This thread is going to be fun tonight! 😬
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 06:01:48 pm
What all of this makes abundantly clear is that we were never serious contenders for Bellingham. In itself I have no problem with that but we let years pass without bolstering the midfield in the hope that the club were holding out for him, like we did with Virg.

Now were haggling over loose change to bring in Lavia. Negotiating is all well and good but Southampton know we dont have a no 6 and that they have us over a barrel. If Klopp truly believes hes the one then get it done. No one likes overpaying but the reason were overpaying is that we let the midfield rot from a position of strength. Cant change that now but we absolutely cannot go into the new season without a 6.

They know we don't have a defensive midfielder and just sold two of our options for roughly the price they want for Lavia. Massive wages off the books, too.

Our hand is very weak yet we proceed with these bizarre incremental public bids.

Pretty confident it'll get done but worried about the time we have to secure a centre half. Can see us going into another season shorthanded there. (And even with Lavia we're shorthanded in midfield.)
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 05:38:20 pm
How do you know it hasn't impacted their recruiting? Clearly it has not gone all swimmingly there.

Because they just got Lavia last summer?  And they played him all year despite being in the relegation zone and him being a teenager and allowed him to showcase his abilities?

They also have Bella-Kotchap as a young CB.  Sure, being in the Championship will obviously impact them, but they're one of those clubs that gives young players chances and sells them on.

And even if young players won't go there anymore, it doesn't help us achieve our goals, does it?  Either we pay or we can continue this brinksmanship.
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 06:03:07 pm
Its a long time since I can remember us dicking about in public like this for a player. Has to be a result of Ward/Edwards leaving?

We had a summer long pursuit of Thiago under Edwards' watch
Quote from: tommy LFC on Today at 06:05:18 pm
50 million doesn't get you much these days does it?! A teenager with one year of first team experience looking at a season in the Championship with no other serious bidders?

Surely, somewhere in the world there is another No.6 for in and around 50 million that would suffice?

that's my issue and suspect that's a reason we are reluctant to spend that much without a load of add ons tied into the deal
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:04:31 pm
So if we sign Lavia and a CB or another midfielder, is the sentiment still going to be that this was a shit fuck awful window and we have to be ashamed of ourselves for how terrible a football club we are?

Because it appears we are in fact getting business done this window, but not nearly fast enough or clean enough for everyone's tastes so it's being seen as a complete and utter abject failure worthy of the hysterics here.

 ;D You've gone so strange lately
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 05:49:36 pm
Most annoying thing is we'll have to wait another week for the next bid. What is going on.

I think at this point we must have got the message that its either pay £50m or nothing so I actually expect this to end one way or another quite soon.
seems like the new and old negotiating team don't really want to confront reality that their usual points of leverage don't currently exist. it's like they're going through all the usual motions as if they're following Julian Ward's handover SOP.

Southampton (and every other well informed club around) knows that the club is in a more desperate rebuild mode than its been for years, and that it's short of numbers on the eve of the league.

the club is approaching the point where they need to stop the passive bouncing between negotiations and make an active choice - do we give the best part of 50 million (in varied chunks) to southampton, or do we pull out and use that money on a different option.

i've been confident they'll get there, and i still think they will (probably quite quickly this week) - it just seems like they've been trying to avoid confronting the reality that we have to give in to southamptons demands and overpay, or we have to move on, cos southampton aren't budging and don't need to. it's not dissimilar to how we managed to get that amazing overpay from barca for coutinho (only Lavia is better behaved, and we're not going to overpay to that degree, nor on a whim - there's a long term plan for lavia here)
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 05:57:20 pm
So what's the situation here? They want a guaranteed £50m and we're offering a guaranteed £39m with add-ons potentially taking it to £45m?

Nobody knows but early reports say they want a certain amount as they have to pay City a percentage.

Quote from: Andar on Today at 06:03:45 pm
Is Schmadtke leaving after the summer window?
planning a party?
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:59:18 pm
@MelissaReddy_

Liverpool understood to have made an improved offer for Romeo Lavia - their third - of around £46m which was also rejected by Southampton. Talks continue. More
@SkySportsNews
Forget it.
IF this is true, then we're sullying our relations with both the club, the player and our fans. This is our NAME that's being dragged.
What is Jorg doing!? Can't take a hint or being cheap on purpose?
I've been out all day, whats happening.......

They know think/we're desperate. If we can, wait until deadline day and it'll be a lot cheaper. But need to sign another No.6 in the meantime.
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 06:08:26 pm
I've been out all day, whats happening.......


Just stepped in and according to Mel, we're continuing to piss people off!
We're just trolling now.

(And what do you know- IT IS Monday, and WE DID submit a bid! That sounds notoriously like someone who doesn't like to get work done during the week! "I only work on Mondays!")
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:06:50 pm
that's my issue and suspect that's a reason we are reluctant to spend that much without a load of add ons tied into the deal

And we should be. We'd be paying £40m+ for raw potential with less than 30 PL games to show for it. This has to be factored into our strategy, regardless of how much belief we have that he can be turned into a world class player at his position.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:56:21 pm
Exactly. Maybe at the start of all this we could have done the deal for £45m + £5m in add ons and by the end of negotiations it's £38m + £12m, with a more favourable payment schedule. Same headline fee, but majorly different structure. The club may feel that justifies taking the extra couple of weeks (which is all it's been!) because it leaves us with more flexibility for other transfers. Fans, obviously, just want the player in the door which is fair enough. But I think this narrative that we're just being massively incompetent is unlikely to be the whole truth.

The big question is not why have we tried to negotiate with an intransigent Southampton - the answer is because it'll have benefited us in some way. The big question, IMO, is whether Lavia is the right choice. I think that's being lost in the endless talk of bids being rejected. Not sure myself, but think we'll have our answer soon... done by the end of this week I'd guess.


Considering that we'd be the ones developing and paying him next season it isn't unreasonable for us to try and get better terms such as far more in add-ons for example, as it stands Soton seem to want to make more than the amount that they might get next summer while getting it earlier and at a lower cost to them.

Not sure why we seem to be so slow responding to rejected bids or being so public about it, but understand why they haven't opted for the just pay them what they want approach of some on here and most of twitter. Lavia was an ideal signing with Fab here as he could be eased quickly but steadily into the side. Even though it was a release clause it is telling that there was none of the same fucking around with sobossla, despite the higher fee as he's a day one starter.
Rare that we are publicly know to have made so many bids for a player.
Quote from: Andar on Today at 06:03:45 pm
Is Schmadtke leaving after the summer window?

Too soon to judge. Two fantastic signings so far.
Jamie Carragher@Carra23·39m
This is embarrassing.
Liverpool for years now have got deals done quickly with no fuss.
If you dont think hes worth 50M move on, if you really want him pay it.
Also not sure why LFC arent in for Caicedo, yes its a lot of money but Liverpool got big money for JH/FAB 🤷‍♂️
Dont worry Big Jorg is still on his comedown. When he gathers his senses he will find the other 5m down the back of Wayne Lineker's couch.

Its embarrassing this for the club, you cant negotiate like this from a position of weakness with 5 midfielders leaving the club this summer. We got 20m over the odds for Fab and we got MacAllister for 20m below his value. We are hypothetically around 40m up and were piss farting around over maybe 5m. Back the fucking manager and get the deal done this week.
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 06:11:14 pm
Rare that we are publicly know to have made so many bids for a player.

True! I've always wondered how Romano and the Athletic get so much inside info.
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 05:51:31 pm
Before the bitching and moaning drama queens go into self combustion mode, I'd like to suggest that we are probably negotiating the conditions that activate the specific add-ons, and the payment terms of the fixed fee, as we speak ...
So we spent the whole of last week doing this, and then still sent them an offer which was insufficient?

I get that you're trying to say it's more complicated than meets the eye, but this is a really poor look for the club. We left Lavia on the backburner until July despite reportedly wanting him regardless of outgoings, we were paralysed by Fabinho/Henderson's departure and still didn't make any offers during the three weeks it took for them to be finalised, they departed and suddenly the whole football world saw that we needed a midfielder fast and had £53m to spend. Then we've spent a whole month to have three bids rejected for a 19 year old and the season starts in a few days. Negotiations are normal. The speed at which we are doing them is not. It's not like we're working on any significant other incomings or departures either. It's Manchester United-esque.

A fair few are angry at Southampton. It's not their fault - why should they budge?
