So I went on Squawka and did some stats comparison thing, and was wondering who we should be comparing him to really.



I compared him to Caicedo, Rice, Rodri - three of the arguably top no '6' type players in the newer mould and he doesn't really compare favourably to any of them. Worryingly, he appears to not be particularly good in the air, in fact, dreadful if he's meant to be a defensive shield.



If anything, his numbers compare most noticably with Thiago. So, maybe that's why we're not in a hurry for him, because we have another player that is a) better in the air b) better on the ground c)does all the same thing passing wise. And Curtis is not far off either.



Caicedo played for a side that secured European footballRodri plays for the league championsRice plays for a team that won the Conference LeagueYou absolutely have to apply the context of Lavia playing for literally the worst team in the league.The aerial duels arent great but how good were Kante, Mash, or Makelele in the air?Were going big on Lavia and I think its fair to say our analytics department is more sophisticated than Squawker (youd think). So they are gathering data and pressure adjusting them (like you would for a player outside of the top 5 leagues) and have still come to the conclusion he is our guy.Just from my personal eye test I think Lavia is better on the ball than the players you have mentioned Rodri aside and I think in time hell be better on the ball than even him.