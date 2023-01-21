Whether or not hes alone hes still training assuming the picture is today.
That journo said he was not in the training camp, which I assume is them having a training session for the players involved tonight. Hed still train if he wasnt playing as opposed to having a day off.
Good vibes is clearly him knowing hes going on the big one with Jurgen this afternoon.
Think this all but done personally. Taken longer than Id have liked but when youre on a budget, those doing the bidding need to try and squeeze the best possible deal out. Wont always work and we may end up paying what they want but Im not going to get angry that weve tried to sign him for cheaper. So long as Klopp wants him and we get him, Im happy.