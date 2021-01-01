Well I am not sure. He is not a pure DM like fabinho was. He is more of CDM. It largely boils down to the system Klopp will play. If we give trent freedom to roam and he is asked to cover huge areas like Fab used to cover, in that scenario Lavia may not be ideal. If we tweak how we used to play and ensure the DM get a supporting mid to cover zones then it may work. We will need bajcetic in those games.



I'd argue that Fabinho wasn't a pure DM. What made him truly elite at his peak was sweeping in quite advanced positions, pushed up right behind the high press, killing the counter at source if it beat the initial press or picking up the loose ball if our attacker was dispossessed. Every 'best of Fabinho' I've ever seen is almost full of him winning the ball back not deep in his own half, but in the opposition's.He was never quick enough to be an elite 'pure DM' in the manner of sitting deep with the CBs, protecting against counters. His physical decline hurt us, I think, not primarily because he lacked the pace to cover on the counter (which was true) - but that he lacked the stamina and mobility to get as high up the pitch behind the press in the first place. Once he'd lost that, he started sitting deeper - more as a 'pure DM' - which neither suited his skillset and athletic ability, or our system. As we became less compact and more stretched, counters against us had more space and time and his lack of pace became chronic.