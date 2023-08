Romeo, save me, I've been feeling so alone

I keep waiting for you, but you never come

Is this in my head? I don't know what to think

Jorge knelt to the ground and pulled out a new bid

And he said, "Marry him, Jurgen

You'll never have to walk alone

I love you and that's all I really know

I talked to Southampton, go pick out a red kit

It's a love story, baby, just say, "Yes"





inb4ban