I think we have to cave in and pa the £50m there is literally none out there at this price who plays the same . yes people will say Andre but he is a completely different type of DM than Lavia, people complaining that our DM would be only 19 with one season behind him, but advocate for Baj who is one year younger and has played less games, I dont see your logic how can Lavia be too young but Baj is ok? I also dont think Baj is a DM, I would rather seem him as an 8 or even give the RB slot a go ( Trent no2) - who has the higher ceiling between the two IDK (Lavia -Baj) but Lavia atm looks years above his age IMO