« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 936 937 938 939 940 [941]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1279966 times)

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,236
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37600 on: Today at 01:02:53 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:57:54 pm
Thing is there is no way we can blame that as an excuse, not saying you are by the way. The club could have easily said no, you are not for sale.

It was the right decision to sell them but we cant use that as an excuse.
I agree.
That's not an excuse. If we're doing our jobs scouting and profiling players, we would have had replacements at the ready, AND we would've identified replacements- both potential and professional during that "saga".
What was it- like a 2-week window?

More than enough time to move for replacements.
I'm not radical anti-FSG, but that's no excuse. We saw big money and we took it. No shame in that. The only shame is that we haven't used that money (YET), at a time that is critical for us.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:07:04 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,432
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37601 on: Today at 01:04:11 pm »
Seems like something has happened behind the scenes that's put things on hold.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,236
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37602 on: Today at 01:05:29 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 01:04:11 pm
Seems like something has happened behind the scenes that's put things on hold.
Could also just be that nothing's happening.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,432
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37603 on: Today at 01:06:51 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:05:29 pm
Could also just be that nothing's happening.

Yea but they were all out to sign 2 players last week by all accounts.

What's this about new investment?
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,236
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37604 on: Today at 01:10:07 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 01:06:51 pm
Yea but they were all out to sign 2 players last week by all accounts.

What's this about new investment?
I dunno mate, but the investment thing has been going on for years.
I dunno how much the stadium expansion is going to add to our revenue, but in addition - we just had a Taylor Swift-sized windfall, a Hendo/Fabinho payday, boxes full of money off the wagebill.. and money left over from last Summer's non-business.
We've not invested any of that sofar, so you would reckon we're gunna be money-bags next season.

The "investment" rumours seem strange.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:12:17 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37605 on: Today at 01:10:31 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 12:22:34 pm
We are yet to see how the 3-4-3 will function with the best controller on our squad. Even though I know people will reject the idea immediately, I think that the 3-4-3 with Thiago in the No.6 role would look even better. Lavia will be brought in to learn from Thiago for a year, before his contract is up next summer ...

I'm sorry but I don't see the sense in this, in that Lavia has a totally different skillset to Thiago. I've not seen Lavia described as a controller and doesn't have the same vision or passing ability.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,375
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37606 on: Today at 01:11:21 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:02:53 pm
I agree.
That's not an excuse. If we're doing our jobs scouting and profiling players, we would have had replacements at the ready, AND we would've identified replacements- both potential and professional during that "saga".
What was it- like a 2-week window?

More than enough time to move for replacements.
I'm not radical anti-FSG, but that's no excuse.

I expect that happened when the Fabinho/Henderson deals got to some sort of completion we had to take stock as we had a windfall we weren't expecting.

For example (names are for arguements sake not necessarily realistic), List B (what we were working off with Fabinho staying) was for a young, elite level prospect who could play no.6 and 8. That was Lavia, Kone, Gravenberch and Fofana etc.

Fabinho gets to the point where we are sure it's going through (based on reports this wasn't exactly clear and we were messed around a lot), we now can look at List A, a no.6 who can come in and be a starter.  That could be Tchouameni, Caiceco, Amrabat etc.

We now need to try and work out if any of them would come, the price points and such.. That takes time, and we could easily have gone round and ended up back at List B because targets aren't available, too expensive etc. If you consider Fabinho only actually left 7 days ago, and based on the constant problems with sportswashing clubs not paying etc. 7 days isn't that long a period to do all that leg work behind the scenes.

We could also be waiting for someone in List A to become available.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,604
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37607 on: Today at 01:11:48 pm »
I cant believe were relying on a 19 year old with one season behind him in professional football to solve one of the biggest issues in our team and in a position thats so key to how we operate.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,675
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37608 on: Today at 01:15:05 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:11:48 pm
I cant believe were relying on a 19 year old with one season behind him in professional football to solve one of the biggest issues in our team and in a position thats so key to how we operate.

Or even an 18 year old.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,597
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37609 on: Today at 01:15:53 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:11:48 pm
I cant believe were relying on a 19 year old with one season behind him in professional football to solve one of the biggest issues in our team and in a position thats so key to how we operate.
We aren't relying on him though.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,141
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37610 on: Today at 01:16:56 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 12:34:39 pm
We can't be relying on Thiago. The best midfielder in the premiership is De Bruyne and I think Trent has all the attributes that he has. So the sooner we move Trent into midfield and build our future midfield around him the better.

Trent is already playing in midfield in our 3-4-3 ...
Logged

Online gemofabird

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37611 on: Today at 01:17:33 pm »
Next year will be the owners year to buy
Logged
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37612 on: Today at 01:17:54 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 12:14:50 pm
The fact that Lavia has not played over the weekend shows that the deal is close. It is 100% certain that we are negotiating with Southampton as we speak. The fixed fee, the add-ons, the payment structure. Once all of that is agreed, the deal will be made public by the usual sources ...

Well they have a cup game tomorrow. You would have thought the deal would be done by the time they play. He surely wouldnt want to be cup tied.
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37613 on: Today at 01:18:25 pm »
Quote from: gemofabird on Today at 01:17:33 pm
Next year will be the owners year to buy

What at more expensive prices?
Logged

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,141
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37614 on: Today at 01:18:58 pm »
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 01:10:31 pm
I'm sorry but I don't see the sense in this, in that Lavia has a totally different skillset to Thiago. I've not seen Lavia described as a controller and doesn't have the same vision or passing ability.

That is why he will be learning from Thiago ...
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37615 on: Today at 01:19:26 pm »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 12:07:05 pm
How does that work out with the non-homegrown quota, PL and EL?

Doak would be non-homegrown for UEFA purposes.

I think it would look like the below. No problem in the PL. In the Europa League we leave out either Adrian or Pitaluga and we're fine. Although I believe Pitaluga will qualify for the B list from October anyway.

Quote
PREMIER LEAGUE
 
Unlimited number of Under-21 players.
Then a maximum of 25 players.
Of the 25, maximum of 17 Non-Home Grown Players. We'd have 16.


                                  Alisson
                                  Kelleher
                              Adrian/Pitaluga



Trent               Konate               van Djik               Robertson
Bradley             Matip                 Gomez                 Tsimikas
                                                Quansah



     Mac Allister               Lavia               Szoboszlai
        Elliott                     Kone                  Jones
         Clark                   Bajcetic               Thiago



             Salah               Gakpo               Diaz
             Doak                Nunez               Jota


Quote
EUROPA LEAGUE

Unlimited number of players on the "B list". Those eligible must be born on or after 1 January 2002 and, since their 15th birthday, have been eligible to play for the club for any uninterrupted period of two years or a total of three consecutive years with a maximum of one loan period to a side from the same association for a period not longer than one year.

Then a maximum of 25 players on "list A"
4 spots are reserved for club trained players. We have 4.
A further 4 spots are avilable for association but not club trained players. Lavia would fall into this category.
The remaining 17 spots are for those that don't fall into the above categories. We'd have 18.




                                  Alisson
                                  Kelleher
                              Adrian/Pitaluga



Trent               Konate               van Djik               Robertson
Bradley             Matip                 Gomez                 Tsimikas
                                                Quansah



     Mac Allister               Lavia               Szoboszlai
        Elliott                     Kone                  Jones
         Clark                   Bajcetic               Thiago



             Salah               Gakpo               Diaz
             Doak                Nunez               Jota
« Last Edit: Today at 01:31:26 pm by Too early for flapjacks? »
Logged

Online Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,463
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37616 on: Today at 01:32:33 pm »
Amazed at the number of people that are ok with going into the season with the defenders we have on our books now. It is a car crash waiting to happen.
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37617 on: Today at 01:34:25 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 01:32:33 pm
Amazed at the number of people that are ok with going into the season with the defenders we have on our books now. It is a car crash waiting to happen.

I think most are hoping that Matip moves on and we replace him. He's only got a year left on his contract and also takes up a non-home grown spot both for the PL and Europe.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,842
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37618 on: Today at 01:34:32 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:48:57 am
Absolutely nothing. Thats the point, most agents are belters and this guy has a track record of being one of the biggest pricks in football. There is no words that could come out of his mouth alone that would make me "feel better".

Then youd have people complaining its worrying that no one has come out and quashed the rumours.
Logged

Online Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37619 on: Today at 01:35:18 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 01:18:58 pm
That is why he will be learning from Thiago ...

Right, so you believe Lavia can come in and in just a years time, be capable of replicating what Thiago provides? If only it was that simple..
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,535
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37620 on: Today at 01:37:11 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 01:32:33 pm
Amazed at the number of people that are ok with going into the season with the defenders we have on our books now. It is a car crash waiting to happen.

I dont think anyone is okay with it, just just arent crying themselves to sleep over it.  Theres a difference between being concerned and being hysterical.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 936 937 938 939 940 [941]   Go Up
« previous next »
 