seems like the new and old negotiating team don't really want to confront reality that their usual points of leverage don't currently exist. it's like they're going through all the usual motions as if they're following Julian Ward's handover SOP.



Southampton (and every other well informed club around) knows that the club is in a more desperate rebuild mode than its been for years, and that it's short of numbers on the eve of the league.



the club is approaching the point where they need to stop the passive bouncing between negotiations and make an active choice - do we give the best part of 50 million (in varied chunks) to southampton, or do we pull out and use that money on a different option.



i've been confident they'll get there, and i still think they will (probably quite quickly this week) - it just seems like they've been trying to avoid confronting the reality that we have to give in to southamptons demands and overpay, or we have to move on, cos southampton aren't budging and don't need to. it's not dissimilar to how we managed to get that amazing overpay from barca for coutinho (only Lavia is better behaved, and we're not going to overpay to that degree, nor on a whim - there's a long term plan for lavia here)