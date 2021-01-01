« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38320 on: Today at 09:01:17 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:41:08 am
If your house was valued at £200k would you accept £180k with some of it being paid later?

I think if you bud close enough to what the selling wants you usually agree a deal in principle and the house layer is allowed to undergo a medical etc while the formalities are sorted. But we seemed to have pissed Southampton off with our lowball offers.

I think if you want 200k for your house you wouldn't put it on the market for 200k , you put it on for more which would then allow some wiggle room for negotiation ending up at the price you wanted to sell anyway.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38321 on: Today at 09:03:52 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:49:46 am
Youd really expect somebody from Southampton and somebody from Liverpool to have spoken to each other to see what would be accepted and what wouldnt. Wasting our time and theirs here.
Those are the deals you hear little about (maybe a speculative 'interested in') until they're done, though. The formal offer/rejection cycle only happens when those initial private negotiations aren't close enough to agreement and the bidding club needs to test the sellers' resolve (like Arsenal with Rice, Bayern with Kane, etc.).

The delays between bids do suggest we're struggling to come up with a payment structure acceptable to Southampton. Whether because we're skint or we still have other players we want to buy (maybe deals already agreed quietly, but awaiting confirmation of Lavia as a higher priority, and thus available funds for those transfers).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38322 on: Today at 09:05:07 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 09:01:17 am
I think if you want 200k for your house you wouldn't put it on the market for 200k , you put it on for more which would then allow some wiggle room for negotiation ending up at the price you wanted to sell anyway.
Estate agents these days mostly seem to recommend to put your house on the market towards the lower end of what you'd accept, to drive interest and generate a bidding war. But this is a footballer...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38323 on: Today at 09:08:36 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:04:47 am
Caicedo played for a side that secured European football
Rodri plays for the league champions
Rice plays for a team that won the Conference League
You absolutely have to apply the context of Lavia playing for literally the worst team in the league.
The aerial duels arent great but how good were Kante, Mash, or Makelele in the air?

Were going big on Lavia and I think its fair to say our analytics department is more sophisticated than Squawker (youd think). So they are gathering data and pressure adjusting them (like you would for a player outside of the top 5 leagues) and have still come to the conclusion he is our guy.

Just from my personal eye test I think Lavia is better on the ball than the players you have mentioned Rodri aside and I think in time hell be better on the ball than even him.

fair and good analysis.
hopefully the transfer team do the business soon.

and maybe we are trying to do deals behind the scene for another DCM and defenders without all this public media scrutiny
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38324 on: Today at 09:11:38 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:41:08 am
If your house was valued at £200k would you accept £180k with some of it being paid later?

I think if you bud close enough to what the selling wants you usually agree a deal in principle and the house layer is allowed to undergo a medical etc while the formalities are sorted. But we seemed to have pissed Southampton off with our lowball offers.

Why would they be pissed off?
If youve put your house on the market for more than its worth and only one person has bid but they keep coming back and offering you more and more money  theyre your new best friend 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38325 on: Today at 09:12:02 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 08:54:53 am
Think if he plays tonight he will be cup tied.

It's called Ibe'd.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38326 on: Today at 09:16:02 am »
Third bid rejected?

Cant they just sit in a room and talk it out. Its take an afternoon.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38327 on: Today at 09:18:09 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:12:02 am
It's called Ibe'd.

Is he still cup tied though?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38328 on: Today at 09:18:50 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 07:56:46 am
Weve bid nearly 50m 

From the off Southampton have said they want 50m. I believe thats a 50m package. We havent offered that. Seems like Southampton are feeding the media with what they want and keep throwing Chelsea in there to create a bidding war.

We havent offered them 50 and what are 5m away.

Today is a key day because Lavia cant start/play in tonights game for Southampton. We need to get this deal done.

Offer them a 50m package. If they turn it down then they look silly and lets move on but we cant be far off now from sealing this deal unless the package we offer is silly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38329 on: Today at 09:19:47 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 09:16:02 am
Third bid rejected?

Cant they just sit in a room and talk it out. Its take an afternoon.

I know we have been in talks for weeks. However, I would have thought Southampton have stated what they want loads of times.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #38330 on: Today at 09:23:11 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:11:38 am
Why would they be pissed off?
If youve put your house on the market for more than its worth and only one person has bid but they keep coming back and offering you more and more money  theyre your new best friend
I never said it was on the market for more than its worth though. The market usually dictates what a house is worth, just like a footballer.
