In 2018/19 window We signed Alisson, Keita, Fabinho & Shaqiri, Does anyone remember how we did it that summer?

Well I guess the argument with those is that they were all done by the time the season started.
Just wanted to let you all know that I don't care about transfers.

Is that you Jorg?
In 2018/19 window We signed Alisson, Keita, Fabinho & Shaqiri, Does anyone remember how we did it that summer?
Keita was signed the season before. Fabinho was out of nowhere with 48 hours of the Cl final.. Aisson was signed july 19. Shaqiri was july 13th after using the release clause.
IF we do eventually sign Lavia, will that be the end of our summer spending ya reckon? or will there be one more (a CB perhaps?)


I hope not. Lavia and nothing else is a 6 out of 10 window for me.
Jorg is hanging out the back of someone in the grachtengordel.
In 2018/19 window We signed Alisson, Keita, Fabinho & Shaqiri, Does anyone remember how we did it that summer?

Signed Keita the year before. Went big on Allison to get the job done. Fabinho was done on the quiet and came off of the blue. Shaqiri bought from (a relegated?) Stoke and we paid a fair price for him. Not held to ransom like we being with Lavia.
IF we do eventually sign Lavia, will that be the end of our summer spending ya reckon? or will there be one more (a CB perhaps?)

Hope his first name isnt Arthur
Signed Keita the year before. Went big on Allison to get the job done. Fabinho was done on the quiet and came off of the blue. Shaqiri bought from (a relegated?) Stoke and we paid a fair price for him. Not held to ransom like we being with Lavia.

Didnt Shaqiri have a release clause? So Stoke couldnt hold us to ransom even if theyd wanted to.
Any updates on Harrison Reed?
Think that'd be it.

And what a magnificent rebuild it would be! Captain, Fab, Bobby, Ox, Keita, Milner all gone. A promising kid for our only DM, a good mid with PL experience, and an exciting prospect from another league signed. Defence a year older. Amazing.
And Jorg only works Mondays.

he must love long weekends with Monday off!
Has anyone called Virgil a bedwetter yet?

Why would anyone do that? He hasn't asked for more signings, like most of the bewetters do ...
Why would anyone do that? He hasn't asked for more signings, like most of the bewetters do ...

You read that interview and you think he didnt think we needed more players?
IF we do eventually sign Lavia, will that be the end of our summer spending ya reckon? or will there be one more (a CB perhaps?)

To be honest, no one outside of the club knows it. The journos are trying to guess, and the usual suspects are falling into self combustion mode ...
I think it's fairly obvious VVD is putting out a come and get me plea to the Saudi clubs. He's had enough and who can blame him.
 ;D
You read that interview and you think he didnt think we needed more players?

Yes, I have read the interview. Now it is time for you to read it ...

Echo article with Virgil's quotes in full..

Virgil van Dijk 'understands' Liverpool doubts as training ground talks revealed Ian Doyle

Virgil van Dijk understands the growing concerns of Liverpool supporters ahead of the new Premier League season - as he detailed the discussions being held to help solve the Reds' ongoing defensive frailties.

Jurgen Klopp's side begin their top-flight campaign at Chelsea on Sunday having concluded their warm-up programme with a 3-1 win against Bundesliga side SV Darmstadt at Preston on Monday.

While another demonstration of the Reds' firepower - they netted 18 goals in five friendlies this summer - another failure to keep a clean sheet highlighted the worries about a backline that conceded 11 times during the same period.

Liverpool are without a proven defensive midfielder following the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabia and Southampton's steadfast refusal to budge from their £50million valuation of 19-year-old Romeo Lavia.

As a consequence, a section fans have become worried at the team's immediate prospects with transfer business having stalled following the arrival of £95m midfield duo Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szobozslai.

And asked if he understood those concerns, Van Dijk said: "Yeah, I can definitely understand it in some ways. But Im not a very negative person, so obviously its not in my mind to think like that.

"But obviously when a lot of players are leaving, when your captain is leaving, your vice-captain is leaving, and at the moment there are only two incomings, and the way we have been playing - in possession really good, but defensively when you concede goals its not as good - I can understand some people having doubts."

The Liverpool captain added: "But the most important thing as weve seen over the years is the consistency, as a group, everyone in the squad. Lets see if more players are coming in, and then we have to be ready again for a long season. It will be very tough if we look at the teams around us, but we want to be up there again, we want to be challenging again, and the only way to do it is with the consistency that weve shown over the previous years, apart from last year which was very disappointing.

"We have to be confident, we should be confident and we should still be learning each and every day. We should be excited. Im very excited, so lets give it a go."

Van Dijk believes Liverpool have recruited well in Mac Allister and Szoboszlai but admits the departures - James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also left in the summer - have left a sizeable hole in the squad.

"The players who left us were big characters in the squad, on and off the pitch," said the Holland international. "That is something we all have to fill in again. The boys who are coming in are of a world class level in my opinion. We see Macca and Dom and it is incredible how they operate especially with the ball and try and get used to the way we defend as well.

"That is a work in progress but there are roles to be filled and taken over and everyone has to do it in their own way, and I am very confident that will happen. There have been players leaving who have played a big part in the success, but others have to step up. Thats a nice challenge, in my opinion."

Nevertheless, Van Dijk refuses to entertain the notion the disruption of implementing a new midfield should excuse the goals Liverpool have conceded this summer, and explained lengthy talks have taken place over the weekend to address the defensive issues.

"We defend all together," he said. "It is not just the midfield or the strikers or just the defenders, it is about the way we try and put the opponent under pressure. If they are under pressure they cannot play the ball in behind so easily and you are prepared for it.

"If you watch it very black-and-white then obviously when you concede goals it is the defenders or the goalkeepers fault. But the way in which we conceded the last couple of goals, the balls in behind were not defended well and we discussed that.

"Especially on Sunday and the day before, we had a long video meeting and looked at the last line. It was very helpful, the way you are positioning and you have to be ready for the balls in behind and when teams smell the danger is there they will go for it. It was a good meeting the other day, very clear and very direct and that is what we need in order to be successful."

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/virgil-van-dijk-definitely-understands-27476730
and only two players come in. Not sure how they interpret it. In your mind you were probably thinking see i told you we only needed two footballers.
Yes, I have read the interview. Now it is time for you to read it ...

Possibly you should slow down and do some reading, before misrepresenting Van Dijk again.

You said "He [VVD] hasn't asked for more signings, like most of the bedwetters do ..." This was incorrect.

On 26 December 2022, VVD said this post match:
"Hopefully we can welcome some new players at our football club." "We will see. I think that quality is always welcome at Liverpool."

on 14 June 2023, VVD said:
I think he[Mac Allister] definitely will be a big addition ... So its a good start to the transfer window, hopefully we get a couple more quality additions."

So he wants more than the one transfer in since then (Szobolai), and his boxing day remarks show you're misrepresenting VVD by saying he's not asked for more signings since he's done it several times.
and only two players come in. Not sure how they interpret it. In your mind you were probably thinking see i told you we only needed two footballers.

Actually, he says "and at the moment there are only two incomings", so he knows that we are signing more players in the coming weeks. So just calm down, before all the normal people leave this forum, and only the bedwetters and the mods are left ...
And Jorg only works Mondays.
Plus there's a bank holiday coming up.
Actually, he says "and at the moment there are only two incomings", so he knows that we are signing more players in the coming weeks. So just calm down, before all the normal people leave this forum, and only the bedwetters and the mods are left ...

;D I do tend to agree with you on a lot of things (even this!) but you don't half rub people the wrong way.
Possibly you should slow down and do some reading, before misrepresenting Van Dijk again.

You said "He [VVD] hasn't asked for more signings, like most of the bedwetters do ..." This was incorrect.

On 26 December 2022, VVD said this post match:
"Hopefully we can welcome some new players at our football club." "We will see. I think that quality is always welcome at Liverpool."

on 14 June 2023, VVD said:
I think he[Mac Allister] definitely will be a big addition ... So its a good start to the transfer window, hopefully we get a couple more quality additions."

So he wants more than the one transfer in since then (Szobolai), and his boxing day remarks show you're misrepresenting VVD by saying he's not asked for more signings since he's done it several times.

So in Jan 23 we added Gakpo - Check
We've added big Dom and about to add Lavia - Check Check?

:)
fs

CONTEXT.

completely ignored.

He said he can understand some people being worried because we lost very experienced players but he's confident hes excited for the new season he thinks there will be still new players in and the ones already we got are top drawer, and he expects to challenge at the top end.

He's simply laying out the facts that are crystal clear to everyone in plain English and the shambles agenda has seized on it gleefully and turned into something its not.  WHY? is my question.

One "bad" 5th out of 20 year is the exact same thing as forever to a lot of people it seems. If you really want a shambles forever go support the Ev and if you just want mindless oil state state spending go support city. We dont do either of those here. We do what we can, with what we have, the best we know how and its usually pretty damn good.

I feel like Arnold Schwarzenegger in Kindergarten Cop "ITS NOT A TUMOUR" [/]

https://youtu.be/t_FRWUPcR7Y?t=16


Except in this case it (certain parts of the fanbase) IS a tumour ;D
Actually, he says "and at the moment there are only two incomings", so he knows that we are signing more players in the coming weeks. So just calm down, before all the normal people leave this forum, and only the bedwetters and the mods are left ...

Yes, so point was correct. He wants more players as of now.
;D I do tend to agree with you on a lot of things (even this!) but you don't half rub people the wrong way.

We still talking about dam stories here?
Plus there's a bank holiday coming up.
Unfortunately, it's not going to be "break the bank" holiday.
;D I do tend to agree with you on a lot of things (even this!) but you don't half rub people the wrong way.

KH knows that I like her, but sometimes she is a real pain in the arse ;D
