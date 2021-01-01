« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1303473 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yeah, think this gets done today.

Hopefully links to Lukeba emerge soon, or Theate.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:26:36 am
Lets play guess the fee.....
I'll go 50 million headline figure but LFC sources report big add ons... 42+8 or something

£1m up front and £49m in add on's. Jorg giving Jason Wilcox free access to one of his Ibiza homes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Get this done and sign the most athletic centre back we can get our hands on. Doesn't have to be aerially dominant.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Once this is sealed, hopefully we prioritise a new CB rather than another CM.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:41:24 am
Get this done and sign the most athletic centre back we can get our hands on. Doesn't have to be aerially dominant.
Badly needed. Robertson looks like our next player losing their legs.
We know Trent has never been the quickest either. We really need an athlete in asap

Wouldnt be surprised if Robertson heads over to Saudi with Henderson next summer.
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 10:23:57 am
Thats bollocks.

Why agree to a 40m buy back and 20% sell on then.

City can play every top youth player they have. They rate the Palmer kid but more than likely he will be sold or loaned out. City make some good deals with their youth players. Doesnt mean they dont rate them, just that they cant fit them all in.

Well it has successfully set the price for all of their rivals (if they want to buy him), so that's one significant reason. (Chelsea's bid obviously didn't help either.)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Even if its a penny below 50m the negotiation team can feel justified we werent held to ransom.
50 - 1m payments.


Spread over 100 years.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Will L0L when the fee is announced and it's like 30m :lmao
As proven before, sometimes these things aren't about the money, as we sometimes believe.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:41:24 am
Get this done and sign the most athletic centre back we can get our hands on. Doesn't have to be aerially dominant.

Yes plenty of options out there and Quansah seems to be developing nicely, hopefully we can get Matip and Gomez back into shape
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:43:03 am
Badly needed. Robertson looks like our next player losing their legs.
We know Trent has never been the quickest either. We really need an athlete in asap

Wouldnt be surprised if Robertson heads over to Saudi with Henderson next summer.
Robertson is being hung out to dry by this new system. Its difficult to see what hes being told to do. A LCB who bombs forward like a wing back.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:52:39 am
Will L0L when the fee is announced and it's like 30m :lmao

Get it done. Get half a page of the welcome messages then here's to another 347 pages on the next target
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:31:44 am
Because you've never talked about the money before.

Yes, I have very clearly stated on multiple occasions that I don't care how much we pay for the players we sign, or what wages we are giving them. We spend what we earn. Whatever we spend, we can afford it. Now, can you please stop moaning that Lavia is too expensive? It is boring and useless ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:45:32 am
what if they don't make it back he has a terrible year and City don't come calling?

Their strategy was plausible on three conditions:

1) They stayed up.
2) Lavia continued to progress at a level to justify a close to £50m fee
3) Man City actually want to buy him back

---
1) Going down should have hurt their strategy. They are banking on money coming in from sales. Their owner has a massive loan to repay next year. I think if any club holds out until the last 2 weeks, Southampton will start to ease up as they need money for signings. Southampton have wanted a bidding war that has never emerged despite Chelsea's name appearing in the press

2) There's no way Southampton are keeping Lavia in the Championship after this month. They're stubborn, but not stupid. They need to get back in the PL the first time around. Nobody is paying anywhere near their current asking price in January and if he suffered a serious injury, then they'd likely lose tens of millions

3) Granted Jason Wilcox worked for Man City, but even he must know them buying Lavia back for £40m was nowhere near guaranteed. There's been nothing about any contractual obligation on Man City's part to bring him back next summer.

We should have called their bluff weeks ago and moved on. I feel sorry for the kid as he's going to have the pressure associated with a massive fee that will be hard to justify, particularly since his impact will likely be limited for at least 2 seasons, whereas we need players that can contribute immediately

We should have moved on to different targets and if we were still interested we could have come back in for Lavia right at the end of the window when their position was even weaker.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:54:30 am
Robertson is being hung out to dry by this new system. Its difficult to see what hes being told to do. A LCB who bombs forward like a wing back.

Yeah it basically negates all his strengths and exposes all his weaknesses. A LCB is essential for this system.

I'd also argue a very pacey, physical RCB too to compete with Konate as I don't think this system does Gomez or Matip any favours either.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schmadtke was among the interested observers at Deepdale, taking his seat in the directors' box shortly before kick-off.
But the job never stops, particularly during the transfer window. And the German could be spotted at half-time in the car park outside the stadium, vape in one hand, mobile phone in the other. -
@IanDoyleSport
 #LFC

Big Jorg still in holiday mode!!!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 11:56:39 am
Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schmadtke was among the interested observers at Deepdale, taking his seat in the directors' box shortly before kick-off.
But the job never stops, particularly during the transfer window. And the German could be spotted at half-time in the car park outside the stadium, vape in one hand, mobile phone in the other. -
@IanDoyleSport
 #LFC

Big Jorg still in holiday mode!!!!

Who do we think he was there to scout?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: newterp on Today at 11:47:03 am
50 - 1m payments.


Spread over 100 years.

 :lmao

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 11:55:18 am
Yes, I have very clearly stated on multiple occasions that I don't care how much we pay for the players we sign, or what wages we are giving them. We spend what we earn. Whatever we spend, we can afford it. Now, can you please stop moaning that Lavia is too expensive? It is boring and useless ...

Must've been another poster who spent 2 years explaining the economics of an Mbappe transfer then.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:58:53 am
Must've been another poster who spent 2 years explaining the economics of an Mbappe transfer then.

At first I thought you are just trolling. Then I realized ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Machae on Today at 11:57:32 am
Who do we think he was there to scout?
Klopp
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
This isn't a transfer saga.

It's an ordeal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Machae on Today at 11:57:32 am
Who do we think he was there to scout?

He was scrolling through RAWK looking for suggestions.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 12:00:37 pm
At first I thought you are just trolling. Then I realized ...

That I'm not.  Thanks.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 11:56:39 am
Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schmadtke was among the interested observers at Deepdale, taking his seat in the directors' box shortly before kick-off.
But the job never stops, particularly during the transfer window. And the German could be spotted at half-time in the car park outside the stadium, bong in one hand, mobile phone in the other. -
@IanDoyleSport
 #LFC

Big Jorg still in holiday mode!!!!

;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 12:00:37 pm
At first I thought you are just trolling. Then I realized ...
Kept thinking I could never live without you by my side...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:09:07 pm
Kept thinking I could never live without you by my side...

 ;D ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:09:07 pm
Kept thinking I could never live without you by my side...
But then I spent so many nights thinking how you did me wrong

Can always count on RAWK to keep me amused at work :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 11:56:39 am
Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schmadtke was among the interested observers at Deepdale, taking his seat in the directors' box shortly before kick-off.
But the job never stops, particularly during the transfer window. And the German could be spotted at half-time in the car park outside the stadium, vape in one hand, mobile phone in the other. -
@IanDoyleSport
 #LFC


Jorg needs to be careful. The last time I saw someone talking transfers in a car park he had a purple dildo shoved into his earhole.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:07:04 pm
He was scrolling through RAWK looking for suggestions.

Scrolling through Rawk in Deepdale, very flash 8)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Can't believe it's taken Jorg this long to realise you don't have to wait a week to make a new bid after seeing the last one rejected!

Assume this one will finally get done then, a proper saga. I was a bit unsure at first but his personal stats in a really weak side are respectable, and he's really young/room to improve etc etc. Big money, but if he's the one they want and feel he can be in the side for 10-15 years then it'll all work out well, and even if we sell him early should he underwhelm we should be able to bleed some suckers dry, maybe he'll even be snapped up down the line if we aren't doing quite as well, in that case it could be a big profit. It's took the piss but if it gets done then we're adding another good midfielder to the equation.

Hopefully the next addition doesn't take so long. If Lavia does get done then a centre half would probably be better off joining than a centre mid, but we could really do with one more of each.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:06:07 pm
This isn't a transfer saga.

It's an ordeal.

This aint a sport

Its a goddam arms race
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:19:20 pm
Can't believe it's taken Jorg this long to realise you don't have to wait a week to make a new bid after seeing the last one rejected!
Don't think you're taking in to account the emotional toll on our transfer team when they have bid rejected.

There's at least a couple of days sitting surrounded by tissues and eating ice cream before they're ready to go back to work.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
I dont think we should be buying Lavia really, the 6 in our team is so hard to play and we desperately need to get it right, but young talents full of potential are really exciting and who doesnt like a shiny new toy. So Im both unimpressed and also excited. Plus I want it done asap now because while Lavia doesnt move the dial much right now what we do desperately need is a CB who can play LB for when Klopp realises the system will only work that way.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 11:30:23 am
Who cares what will be reported? It is important that we get the player. Let the money men worry about the money ...

Totally agreed Peter! As fans now we seem overly concerned on the fees etc these days, let's just be happy when Klopp gets his targets.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
I imagine this is the main reason we want Lavia



Fucking Dewsbury-Hall is always lurking.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 11:22:12 am
Sacha Tavolieri@sachatavolieri
🔴🇧🇪🚨 Roméo #Lavia not included today on the Cup game with #SaintsFC and was not at the training camp this morning. Players side looking for closing the deal today between #LiverpoolFC & #SouthamptonFC.

Finally, Lavia and his agent making moves.
