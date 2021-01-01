Weve bid nearly 50m



From the off Southampton have said they want 50m. I believe thats a 50m package. We havent offered that. Seems like Southampton are feeding the media with what they want and keep throwing Chelsea in there to create a bidding war.We havent offered them 50 and what are 5m away.Today is a key day because Lavia cant start/play in tonights game for Southampton. We need to get this deal done.Offer them a 50m package. If they turn it down then they look silly and lets move on but we cant be far off now from sealing this deal unless the package we offer is silly.