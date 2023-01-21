You said we could probably sign a world class midfielder for less than £50m. Not that they were probably world class, but that we could probably do it. Now you're saying they don't even have to be world class, just someone who could potentially be world class! It's not the same thing. Any number of 16 years olds could potentially be world class. Even then a player who's been identified as "potentially world class", like Lavia for want of a better example, is going to demand a huge fee at the moment because in defensive midfield, there aren't all that many. It's one of the issues we've faced this summer when looking at alternatives for Lavia. There aren't many. Hence links to Kalvin Phillips, Gravenberch, Doucoure at Palace, Palhinha at Fulham. They're all "decent players" but not world class, not even top class, and the noise re the last two is that they'd cost vast amounts.
World class means "one of the best on the world". In a football content, it would be limited to a relatively small number of players who are the best in the world in the position they play.
As an example, world class keepers now - probably Alisson, Ederson, Ter Stegen, Neuer, Courtois, Donnarumma. A few just outside that bracket including the likes of Onana and Sommer.
Midfielders generally - De Bruyne, Kimmich, Kroos, possible Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Barella, Modric. Maybe Verratti, De Jong, you could possibly make an argument for Camvinga, Valverde, maybe Tchouameni. Bellingham.
I wouldn't go far beyond that list if we're talking "world class". That's not to say that there aren't a host of very good, elite, top players beyond that. Parejo, Guimarães, Bennacer, Merino, Zubimendi, Koke, Enzo Fernandez, Pellegrini, Gavi, Pedri, Milinkovic-Savic, Rice, Caicedo. That level. There are excellent players on the next "tier" too - Anguissa, Luis, Laimer etc. It's a spectrum.
Two key points - one, very few of those are defensive midfielders, and that's what we need. Barely any in fact, there's a dearth of excellent players available in that position which is driving up prices for the likes of Caicedo and Rice. The other, as said, is that prices are insane this summer.
There's definitely an argument to be made that there's better value out there than £50m for Lavia. I'd rather sign Andre for £35m for one. But there just aren't world class DMs available for the same amount.
OK, thanks, but I definitely do not view Neuer world class any more, or Donnarumma as even being world class, especially within the context of the players you've mentioned in your list.
Your midfielder list is good but some could argue some of those players are no longer world class, or even there yet.
Nevertheless, I appreciate your post, I like the players you mentioned and would add a few to the list that you've listed as world class and would argue if they are world class, why not these. I guess its subjective and could argue the merits of anyone that fits those attributes
Prices are crazy full stop, buy the British markets are even more obscene. Liverpool did not agree on Southamptons valuation, so is it a case of desperation because seasons about to start