I can't see why we'd sign Kone - if we wanted to we would have by now surely.



We’re short a versatile box-to-box midfielder which we were once inundated with - Henderson, Milner, Keita. Someone who can play as an 8 or as a 6 would be handy for depth, and Kone seems like a great option. There’s a chance we wanted him to get over his injury before making a move, but I agree it seems unlikely. Even before his injury the interest seemed to die down. That period before the U21 WC was weird.