what if they don't make it back he has a terrible year and City don't come calling?



Their strategy was plausible on three conditions:1) They stayed up.2) Lavia continued to progress at a level to justify a close to £50m fee3) Man City actually want to buy him back---1) Going down should have hurt their strategy. They are banking on money coming in from sales. Their owner has a massive loan to repay next year. I think if any club holds out until the last 2 weeks, Southampton will start to ease up as they need money for signings. Southampton have wanted a bidding war that has never emerged despite Chelsea's name appearing in the press2) There's no way Southampton are keeping Lavia in the Championship after this month. They're stubborn, but not stupid. They need to get back in the PL the first time around. Nobody is paying anywhere near their current asking price in January and if he suffered a serious injury, then they'd likely lose tens of millions3) Granted Jason Wilcox worked for Man City, but even he must know them buying Lavia back for £40m was nowhere near guaranteed. There's been nothing about any contractual obligation on Man City's part to bring him back next summer.We should have called their bluff weeks ago and moved on. I feel sorry for the kid as he's going to have the pressure associated with a massive fee that will be hard to justify, particularly since his impact will likely be limited for at least 2 seasons, whereas we need players that can contribute immediatelyWe should have moved on to different targets and if we were still interested we could have come back in for Lavia right at the end of the window when their position was even weaker.