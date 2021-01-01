« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1281636 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37640 on: Today at 02:20:56 pm »
Fordy Body Inspector?

Hmm dunno
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37641 on: Today at 02:21:53 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:15:10 pm
Jorg definitely has one of those FBI shirts for the beach

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37642 on: Today at 02:34:46 pm »
Im seeing Lavia in all the line ups. Are we back in for him with another bid? And/or has it been accepted?

My tuppence on the style of the player is that he is obviously not a like for like replacement for Thiago. Thiago is a playmaker, and those attributes will be superseded by Trent and MacAllister. The Lavia role will be to play as the deeper midfielder, using his pace, pressing, tackling, to plug gaps. And when he gets the ball, he will be press resistant, able to pass it simple, or even try a more difficult pass, off either foot, getting it forward quickly. He also has the pace and power to carry the ball and break through the lines to open it up.

Thiago can help him, if there is a year of overlap, to have more nous and become a better footballer, as well as providing cover as Lavia gets up to speed and/or needs some rotation.

Hopefully we sign him asap as the season is starting very soon, and we might drop more points early on than we need to, if this gap isnt plugged sharpish. We still have other options, and both Jones and MacAllister can play deeper if need be, especially if Thiago isnt fit, but its not optimal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37643 on: Today at 02:38:23 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 02:34:46 pm
Im seeing Lavia in all the line ups. Are we back in for him with another bid? And/or has it been accepted?

We're considering the possibility of starting to prepare a new bid.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37644 on: Today at 02:39:44 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:38:23 pm
We're considering the possibility of starting to prepare a new bid.

I'll think we'll do some more monitoring first though
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37645 on: Today at 02:40:51 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 02:34:46 pm
Im seeing Lavia in all the line ups. Are we back in for him with another bid? And/or has it been accepted?

My tuppence on the style of the player is that he is obviously not a like for like replacement for Thiago. Thiago is a playmaker, and those attributes will be superseded by Trent and MacAllister. The Lavia role will be to play as the deeper midfielder, using his pace, pressing, tackling, to plug gaps. And when he gets the ball, he will be press resistant, able to pass it simple, or even try a more difficult pass, off either foot, getting it forward quickly. He also has the pace and power to carry the ball and break through the lines to open it up.

Thiago can help him, if there is a year of overlap, to have more nous and become a better footballer, as well as providing cover as Lavia gets up to speed and/or needs some rotation.

Hopefully we sign him asap as the season is starting very soon, and we might drop more points early on than we need to, if this gap isnt plugged sharpish. We still have other options, and both Jones and MacAllister can play deeper if need be, especially if Thiago isnt fit, but its not optimal.

The one line up we'll not see him in is Chelsea this weekend. There havent been many journos saying a 3rd bid is imminent so nobody knows - we just hope we go back or have something lined up.

Some of us are hitting the panic button early as the seasons about to start with Curtis Jones playing the number 6 role. If we get beaten on Sunday then the rest probably press it too!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37646 on: Today at 02:42:44 pm »
Quite worried about our defense this year, we're 1 long term injury away from being Matip and Konate as our main pair, and 2 long term injuries away from Matip and Gomez.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37647 on: Today at 02:48:40 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:42:44 pm
Quite worried about our defense this year, we're 1 long term injury away from being Matip and Konate as our main pair, and 2 long term injuries away from Matip and Gomez.



I think our defense isn't even as good as we make it out to be. It's good - but it's dropped a lot the last couple of seasons (even the season where we nearly won the quadrupleTM we were giving up goals with alarming ease) - but Alisson bails us out a lot as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37648 on: Today at 02:49:57 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:55:07 am
Short a defender, particularly if were using this box system that all of Matip, Gomez, Robertson, Tsimikas seem to be very weak in.

Also looking at that group of midfielders makes me a bit uneasy. I guess it will just take a bit of time until the likes of Elliott, Jones and the teenagers have earned trust.

Yes, you need 5 players as big & athletic as VVD / Konate to give you the depth you need, so we do need 2 defenders and pray that Matip/Gomez can rediscover their form and could Quansah step up? (we may not have a choice)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37649 on: Today at 02:54:53 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:32:32 pm
It's so quiet. Surely we are putting in massive amounts of work behind the scenes, right...?


All the sources of information seem to have dried up for the reporters. Nobody is getting anything now. Melissa Reddy was posting about us every 4 hours last Monday and after that not a peep. Joyce words earlier were just regurgitated, nothing new.

Klopp will no doubt get asked tonight and if he changes his wording from what he has said before then well know whats been going on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37650 on: Today at 02:55:29 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:48:40 pm
I think our defense isn't even as good as we make it out to be. It's good - but it's dropped a lot the last couple of seasons (even the season where we nearly won the quadrupleTM we were giving up goals with alarming ease) - but Alisson bails us out a lot as well.

I'd be confident if it was VVD with Konate' all the time. It will never be that.

Yup we rely on Allison too much to get out of these bad situations, which he does almost all the time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37651 on: Today at 02:56:48 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:55:29 pm
I'd be confident if it was VVD with Konate' all the time. It will never be that.

Yup we rely on Allison too much to get out of these bad situations, which he does almost all the time.

It will be a bit different with the Europa league rather than Champions League, I'd reckon we'll do more rotation at the back to keep Konate/Van Dijk fresh for the Premiership.

I hope Quansah stays and gets minutes, I've liked what I've seen so far.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37652 on: Today at 02:56:53 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:55:29 pm
I'd be confident if it was VVD with Konate' all the time. It will never be that.

Yup we rely on Allison too much to get out of these bad situations, which he does almost all the time.

Plus Gomez isn't that good, his main redeeming feature is he's home-grown
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37653 on: Today at 02:57:59 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:56:48 pm
It will be a bit different with the Europa league rather than Champions League, I'd reckon we'll do more rotation at the back to keep Konate/Van Dijk fresh for the Premiership.

In an ideal world yes, but as I said one long term injury to either and we're left with either Matip or Gomez.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37654 on: Today at 03:04:28 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:57:59 pm
In an ideal world yes, but as I said one long term injury to either and we're left with either Matip or Gomez.

I love your confidence around Joel Matip's fitness.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37655 on: Today at 03:08:56 pm »
Chelsea going for Tyler Adams according to The Athletic. Seen his name touted to us a few times
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37656 on: Today at 03:09:21 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 03:04:28 pm
I love your confidence around Joel Matip's fitness.

Well even worse then it's Gomez and well nobody really.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37657 on: Today at 03:09:26 pm »
Were 25 long term injuries away from having no squad at all. Im concerned.
