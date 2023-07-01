« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

n00bert

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38280 on: Today at 04:44:41 am
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:13:14 am
This is a decent read

https://theanalyst.com/eu/2023/07/why-the-premier-leagues-big-guns-are-looking-at-romeo-lavia/

So I went on Squawka and did some stats comparison thing, and was wondering who we should be comparing him to really.

I compared him to Caicedo, Rice, Rodri - three of the arguably top no '6' type players in the newer mould and he doesn't really compare favourably to any of them. Worryingly, he appears to not be particularly good in the air, in fact, dreadful if he's meant to be a defensive shield.

If anything, his numbers compare most noticably with Thiago. So, maybe that's why we're not in a hurry for him, because we have another player that is a) better in the air b) better on the ground c)does all the same thing passing wise. And Curtis is not far off either.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38281 on: Today at 06:04:47 am
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 04:44:41 am
So I went on Squawka and did some stats comparison thing, and was wondering who we should be comparing him to really.

I compared him to Caicedo, Rice, Rodri - three of the arguably top no '6' type players in the newer mould and he doesn't really compare favourably to any of them. Worryingly, he appears to not be particularly good in the air, in fact, dreadful if he's meant to be a defensive shield.

If anything, his numbers compare most noticably with Thiago. So, maybe that's why we're not in a hurry for him, because we have another player that is a) better in the air b) better on the ground c)does all the same thing passing wise. And Curtis is not far off either.

Caicedo played for a side that secured European football
Rodri plays for the league champions
Rice plays for a team that won the Conference League
You absolutely have to apply the context of Lavia playing for literally the worst team in the league.
The aerial duels arent great but how good were Kante, Mash, or Makelele in the air?

Were going big on Lavia and I think its fair to say our analytics department is more sophisticated than Squawker (youd think). So they are gathering data and pressure adjusting them (like you would for a player outside of the top 5 leagues) and have still come to the conclusion he is our guy.

Just from my personal eye test I think Lavia is better on the ball than the players you have mentioned Rodri aside and I think in time hell be better on the ball than even him.
Last Edit: Today at 06:08:53 am by spider-neil
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38282 on: Today at 06:22:58 am
Make no mistake Lavia is very good and has great potential. Again, look at what Tchouameni, Caicedo, Rodri were doing at his age. You can argue that he's not ready to start for us though.
PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38283 on: Today at 06:49:56 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:22:58 am
Make no mistake Lavia is very good and has great potential. Again, look at what Tchouameni, Caicedo, Rodri were doing at his age. You can argue that he's not ready to start for us though.

I don't think Lavia will have any problem starting for us at the No.6 position in the Europa League, the League Cup, the FA Cup, and against the weaker Premier League teams. We will probably have to use Thiago at the No.6 position against the stronger Premier League teams, though ...
Last Edit: Today at 07:46:26 am by PeterTheRed...
Hysterical Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38284 on: Today at 06:55:17 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 06:49:56 am
I don't think Lavia will have any problem starting for us at the No.6 position in the Europa League, the League Cup, the FA Cup, and against the weaker Premier League teams. We will probably have to use Thiaho at the No.6 position against the stronger Premier League teams, though ...

Theres room for Lavia to play in the double pivot along with someone else (Thiago) in the box midfield that we appear to be playing now instead of 433 though 
farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38285 on: Today at 06:57:28 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:22:58 am
Make no mistake Lavia is very good and has great potential. Again, look at what Tchouameni, Caicedo, Rodri were doing at his age. You can argue that he's not ready to start for us though.
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 06:49:56 am
I don't think Lavia will have any problem starting for us at the No.6 position in the Europa League, the League Cup, the FA Cup, and against the weaker Premier League teams. We will probably have to use Thiaho at the No.6 position against the stronger Premier League teams, though ...
Either or neither of you can be right, who knows. Was Trent ready to start at RB when he did? Talent as that are extraordinarily rare, and maybe Lavia qualifies  as such. But who really knows how he is going to perform until he's tested there. Yes, hopes are high for all of us, but there is no guarantee. Maybe he'll rip trees for us, maybe he'll fold...
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38286 on: Today at 07:07:22 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:22:58 am
Make no mistake Lavia is very good and has great potential. Again, look at what Tchouameni, Caicedo, Rodri were doing at his age. You can argue that he's not ready to start for us though.

Id say hes easily good enough to start 90% of our games, hes played against all the premier clubs before and hasnt looked out of place. You then play someone like Thiago against the top 6.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38287 on: Today at 07:07:52 am
A little presumptuous taking about how Lavia will fit in our team.
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38288 on: Today at 07:23:51 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:04:47 am
Caicedo played for a side that secured European football
Rodri plays for the league champions
Rice plays for a team that won the Conference League
You absolutely have to apply the context of Lavia playing for literally the worst team in the league.
The aerial duels arent great but how good were Kante, Mash, or Makelele in the air?

Were going big on Lavia and I think its fair to say our analytics department is more sophisticated than Squawker (youd think). So they are gathering data and pressure adjusting them (like you would for a player outside of the top 5 leagues) and have still come to the conclusion he is our guy.

Just from my personal eye test I think Lavia is better on the ball than the players you have mentioned Rodri aside and I think in time hell be better on the ball than even him.

West Ham were poor last season, also how does playing for a worst team affect defensive stats? I thought if anything you would get more opportunities to show a defensive side in a team that has less of the ball and is getting constantly attacked, no?
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38289 on: Today at 07:29:57 am
It they want over £50m...Just buy Kone at that point?
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38290 on: Today at 07:30:53 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 07:23:51 am
West Ham were poor last season, also how does playing for a worst team affect defensive stats? I thought if anything you would get more opportunities to show a defensive side in a team that has less of the ball and is getting constantly attacked, no?

As an example, the stat for tackles in the opposition half. If you play for a dominant team you are likely to have more territory off the pitch and likely to challenge for the ball in the opposition half. Context can be applied to all those stats. You only have to watch him play to see how press resistant he is and how accomplished on the ball he is.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38291 on: Today at 07:31:57 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 07:29:57 am
It they want over £50m...Just buy Kone at that point?

I would ignore the in excess of 50m for. Joyce. 50m gets the deal done.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38292 on: Today at 07:49:02 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:31:57 am
I would ignore the in excess of 50m for. Joyce. 50m gets the deal done.

Sounds like a negotiation from them to make sure they get the 50, especially after selling Livramento. If we'd acted quicker with the bidding process we may have paid slightly less.
PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38293 on: Today at 07:51:20 am
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 06:55:17 am
Theres room for Lavia to play in the double pivot along with someone else (Thiago) in the box midfield that we appear to be playing now instead of 433 though 

Yes, his ability to deputize for Trent at the base of our box midfield when he is rested is another positive. I would even go with Lavia, Jones and Bajcetic rotating at the base of our box midfield in the Europa League, the League Cup and the FA Cup ...
PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #38294 on: Today at 07:54:03 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:31:57 am
I would ignore the in excess of 50m for. Joyce. 50m gets the deal done.

Even £40 million gets the deal done, if you pay it upfront. Or £50 million don't get it done, if the payment terms are not favorable for Southampton ...
