So I went on Squawka and did some stats comparison thing, and was wondering who we should be comparing him to really.I compared him to Caicedo, Rice, Rodri - three of the arguably top no '6' type players in the newer mould and he doesn't really compare favourably to any of them. Worryingly, he appears to not be particularly good in the air, in fact, dreadful if he's meant to be a defensive shield.If anything, his numbers compare most noticably with Thiago. So, maybe that's why we're not in a hurry for him, because we have another player that is a) better in the air b) better on the ground c)does all the same thing passing wise. And Curtis is not far off either.