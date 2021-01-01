Im seeing Lavia in all the line ups. Are we back in for him with another bid? And/or has it been accepted?



My tuppence on the style of the player is that he is obviously not a like for like replacement for Thiago. Thiago is a playmaker, and those attributes will be superseded by Trent and MacAllister. The Lavia role will be to play as the deeper midfielder, using his pace, pressing, tackling, to plug gaps. And when he gets the ball, he will be press resistant, able to pass it simple, or even try a more difficult pass, off either foot, getting it forward quickly. He also has the pace and power to carry the ball and break through the lines to open it up.



Thiago can help him, if there is a year of overlap, to have more nous and become a better footballer, as well as providing cover as Lavia gets up to speed and/or needs some rotation.



Hopefully we sign him asap as the season is starting very soon, and we might drop more points early on than we need to, if this gap isnt plugged sharpish. We still have other options, and both Jones and MacAllister can play deeper if need be, especially if Thiago isnt fit, but its not optimal.