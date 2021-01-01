« previous next »
Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:06:45 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:41:41 pm
A new member ascends to the doom squad. Hail Hydra

 ;D

I didn't really see you as a member, CC, more an interested affiliate. Like you're not joining in on a full scale invasion but they can probably store weapons in your territory.
67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:07:11 pm
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:01:55 pm
Make no mistake, Southampton do want to sell, but the SD wants to look like a tough negotiator for anyone watching
So he signed Lavia relatively cheaply last summer, now he's playing hardball so he squeezes £50m out of us - we're after a new SD, maybe we've found him.
Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:10:55 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:40:16 pm
If wed offered £50m straight up, theyd have been after £60-65m now (although maybe they still are).

And we need to remember that Manchester United are asking £45m for dog shit like McTomminay.  Ive seen nearly nothing of Lavia, but youd hope he was better than that?

Exactly. Those saying we should have just offered £50m off the bat are probably the only people who buy sofas from DFS at full price.
classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:11:04 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:05:58 pm
I think they have to sell. They're in that zone now where they have to get back up as quick as possible or they could get stuck in the lower leagues for a while. Surely the manager will  want to strengthen and have his team who want to be there
I don't get the 'have to sell' talk that's been going round (not meaning to single you out). the kid has four years on his contract and is attracting attention from some of the best teams in the country.

given southampton's urgency to get back into the PL, surely a guy good enough to warrant a huge fee and ready to play for LFC (and others) is going to be ready to be a big strength in their side
rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:13:25 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:40:16 pm
If wed offered £50m straight up, theyd have been after £60-65m now (although maybe they still are).

Definitely.
slaphead

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:15:14 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:04:21 pm
i think there's a cognitive bias where people equate business people doing big money deals with them being 'high end' business people.

I don't think the football industry is one where i'd automatically assume people working in its administration are top business people

At the top level they are. Its massive business
Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:16:22 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 11:05:13 pm
You said we could probably sign a world class midfielder for less than £50m. Not that they were probably world class, but that we could probably do it. Now you're saying they don't even have to be world class, just someone who could potentially be world class! It's not the same thing. Any number of 16 years olds could potentially be world class. Even then a player who's been identified as "potentially world class", like Lavia for want of a better example, is going to demand a huge fee at the moment because in defensive midfield, there aren't all that many. It's one of the issues we've faced this summer when looking at alternatives for Lavia. There aren't many. Hence links to Kalvin Phillips, Gravenberch, Doucoure at Palace, Palhinha at Fulham. They're all "decent players" but not world class, not even top class, and the noise re the last two is that they'd cost vast amounts.

World class means "one of the best on the world". In a football content, it would be limited to a relatively small number of players who are the best in the world in the position they play.

As an example, world class keepers now - probably Alisson, Ederson, Ter Stegen, Neuer, Courtois, Donnarumma. A few just outside that bracket including the likes of Onana and Sommer.

Midfielders generally - De Bruyne, Kimmich, Kroos, possible Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Barella, Modric. Maybe Verratti, De Jong, you could possibly make an argument for Camvinga, Valverde, maybe Tchouameni. Bellingham.

I wouldn't go far beyond that list if we're talking "world class". That's not to say that there aren't a host of very good, elite, top players beyond that. Parejo, Guimarães, Bennacer, Merino, Zubimendi, Koke, Enzo Fernandez, Pellegrini, Gavi, Pedri, Milinkovic-Savic, Rice, Caicedo. That level. There are excellent players on the next "tier" too - Anguissa, Luis, Laimer etc. It's a spectrum.

Two key points - one, very few of those are defensive midfielders, and that's what we need. Barely any in fact, there's a dearth of excellent players available in that position which is driving up prices for the likes of Caicedo and Rice. The other, as said, is that prices are insane this summer.

There's definitely an argument to be made that there's better value out there than £50m for Lavia. I'd rather sign Andre for £35m for one. But there just aren't world class DMs available for the same amount.


OK, thanks, but I definitely do not view Neuer world class any more, or Donnarumma as even being world class, especially within the context of the players you've mentioned in your list.

Your midfielder list is good but some could argue some of those players are no longer world class, or even there yet.

Nevertheless, I appreciate your post, I like the players you mentioned and would add a few to the list that you've listed as world class and would argue if they are world class, why not these. I guess its subjective and could argue the merits of anyone that fits those attributes

Prices are crazy full stop, buy the British markets are even more obscene. Liverpool did not agree on Southamptons valuation, so is it a case of desperation because seasons about to start


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:19:15 pm by Machae »
Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:19:26 pm
The trouble with the Southampton SD making things so public is that he cant really climb down from his high fee now. If it was kept private, thered be more wiggle room. £46m would be touted as a great fee for someone they signed a year ago. But as hes been so public, it could look like great negotiations from our side.

If we move on after our next bid, Im sure Chelsea will pay the fee, but it effectively means a young player has been priced out of the move he wanted. Its not a good precedent to set for future young prospects they want to sign for Southampton.
robertobaggio37

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:20:03 pm
Id call their bluff and go for Andre, just like we used to back in the day.
slaphead

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:20:17 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:11:04 pm
I don't get the 'have to sell' talk that's been going round (not meaning to single you out). the kid has four years on his contract and is attracting attention from some of the best teams in the country.

given southampton's urgency to get back into the PL, surely a guy good enough to warrant a huge fee and ready to play for LFC (and others) is going to be ready to be a big strength in their side

I take your point but of the interest were lead to believe they have in him, only us have firmed it up, that we know of. If its true that Lavia has told them he wants to go surely they have to try to make a deal. Im only going by how Klopp speaks and how we handle things.
JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:20:45 pm
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:16:22 pm
OK, so I hate to do this but I definitely do not view Neuer world class any more, or Donnarumma as even being world class, especially within the context of the players you've mentioned in your list.

Your midfielder list is good but some are no longer world class, but once were, or even there yet.

Nevertheless, I appreciate your post, I like the players you mentioned and would add a few to the list that you've listed as world class and would argue if they are world class, why not these. I guess its subjective and could argue the merits of anyone that fits those attributes

That's my point I suppose. I don't disagree with you -I listed 6 world class keepers and you can perfectly reasonably dispute two of them. And I entirely accept that there are arguments that some of those midfielders aren't world class either, (or aren't any more / yet). They're small lists, and the list of world class DMs is even smaller. From my long list, players who either are or can play DM, it's basically Kimmich, Rodri, maybe De Jong, Tchouameni. Even if you extend it to that next group you add Zubimendi, Caicedo, Rice. It's a really small number and as a result, they're insanely expensive right now.
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:30:18 pm
I think we have to cave in and pa the £50m there is literally none out there at this price who plays the same . yes people will say Andre but he is a completely different type of DM than Lavia, people complaining that our DM would be only 19 with one season behind him, but advocate for Baj who is one year younger and has played less games, I dont see your logic how can Lavia be too young but Baj is ok? I also dont think Baj is a DM, I would rather seem him as an 8 or even give the RB slot a go ( Trent no2) - who has the higher ceiling between the two IDK (Lavia -Baj) but Lavia atm looks years above his age IMO
red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:31:16 pm
From watching his Youtubes and getting a feel for how he plays, you could see in today's friendly how Andre would fit in, scurrying all over the place putting out fires, carrying the ball. I was looking at CBs too, to get some ideas, and of the players left that could be sold, it really feels like Schlotterbeck is the class of the field when it comes to traditional center halves. Listed value at 40m (on Transfermarket), but I would think he'd go for more.
Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:31:28 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 11:20:45 pm
That's my point I suppose. I don't disagree with you -I listed 6 world class keepers and you can perfectly reasonably dispute two of them. And I entirely accept that there are arguments that some of those midfielders aren't world class either, (or aren't any more / yet). They're small lists, and the list of world class DMs is even smaller. From my long list, players who either are or can play DM, it's basically Kimmich, Rodri, maybe De Jong, Tchouameni. Even if you extend it to that next group you add Zubimendi, Caicedo, Rice. It's a really small number and as a result, they're insanely expensive right now.

Indeed, and that's why I'm reluctant to name names as 'these players are definitely it' as we would then spend an insane amount of time arguing their attributes, whether theyre truly wc (or according to what metric), or what their true positions are. Other players can adapt or change their tactics accordingly and are clever enough to do this and out perform their previous preferred position.

From those midfielders you mentioned, I doubt we've enquired for them, but other players id include as good players (not neccessarily wc) Bennacer, Calhanoglu, Goretzka, Savic.

Kovacic went for surprisingly cheap at 25m, his wages are likely to be insane though
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:36:32 pm by Machae »
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:32:23 pm
oh and forgot to say  Mac Allister is looking like our best player already. He really stands out.

As for Gorestka he has gone downhill fast there is a reason they want to sell him. (thier Fab?)
Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:37:08 pm
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:32:23 pm
oh and forgot to say  Mac Allister is looking like our best player already. He really stands out.

As for Gorestka he has gone downhill fast there is a reason they want to sell him. (thier Fab?)

Maybe just needs that Klopp hug
redmark

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:52:57 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:15:14 pm
At the top level they are. Its massive business
It's not really massive. According to the ONS, there are about 1,250 companies in the UK which have revenues of £350m or above; average revenue of those 1,250 is £2.6bn.

Six of those companies are football clubs (0.5%); their average revenue is just over £500m.

Profits would be even less impressive, compared to those other companies. Also football revenues have been increasing rapidly in recent years, without clubs necessarily developing the skills and processes to 'act' like big businesses.

And, of course, most of that revenue just goes to players.
(Arguably, the strongest sign that football administrators and owners aren't great business brains; their top employees take more in wages than they make in profit).
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:57:48 pm by redmark »
classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:53:19 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:15:14 pm
At the top level they are. Its massive business
speaking of top level, the chief of the entire EFL is Rick Parry isn't it?

was Ward, a former scout top level? is jorg, a former football at the top level of business?

lets talk owners. boehly is massive business - he must be at the absolute top level and be near faultless?

i just don't share your view that 'trade in big money deals' = 'top level of business competence'
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:57:48 pm
Not super worried about Lavia either way - he wont make a huge difference to our points total this year compared to any number of others we could sign much more concerned about our lack of defensive links. Theres no real reason why we shouldnt have one in already
« Last Edit: Today at 12:03:06 am by JackWard33 »
Angelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:05:39 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:57:48 pm
Not super worried about Lavia either way - he wont make a huge difference to our points total this year compared to any number of others we could sign much more concerned about our lack of defensive links. Theres no real reason why we shouldnt have one in already

I'm quite worried that it's because we're not going to bring anyone this window. There have been no credible links to any defensive players throughout the window - maybe Colwil but even that was stretching it, I think.

Would be very, very happy to be wrong but I won't be surprised if there's no defensive additions by the time the window shuts.
Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:07:35 am
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:53:19 pm
speaking of top level, the chief of the entire EFL is Rick Parry isn't it?

was Ward, a former scout top level? is jorg, a former football at the top level of business?

lets talk owners. boehly is massive business - he must be at the absolute top level and be near faultless?

i just don't share your view that 'trade in big money deals' = 'top level of business competence'

Yeah. Most sectors have cronyism and blaggers in top positions. I used to know Dido Harding when she was at Talk Talk. I asked her for some information, as they were a client, but she sent me the entire TT customer database as excel files so I could get it myself. The most incompetent CEO Ive dealt with. Then she ends up heading up test and trace during covid.
