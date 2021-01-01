« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 963 964 965 966 967 [968]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1311889 times)

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,547
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38680 on: Today at 06:10:49 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 06:07:11 pm
Any manager who is going to adapt their approach based on those comments really shouldn't be managing at the highest level.

Teams were already doing that to us last season in case you missed, all the balls in over our defence, but hearing a new captain being so blunt about it will encourage rivals.

Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 06:08:08 pm
How do you know he hasn't done that?

Neither of us knows for sure, but if he had I kind of think someone would be writing about it already.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38681 on: Today at 06:10:54 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:53:41 pm
I know. But correct me if I'm wrong, the implication was that the whinging by some of the base is justified because of Van Dijk's comments. I don't think they're comparable.

Who's comments are they not comparable to though? Most of the posters labelled as "bedwetters" on here are saying more or less the same as Virg. There are one or two complete numpties, then about 200 super fans moaning about all the moaning.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,470
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38682 on: Today at 06:11:52 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:43:40 pm
The first time I went to the Netherlands, I was surprised to find the stereotype of Dutch directness seemed to be true. Ask a question, get a direct answer, no beating around the bush.

Youve obviously never been to Amsterdam.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38683 on: Today at 06:11:57 pm »
Im not surprised Van Dijk is making those comments. The defensive issues will be turning up at his doorstep and if theres one thing a footballer excels at its self preservation. Hes also right of course, everyone knows this but we dont sign enough players. Been this way for several seasons. Playing whack a mole.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,992
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38684 on: Today at 06:12:32 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 06:10:54 pm
Who's comments are they not comparable to though? Most of the posters labelled as "bedwetters" on here are saying more or less the same as Virg. There are one or two complete numpties, then about 200 super fans moaning about all the moaning.

My favourite super fans are the ones who come into the transfer thread to let us all know that they don't really care about transfers. I wonder if they do the same to people in the pub or at work.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,520
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38685 on: Today at 06:13:03 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:53:41 pm
I know. But correct me if I'm wrong, the implication was that the whinging by some of the base is justified because of Van Dijk's comments. I don't think they're comparable.
Nah it's not that deep. I just thought it was interesting how open he is about it.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,457
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38686 on: Today at 06:16:03 pm »
Maybe Van Dijk is more talking about his team mates not concentrating and conceding easy goals, he gave Trent a huge bollocking last night.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38687 on: Today at 06:17:05 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:11:57 pm
Im not surprised Van Dijk is making those comments. The defensive issues will be turning up at his doorstep and if theres one thing a footballer excels at its self preservation. Hes also right of course, everyone knows this but we dont sign enough players. Been this way for several seasons. Playing whack a mole.

Yep he is bang on he is only saying what the likes of me are thinking/said on here.

It is a shambles no getting away from it we KNEW those 6/7 were going but did nothing to replace them.....mind the script will be out soon with the excuses.

Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,622
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38688 on: Today at 06:17:46 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 06:11:52 pm
Youve obviously never been to Amsterdam.

 ;D

I went there for a week, and we had to get an earlier flight home we were so wrecked. We were kicked out of the b&b and spent the night on the Vondelpark taking pills and being woken up by policemen on scooters. Got back to Liverpool eventually and we thought people were talking about us on the bus from the airport.   :-[
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,515
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38689 on: Today at 06:19:47 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:10:49 pm
Teams were already doing that to us last season in case you missed, all the balls in over our defence, but hearing a new captain being so blunt about it will encourage rivals.

Neither of us knows for sure, but if he had I kind of think someone would be writing about it already.

Your own prerogative to read into it how you choose, i admire his honesty and I'm more focused on the fact our owners continue to let us supporters, the manager and the team down with their risk averse approach to the transfer market.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38690 on: Today at 06:20:43 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:59:47 pm
So pick up the bloody phone up then, or tell them through the manager.
Probably has been for the last few years.
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,074
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38691 on: Today at 06:21:33 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 06:17:05 pm
Yep he is bang on he is only saying what the likes of me are thinking/said on here.

It is a shambles no getting away from it we KNEW those 6/7 were going but did nothing to replace them.....mind the script will be out soon with the excuses.

That's wild - I just realized that every time I read one of your posts, I think "Legs sounds just like Virgil."
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,457
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38692 on: Today at 06:22:08 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:17:46 pm
;D

I went there for a week, and we had to get an earlier flight home we were so wrecked. We were kicked out of the b&b and spent the night on the Vondelpark taking pills and being woken up by policemen on scooters. Got back to Liverpool eventually and we thought people were talking about us on the bus from the airport.   :-[

We did a load of shrooms in Amsterdam and heard a knock at the door, two chaps dressed all in white like the chuckle brothers knocked on and asked could they come the inside to paint the outside, hard concept to grasp for sure.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,515
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38693 on: Today at 06:22:35 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:16:03 pm
Maybe Van Dijk is more talking about his team mates not concentrating and conceding easy goals, he gave Trent a huge bollocking last night.

You're more inclined to have a direct pop at our players as opposed to the owners,  speaks volumes.
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,433
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38694 on: Today at 06:23:14 pm »
Unless something drastic happens in terms of transfers in the next week or so I think we are finished as a title contender. You can't lose that amount of experience in one go and not replace it.

Ffs all we need are two more players. Get it done.

Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,622
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38695 on: Today at 06:23:21 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:22:08 pm
We did a load of shrooms in Amsterdam and heard a knock at the door, two chaps dressed all in white like the chuckle brothers knocked on and asked could they come the inside to paint the outside, hard concept to grasp for sure.

Haha. Forgot about the shrooms. We bought some and stuck them on top of our pizza in a restaurant. Love that mad place.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38696 on: Today at 06:24:57 pm »
Having 2 players for every position really improves players performance
Look at our attack. 5 fantastic players all had a great pre season as they know bar Salah they need to perform.
Compared to our defence where Matip & gomez know they wont start. Full backs have no competition either.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,215
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38697 on: Today at 06:25:13 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 05:58:51 pm
We've managed to sign Diaz and Gakpo for 45m each, each one is fantastic value for money and proof that we can sign good players for reasonable money.

I don't disagree with you, but "reasonable money" is a very obviously shifting barometer. Because let's face it, there's a big difference between £30m and £45m - or if we're talking about Mané and Salah vs Diaz and Gakpo, £60m vs £90m. It's a 50% increase over about five years.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,702
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38698 on: Today at 06:26:12 pm »
Echo article with Virgil's quotes in full..

Virgil van Dijk 'understands' Liverpool doubts as training ground talks revealed Ian Doyle

Virgil van Dijk understands the growing concerns of Liverpool supporters ahead of the new Premier League season - as he detailed the discussions being held to help solve the Reds' ongoing defensive frailties.

Jurgen Klopp's side begin their top-flight campaign at Chelsea on Sunday having concluded their warm-up programme with a 3-1 win against Bundesliga side SV Darmstadt at Preston on Monday.

While another demonstration of the Reds' firepower - they netted 18 goals in five friendlies this summer - another failure to keep a clean sheet highlighted the worries about a backline that conceded 11 times during the same period.

Liverpool are without a proven defensive midfielder following the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabia and Southampton's steadfast refusal to budge from their £50million valuation of 19-year-old Romeo Lavia.

As a consequence, a section fans have become worried at the team's immediate prospects with transfer business having stalled following the arrival of £95m midfield duo Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szobozslai.

And asked if he understood those concerns, Van Dijk said: "Yeah, I can definitely understand it in some ways. But Im not a very negative person, so obviously its not in my mind to think like that.

"But obviously when a lot of players are leaving, when your captain is leaving, your vice-captain is leaving, and at the moment there are only two incomings, and the way we have been playing - in possession really good, but defensively when you concede goals its not as good - I can understand some people having doubts."

The Liverpool captain added: "But the most important thing as weve seen over the years is the consistency, as a group, everyone in the squad. Lets see if more players are coming in, and then we have to be ready again for a long season. It will be very tough if we look at the teams around us, but we want to be up there again, we want to be challenging again, and the only way to do it is with the consistency that weve shown over the previous years, apart from last year which was very disappointing.

"We have to be confident, we should be confident and we should still be learning each and every day. We should be excited. Im very excited, so lets give it a go."

Van Dijk believes Liverpool have recruited well in Mac Allister and Szoboszlai but admits the departures - James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also left in the summer - have left a sizeable hole in the squad.

"The players who left us were big characters in the squad, on and off the pitch," said the Holland international. "That is something we all have to fill in again. The boys who are coming in are of a world class level in my opinion. We see Macca and Dom and it is incredible how they operate especially with the ball and try and get used to the way we defend as well.

"That is a work in progress but there are roles to be filled and taken over and everyone has to do it in their own way, and I am very confident that will happen. There have been players leaving who have played a big part in the success, but others have to step up. Thats a nice challenge, in my opinion."

Nevertheless, Van Dijk refuses to entertain the notion the disruption of implementing a new midfield should excuse the goals Liverpool have conceded this summer, and explained lengthy talks have taken place over the weekend to address the defensive issues.

"We defend all together," he said. "It is not just the midfield or the strikers or just the defenders, it is about the way we try and put the opponent under pressure. If they are under pressure they cannot play the ball in behind so easily and you are prepared for it.

"If you watch it very black-and-white then obviously when you concede goals it is the defenders or the goalkeepers fault. But the way in which we conceded the last couple of goals, the balls in behind were not defended well and we discussed that.

"Especially on Sunday and the day before, we had a long video meeting and looked at the last line. It was very helpful, the way you are positioning and you have to be ready for the balls in behind and when teams smell the danger is there they will go for it. It was a good meeting the other day, very clear and very direct and that is what we need in order to be successful."

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/virgil-van-dijk-definitely-understands-27476730
« Last Edit: Today at 06:31:04 pm by The Final Third »
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,215
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38699 on: Today at 06:27:29 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 06:05:05 pm
This seems to be a common view in recent pages (and on twitter), but most of the period during which we had zero succession planning for our midfield was under Edwards.

I'm not necessarily blaming him for that; it just highlights that our recruitment dysfunction goes back further than the last year or so, and might be contributory to why he left.

I agree it might be why he left. He could work miracles, but he can't work with nothing. The thing that bothers me is surely somebody somewhere must have impressed on Werner and Henry the dangers of resting on laurels and not continuing to invest in the side?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,457
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38700 on: Today at 06:29:47 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 06:22:35 pm
You're more inclined to have a direct pop at our players as opposed to the owners,  speaks volumes.

A pop? Thats literally what happened last night.

Ive said multiple times we still need to bring in reinforcements this window, but last nights goal for example had nothing to do with a no.6, it was a result of poor pressing and Konate and Trent not concentrating.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38701 on: Today at 06:30:22 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 06:21:33 pm
That's wild - I just realized that every time I read one of your posts, I think "Legs sounds just like Virgil."

Only on this one subject though !! Whose to say he isnt posting on here 🤣🤣
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,997
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38702 on: Today at 06:30:29 pm »
Cough up doorhinges ....
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,622
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38703 on: Today at 06:31:41 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 06:30:22 pm
Only on this one subject though !! Whose to say he isnt posting on here 🤣🤣


Read his whole interview instead of the cherry picked quote.  :P
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38704 on: Today at 06:35:01 pm »
I think people are naive to the defensive issues at this club, the scope of it can be hard to grasp. The expected goals against figure last season was 56. 8 teams were worse in that aspect, all bar Fulham finished near the bottom. Thats a season where we employed less kamikaze tactics than now and all of our defenders were a year younger. Alisson had the season of his career and we were still a disaster. It could be incredibly bad. On pace to potentially concede about 55 goals this time around if we dont sign a defender.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 963 964 965 966 967 [968]   Go Up
« previous next »
 