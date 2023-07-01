I don't remember many people saying as the season went on that we should chuck £50m at Southampton for Lavia, I think it's a bit of a gamble and I don't blame the club for not just caving in. This time last year City saw no future for him and valued him at £10.5m. He may have had a decent year but for those who just think we should break the bank for him then just remember that our plans were derailed and I have no doubt the club is working as much as it can behind the scenes to get things back on track. Rushing into signings just to meet kick off time on sunday is not the way we should do business, there are 3 weeks left and I have confidence we'll get this sorted, at the right value for money as well.