loose ball if our attacker was dispossessed. Every 'best of Fabinho' I've ever seen is almost full of him winning the ball back not deep in his own half, but in the opposition's.

He was never quick enough to be an elite 'pure DM' in the manner of sitting deep with the CBs, protecting against counters. His physical decline hurt us, I think, not primarily because he lacked the pace to cover on the counter (which was true) - but that he lacked the stamina and mobility to get as high up the pitch behind the press in the first place. Once he'd lost that, he started sitting deeper - more as a 'pure DM' - which neither suited his skillset and athletic ability, or our system. As we became less compact and more stretched, counters against us had more space and time and his lack of pace became chronic.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38844 on: Yesterday at 10:50:20 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:38:24 pm
So much shite on here, this thread might need to hear my Amsterdam story soon.
This is it isnt it

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yyN-aHtAVzs&amp;ab_channel=KaiseNobel" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yyN-aHtAVzs&amp;ab_channel=KaiseNobel</a>
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38845 on: Yesterday at 10:51:02 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:38:24 pm
So much shite on here, this thread might need to hear my Amsterdam story soon.

I've got an Amsterdam story that involves a load of shite, but there's enough of that on here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38846 on: Yesterday at 10:56:56 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 10:50:20 pm
This is it isnt it

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yyN-aHtAVzs&amp;ab_channel=KaiseNobel" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yyN-aHtAVzs&amp;ab_channel=KaiseNobel</a>

 ;D ;D

Heres Samie being chased out of the dam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38847 on: Yesterday at 11:06:09 pm
Quote from: Razors Razor on Yesterday at 10:18:41 pm
Indeed and if you have access to Mola TV it's on Event 3. 11pm ko

BEIN sport 1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38848 on: Yesterday at 11:15:11 pm
Andre having a 'mare so far.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38849 on: Yesterday at 11:16:26 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 11:15:11 pm
Andre having a 'mare so far.  ;D

He browsed RAWK and doesnt want anything to do with us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38850 on: Yesterday at 11:18:34 pm
So far Andre sitting in front of the back 4. Loves a tackle this guy.

I know someone said it about 100 pages ago, but he does remind me of Mascherano.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38851 on: Yesterday at 11:20:43 pm
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 10:47:19 pm
'Many were saying' - oh good, Trumpism has arrived to the Transfer thread.
I have tremendous hope we sign Lavia. Nobody knows more about Roman than me and he's a beautiful player, a wonderful player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38852 on: Yesterday at 11:21:45 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:16:26 pm
He browsed RAWK and doesnt want anything to do with us.

 ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38853 on: Yesterday at 11:22:50 pm
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 11:18:34 pm
So far Andre sitting in front of the back 4. Loves a tackle this guy.

I know someone said it about 100 pages ago, but he does remind me of Mascherano.

I mean they are very similar. I could see how Andre could be a half decent cb aswell.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38854 on: Yesterday at 11:24:44 pm
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 11:18:34 pm
So far Andre sitting in front of the back 4. Loves a tackle this guy.

I know someone said it about 100 pages ago, but he does remind me of Mascherano.

He seemed to take up a last line of defence position just before.  Then Flu lost it and he make a great last ditch tackle that would have exposed Flu badly with their high line.

Very versatile player and looks promising from the little I've seen so far.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38855 on: Yesterday at 11:31:38 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 11:20:43 pm
I have tremendous hope we sign Lavia. Nobody knows more about Roman than me and he's a beautiful player, a wonderful player.

We love Lavia, don't we folks? This guy came up to me just now, big guy, German guy, he came up to me, tears in his eyes, he said "Sir, we're signing Lavia" - it was a beautiful thing...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38856 on: Yesterday at 11:32:55 pm
2022/23:

Salah - 4.296
Alisson - 4.230
TAA - 3.775
Van Dijk - 3.645
Fabinho - 3.538
Robertson - 3.328
Henderson - 2.558
Nunez - 2.365
Elliott - 2.265
Gomez - 2.123
Konate - 2.080
Thiago - 1.963
Gakpo - 1.859 (joined in January)
Firmino - 1.710
Matip - 1.603
Jota - 1.394
Diaz - 1.354
Tsimikas - 1.287
Milner - 1.284
Jones - 1.169
Bajcetic - 931
Carvalho - 638
AOC - 491
Keita - 486
Kelleher - 360
Phillips - 232
Ramsay - 93
Adrian - 90
Clark - 73
Stewart - 66
Frauendorf - 66
Doak - 60
Arthur - 13

Szoboszlai - 3.709
Mac Allister - 3.308
Morton - 3.224
Bradley - 4.385

OK, let's say for a moment that we can develop a sensible debate. Can people make a rough projection how many minutes this season our players will get? You are free to include any additional signings that you want ...

EDIT:

3.420 minutes available in the Premier League, with 2.430 minutes (maximum) available in the Europa League, the League Cup and the FA Cup ...
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:58:57 pm by PeterTheRed... »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38857 on: Yesterday at 11:36:02 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 11:32:55 pm
2022/23:

Salah - 4.296
Alisson - 4.230
TAA - 3.775
Van Dijk - 3.645
Fabinho - 3.538
Robertson - 3.328
Henderson - 2.558
Nunez - 2.365
Elliott - 2.265
Gomez - 2.123
Konate - 2.080
Thiago - 1.963
Gakpo - 1.859 (joined in January)
Firmino - 1.710
Matip - 1.603
Jota - 1.394
Diaz - 1.354
Tsimikas - 1.287
Milner - 1.284
Jones - 1.169
Bajcetic - 931
Carvalho - 638
AOC - 491
Keita - 486
Kelleher - 360
Phillips - 232
Ramsay - 93
Adrian - 90
Clark - 73
Stewart - 66
Frauendorf - 66
Doak - 60
Arthur - 13

Szoboszlai - 3.709
Mac Allister - 3.308
Morton - 3.224

OK, let's say for a moment that we can develop a sensible debate. Can people make a rough projection how many minutes this season our players will get? You are free to include any additional signings that you want ...

Bradley?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38858 on: Yesterday at 11:37:23 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 11:36:02 pm
Bradley?

Sorry, I have missed him. Added now ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38859 on: Yesterday at 11:41:50 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 11:15:11 pm
Andre having a 'mare so far.  ;D

He seems to have settled now. :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38860 on: Yesterday at 11:45:18 pm
We should get Mac Allister to have a word with Federico Redondo. :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38861 on: Yesterday at 11:48:01 pm
0-0 half time (1-1)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38862 on: Yesterday at 11:51:41 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 11:31:38 pm
We love Lavia, don't we folks? This guy came up to me just now, big guy, German guy, he came up to me, tears in his eyes, he said "Sir, we're signing Lavia" - it was a beautiful thing...

Jason Wilcox is a very, very good friend of mine.  I'm friends with all the Sporting Directors and they tell me he's a good man.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38863 on: Yesterday at 11:54:37 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:56:19 pm
and only two players come in. Not sure how they interpret it. In your mind you were probably thinking see i told you we only needed two footballers.

We only needed one remember, so that makes Klopp a bedwetter for signing two.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38864 on: Yesterday at 11:55:10 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:54:37 pm
We only needed one remember, so that makes Klopp a bedwetter for signing two.

I doubt a single person has said this.  But hey. Trumpism.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38865 on: Yesterday at 11:58:28 pm
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 11:55:10 pm
I doubt a single person has said this.  But hey. Trumpism.

That was literally Peter's thing for most of the season, who is in the chain of quotes I'm replying to. I'd go back and find one of the posts but I suspect they may not be there any more.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38866 on: Today at 12:03:32 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:54:37 pm
We only needed one remember, so that makes Klopp a bedwetter for signing two.
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:58:28 pm
That was literally Peter's thing for most of the season, who is in the chain of quotes I'm replying to. I'd go back and find one of the posts but I suspect they may not be there any more.

OK, since you obviously have a better idea than me, then please make this projection ...

Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 11:32:55 pm
2022/23:

Salah - 4.296
Alisson - 4.230
TAA - 3.775
Van Dijk - 3.645
Fabinho - 3.538
Robertson - 3.328
Henderson - 2.558
Nunez - 2.365
Elliott - 2.265
Gomez - 2.123
Konate - 2.080
Thiago - 1.963
Gakpo - 1.859 (joined in January)
Firmino - 1.710
Matip - 1.603
Jota - 1.394
Diaz - 1.354
Tsimikas - 1.287
Milner - 1.284
Jones - 1.169
Bajcetic - 931
Carvalho - 638
AOC - 491
Keita - 486
Kelleher - 360
Phillips - 232
Ramsay - 93
Adrian - 90
Clark - 73
Stewart - 66
Frauendorf - 66
Doak - 60
Arthur - 13

Szoboszlai - 3.709
Mac Allister - 3.308
Morton - 3.224
Bradley - 4.385

OK, let's say for a moment that we can develop a sensible debate. Can people make a rough projection how many minutes this season our players will get? You are free to include any additional signings that you want ...

EDIT:

3.420 minutes available in the Premier League, with 2.430 minutes (maximum) available in the Europa League, the League Cup and the FA Cup ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38867 on: Today at 12:09:17 am
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:40:43 pm
it's also possible that we missed out/couldn't afford other targets and we are left with Lavia as the highest rated prospect on the board.

Very true. Theo Walcott as a prime example. When "wonderkids" know there is a big offer on the table for them, they rarely will ever be fine with waiting it out until the next window. Even though Liverpool was apparently his preference, he couldn't resist the Gunners huge offer in that Winter window. Ain't no chance in hell Lavia is going to wait. The only way I see us losing out on this is if another top tier club in desperate need of a 6 comes in offering a better package, which is what Southampton have been hoping for, but I think even that ship has sailed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38868 on: Today at 12:27:40 am
Quote from: Jacob Ian on Today at 12:09:17 am
Very true. Theo Walcott as a prime example. When "wonderkids" know there is a big offer on the table for them, they rarely will ever be fine with waiting it out until the next window. Even though Liverpool was apparently his preference, he couldn't resist the Gunners huge offer in that Winter window. Ain't no chance in hell Lavia is going to wait. The only way I see us losing out on this is if another top tier club in desperate need of a 6 comes in offering a better package, which is what Southampton have been hoping for, but I think even that ship has sailed.

I think Europa fucked us.

Probably have Jude, Macca and a DM if we made CL.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38869 on: Today at 12:34:02 am
Andre currently playing very disciplined at CB. :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38870 on: Today at 12:35:17 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:34:02 am
Andre currently playing very disciplined at CB. :)
If you can call kicking someone in the head disciplined...
