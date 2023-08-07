« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Jwils21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37480 on: Today at 09:37:24 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:45:13 am
The German Ian Ayre.

If thats the case, hes probably travelling to meetings with agents on his motorcycle so that explains the delays.
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37481 on: Today at 09:38:27 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:33:26 am
Guess it depends what Jorg is in to

https://www.ibiza-spotlight.com/night/events/2023/08?daterange=07/08/2023-13/08/2023

Any chance of you taking a holiday this summer?  ;D
wampa1

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37482 on: Today at 09:38:46 am
PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37483 on: Today at 09:39:42 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:57:21 am
Its not set in stone and seems silly to play a system not suited to two of our best players.
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 09:18:09 am
We switched to this in an attempt to cobble together a functioning team despite a broken midfield, if Klopp sees 4-3-3, 4-2-3-1 or even 1-1-8 as the way to get the best out of our squad then he will use it, claiming he is locked into a single formation that was due to circumstances rather than prior planning would seem to drastically underestimate him as he isn't like Guardiola that rigidly shoehorns his system onto players.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:22:48 am
No system is ever permanent. Some of the teams that we have copied the formation from have dumped that system.

Like I said in my post, people will eventually have to accept that 3-4-3 is our setup now, when in possession. For some of our fans, it will take more time to understand ...
kaesarsosei

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37484 on: Today at 09:47:38 am
There's a lot of poor negotiators in this thread if you think Abbas' comments are 100% genuine. They may well be, but if he wanted to drive up the value of his client he would have said exactly the same thing.
DonkeyWan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37485 on: Today at 09:47:54 am
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 09:16:14 am
"We"

He's a weirdo
I presume Salah is with his company and when the contract is signed, it's by the company on his behalf.
Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37486 on: Today at 09:50:24 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 09:47:54 am
I presume Salah is with his company and when the contract is signed, it's by the company on his behalf.

Either way, as long as hes confirming Mo is happy here and nothing comes of it he can use whatever pronouns he wants.
jepovic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37487 on: Today at 09:55:40 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 09:39:42 am
Like I said in my post, people will eventually have to accept that 3-4-3 is our setup now, when in possession. For some of our fans, it will take more time to understand ...
I have accepted that we will start the season with it. But if we dont fix the defense pretty darn quickly, I think we could revert back before Christmas. We have far bigger holes to plug than any DM or CB can cover IMO. Lavia is not superman
This opinion is based on how we played in the spring btw, but certainly reinforced by the preseason
bird_lfc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37488 on: Today at 09:56:28 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:10:22 am
Love the fact he says we.

Hes essentially some horrible chancer who has a living off Mo.

Not arsed considering hes come out and basically said its not happening. I dont expect loyalty from any player now after what weve seen throughout the summer but the fact weve got him for another year at least Is vital
classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37489 on: Today at 09:56:59 am
Mo's agent is a knobhead - people are lining themselves up for a future fall (not this window) if they're taking him at his word. he's just doing PR
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37490 on: Today at 09:58:07 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:55:40 am
I have accepted that we will start the season with it. But if we dont fix the defense pretty darn quickly, I think we could revert back before Christmas. We have far bigger holes to plug than any DM or CB can cover IMO. Lavia is not superman
This opinion is based on how we played in the spring btw, but certainly reinforced by the preseason

Yeah because before we made the change in the spring we looked superhuman.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37491 on: Today at 09:59:09 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:45:13 am
Jorg is back tomorrow for two days before party time starts again. So assume something will happen Tuesday or Wednesday.

The German Ian Ayre.

He's currently preparing to up his weekly bid.

Too early for flapjacks?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37492 on: Today at 10:01:50 am
Salah's agent confirmed what most of suspected. Salah has no interest in moving this summer. Next summer will be interesting. If he has a strong season personally and we comfortably qualify for the CL I think a short extension to the 1 year he'll have left might be agreed.
slaphead

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37493 on: Today at 10:04:18 am
Rumours came out last night, Salah's agent straight out to say it's not happening. And he still gets stick. Not sure what people wanted him to say really but personally I thought it was a swift, clear go f**k yourself to the Saudi's. We don't need the disruption so hopefully that's the end of it 
dutchkop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37494 on: Today at 10:07:42 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 08:57:10 am
I don't know where these Salah stories have come from, and especially why now, but here are some facts:

1) Salah would be the most valuable player in the world to a Saudi/Arab league trying to get off the ground
2) If we sold Salah now we would instantly be for sure out of the title picture and IMO struggle to get top 4. Of all the positions on the pitch, the one I have never seen anyone else fill in well for is Salah's. Doak might be that answer in 12 months, but not now
3) On the other hand, you could argue that we are already out of the title picture since I think we need 1 MF and 1 left-sided defender to be genuine title challengers and therefore this season is already only about top 4
4) If you put your most cynical hat on, you could argue selling Salah now for £150m+ would be good for the club in the long term. And then you use the Salah money to sort out the 2 positions we already need and also try to find Salah's replacement while praying we can still make top 4.

Just for the record, I am 100% against selling Salah. But if the Saudis drop a £150m offer I think FSG will find it very hard to ignore.

Selling Salah now is saying we do not want to compete as we are selling our best player in his prime.
No one is bigger than the club, but Salah does epitomise our ambition and whether we want to compete and win trophies and also says if we are prepared to accept a bid then come and get anyone you like

I said this recently Salah would be on the Saudi radar or next summer.

I think we also need to have our best squad going forward to keep our best players and attract new talent.

Who will sell us a replacement for Salah for 150M now.. it will take us 18 months to work on a replacement for him and not 3 weeks.
Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37495 on: Today at 10:07:44 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:56:59 am
Mo's agent is a knobhead - people are lining themselves up for a future fall (not this window) if they're taking him at his word. he's just doing PR

He is a knobhead but hes come out with inflammatory stuff before but ultimately Mo renewed.
tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37496 on: Today at 10:08:28 am
If Salah wants to go and we get an offer of £150m then I would absolutely sell him.  That's a no brainer for me.
rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37497 on: Today at 10:08:47 am
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:04:18 am
Rumours came out last night, Salah's agent straight out to say it's not happening. And he still gets stick. Not sure what people wanted him to say really but personally I thought it was a swift, clear go f**k yourself to the Saudi's. We don't need the disruption so hopefully that's the end of it 

He was clear he is staying this season but not a clear fuck you to the Saudis imo
BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37498 on: Today at 10:08:48 am
For those having a pop at Mo's manager, what should he have actually said to make you all feel better?
koptommy93

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37499 on: Today at 10:10:40 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:08:48 am
For those having a pop at Mo's manager, what should he have actually said to make you all feel better?
It wouldn't have mattered because they've decided they don't like him.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37500 on: Today at 10:11:12 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:08:28 am
If Salah wants to go and we get an offer of £150m then I would absolutely sell him.  That's a no brainer for me.

If that was next summer then I'd agree. Not this summer when there's no planning time..we've got too much to do as it is.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37501 on: Today at 10:11:37 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 09:39:42 am
Like I said in my post, people will eventually have to accept that 3-4-3 is our setup now, when in possession. For some of our fans, it will take more time to understand ...

Why do you talk in such a condescending way? We all know the system we are playing and it makes sense, but we switched systems loads of times last season and the idea that this is forever is just bizarre.

You were convinced certain players wouldnt be sold that you would abuse others for even considering it. You said Klopp wasnt stupid when the though of Fabinho being sold was being mooted. Is he still stupid?
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37502 on: Today at 10:11:59 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:50:24 am
Either way, as long as hes confirming Mo is happy here and nothing comes of it he can use whatever pronouns he wants.

Exactly. Some on here must not be in long term relationships the way they moan about the smallest things.
classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37503 on: Today at 10:14:58 am
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:04:18 am
Rumours came out last night, Salah's agent straight out to say it's not happening. And he still gets stick. Not sure what people wanted him to say really but personally I thought it was a swift, clear go f**k yourself to the Saudi's. We don't need the disruption so hopefully that's the end of it 
naive to think that salah and his agents attitude to the saudis is go fuck yourself - that tweet was just the public facing stuff. Mo would rightly sack him if he's harming potential future opportunities to make that money
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37504 on: Today at 10:15:09 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:08:28 am
If Salah wants to go and we get an offer of £150m then I would absolutely sell him.  That's a no brainer for me.

And what are we going to do with that money with three weeks left and still needing to buy a midfielder and central defender at a minimum, but then also needing a top quality right forward as well?
Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37505 on: Today at 10:20:36 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:14:58 am
naive to think that salah and his agents attitude to the saudis is go fuck yourself - that tweet was just the public facing stuff. Mo would rightly sack him if he's harming potential future opportunities to make that money

It's like turning down a job offer in real life. You are never going to tell them to 'f**k off' even if you have no intention of joining them. More of a polite ' no thanks at this point, I'm happy in my current position' approach is the usual course of action.

That's what Mo's agent has done (at least publicly) and not sure why anyone would have an issue with that.
slaphead

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37506 on: Today at 10:20:52 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:08:48 am
For those having a pop at Mo's manager, what should he have actually said to make you all feel better?

He should just have posted the "Mo Salah has a new hat" picture
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37507 on: Today at 10:29:54 am
If we did sell Salah it'd be interesting to see how long it took before someone tried to argue that Elliot/Doak is adequate depth.
classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37508 on: Today at 10:33:50 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:20:36 am
It's like turning down a job offer in real life. You are never going to tell them to 'f**k off' even if you have no intention of joining them. More of a polite ' no thanks at this point, I'm happy in my current position' approach is the usual course of action.

That's what Mo's agent has done (at least publicly) and not sure why anyone would have an issue with that.
agreed (although has anyone had an issue with his agent's tweet? been watching the world cup, might have missed it)
jillcwhomever

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37509 on: Today at 10:36:08 am
There is no way we are allowing Mo to go anywhere this near to a new season.
