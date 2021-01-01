Youd really expect somebody from Southampton and somebody from Liverpool to have spoken to each other to see what would be accepted and what wouldnt. Wasting our time and theirs here.
Those are the deals you hear little about (maybe a speculative 'interested in') until they're done, though. The formal offer/rejection cycle only happens when those initial private negotiations aren't close enough to agreement and the bidding club needs to test the sellers' resolve (like Arsenal with Rice, Bayern with Kane, etc.).
The delays between bids do suggest we're struggling to come up with a payment structure acceptable to Southampton. Whether because we're skint or we still have other players we want to buy (maybe deals already agreed quietly, but awaiting confirmation of Lavia as a higher priority, and thus available funds for those transfers).