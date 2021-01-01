I agree.

That's not an excuse. If we're doing our jobs scouting and profiling players, we would have had replacements at the ready, AND we would've identified replacements- both potential and professional during that "saga".

What was it- like a 2-week window?



More than enough time to move for replacements.

I'm not radical anti-FSG, but that's no excuse.



I expect that happened when the Fabinho/Henderson deals got to some sort of completion we had to take stock as we had a windfall we weren't expecting.For example (names are for arguements sake not necessarily realistic), List B (what we were working off with Fabinho staying) was for a young, elite level prospect who could play no.6 and 8. That was Lavia, Kone, Gravenberch and Fofana etc.Fabinho gets to the point where we are sure it's going through (based on reports this wasn't exactly clear and we were messed around a lot), we now can look at List A, a no.6 who can come in and be a starter. That could be Tchouameni, Caiceco, Amrabat etc.We now need to try and work out if any of them would come, the price points and such.. That takes time, and we could easily have gone round and ended up back at List B because targets aren't available, too expensive etc. If you consider Fabinho only actually left 7 days ago, and based on the constant problems with sportswashing clubs not paying etc. 7 days isn't that long a period to do all that leg work behind the scenes.We could also be waiting for someone in List A to become available.