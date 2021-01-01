« previous next »
Online Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37680 on: Today at 03:59:39 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 03:24:37 pm
Better than you think and will be well appreciated when he is gone.

He really isn't, he once was good and partnered well with VVD in 2019 season, but has regressed with his injuries. Nice guy, but isn't up to the high standards of playing for Liverpool consistently
Online tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37681 on: Today at 04:00:45 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 03:59:30 pm
Wasn't it Billy Koumetio that was the impressive CB in preseason?  Rhys Williams came in in a pinch during 20/21 but wasn't the highly touted preseason performer like Koumetio was.

Koumetio doesn't have it upstairs, he's way too casual.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37682 on: Today at 04:04:03 pm »
Looks like it will be another day with no news. Jorg must have taken this Monday off.
Online Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37683 on: Today at 04:06:51 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:04:03 pm
Looks like it will be another day with no news. Jorg must have taken this Monday off.

Still curing his hangover from Ibiza
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37684 on: Today at 04:09:02 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:06:51 pm
Still curing his hangover from Ibiza
He lives there full-time so good luck to him.
Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37685 on: Today at 04:09:58 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 02:54:53 pm
All the sources of information seem to have dried up for the reporters. Nobody is getting anything now. Melissa Reddy was posting about us every 4 hours last Monday and after that not a peep. Joyce words earlier were just regurgitated, nothing new.

Klopp will no doubt get asked tonight and if he changes his wording from what he has said before then well know whats been going on.
Why does it take a week at a time to put a bid in.  Something doesnt seem quite right.
Expect the status change tonight to squad depth is fine but were always monitoring/looking to improve.
Online Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37686 on: Today at 04:12:12 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 04:09:58 pm
Why does it take a week at a time to put a bid in.  Something doesnt seem quite right.
Expect the status change tonight to squad depth is fine but were always monitoring/looking to improve.

I know it's easy to use Jorge as the fall guy (he's ultimately in charge of transfer negotiations this summer and signing the cheques) but the strategy is fucking ridiculous and doesn't bode well.
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37687 on: Today at 04:16:34 pm »
Why we did not snap up Ashley Young whilst he was going free to cover Trent I will never know. Beaten to the buzzer.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37688 on: Today at 04:17:36 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 04:09:58 pm
Why does it take a week at a time to put a bid in.  Something doesnt seem quite right.
Expect the status change tonight to squad depth is fine but were always monitoring/looking to improve.
Henry's yacht doesn't have wifi.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37689 on: Today at 04:19:14 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:16:34 pm
Why we did not snap up Ashley Young whilst he was going free to cover Trent I will never know. Beaten to the buzzer.


;D
Online Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37690 on: Today at 04:20:51 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 04:09:58 pm
Why does it take a week at a time to put a bid in.  Something doesnt seem quite right.
Expect the status change tonight to squad depth is fine but were always monitoring/looking to improve.

The transfer pigeon needs time to recover between trips.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37691 on: Today at 04:21:22 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:04:03 pm
Looks like it will be another day with no news. Jorg must have taken this Monday off.

Or, they're waiting to see if Fluminense progress in the Libertadores tomorrow night - if that is the case, there'll be no news tomorrow either.
Online exiledintheUSA

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37692 on: Today at 04:22:08 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 04:09:58 pm
Why does it take a week at a time to put a bid in.  Something doesnt seem quite right.
Expect the status change tonight to squad depth is fine but were always monitoring/looking to improve.

The Fax Machine is running on Dot Matrix and getting the paper with the perforated holes is a right pain.
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37693 on: Today at 04:24:49 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 04:09:58 pm
Why does it take a week at a time to put a bid in.  Something doesnt seem quite right.
Expect the status change tonight to squad depth is fine but were always monitoring/looking to improve.

Are you serious?

Have you ever tried to fill out forms in triplicate - in ink? We don't have the money for that fancy correction tape.

And don't get me started on the idiot that filled out the forms in blue, black AND red ink! Idiots. Everyone knows you can only use blue or black.

Also, if the notary doesn't work Tuesday-Thursday - there is not official stamp on the bid.

In sum - these things take time.
Online PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37694 on: Today at 04:29:31 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:57:43 pm
Although last season our best defensive numbers were when Gomez and VVD players together

That surely can't be true. The entire RAWK knows that Gomez isn't that good ...
Offline QC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37695 on: Today at 04:35:21 pm »
Still think the smallest squad size fact is pretty crazy considering how close we are to the first game
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37696 on: Today at 04:36:07 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 04:35:21 pm
Still think the smallest squad size fact is pretty crazy considering how close we are to the first game

Are they including Quansah and Bradley in that list?

Online JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37697 on: Today at 04:37:48 pm »
Does feel like we're waiting for the Andre situation to develop tomorrow.
Online amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37698 on: Today at 04:39:24 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 04:37:48 pm
Does feel like we're waiting for the Andre situation to develop tomorrow.

Doesn't have a buyout clause? Most players in South America do.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37699 on: Today at 04:40:51 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 04:29:31 pm
That surely can't be true. The entire RAWK knows that Gomez isn't that good ...

Not all of Rawk, no.
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37700 on: Today at 04:41:44 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 04:39:24 pm
Doesn't have a buyout clause? Most players in South America do.
Yes but it 40 mil, He is 20 mil if wait till January.
Online JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37701 on: Today at 04:41:48 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 04:39:24 pm
Doesn't have a buyout clause? Most players in South America do.

I read that his buyout clause was 40m, Fluminense will let him go for less but not if they're still in the Libertadores.
Online Tonyh8su

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37702 on: Today at 04:42:01 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 04:39:24 pm
Doesn't have a buyout clause? Most players in South America do.

40 million?! In this economy???
