haha what ;D didn't ask why they were laughing!

it was just a terribly unfunny joke, nothing more nothing less - think you might be overestimating things!

Im only messing.  ;D
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Don't really get this.

Morally, it would obviously be way better than a gulf state, but the success off the back of it would be equally meaningless. Wouldn't really enjoy us having a cheat code to winning, no matter who's providing the money.

People conflate sportswashing and financial doping all the time. They're separate things (albeit often found at the same clubs) and both as bad as each other.

The ideal ownership is what Arsenal have right now, and what we had for one year in 2018 - owners who are actually running it like a business, but also willing to actually take a risk and speculate to accumulate.

I haven't conflated anything, and I don't desire mad spending or anything like it. I'd just like our next owners to be at least somewhat decent, and the Norwegian fund seems about as decent as they come. Not really sure it's something to "not get" in the first place. It's a pretty strange reaction to a nothing comment, but I guess that happens when there is nothing else going on.
To the nascent Saudi League, Salah has to be worth at least £225-250 million.

In other words, put out or f*ck off.

What annoys me about Lavia is how long it has taken.
Surely you go to Southampton before the season is even over and
you find out if a deal can be done. They get relegated, he's 19, what is the ballpark here?

If we expected him to be a £30 million "cheap" deal surely you discover that early if not the case?
Instead you fuck around haggling around the £45-50 million mark. Don't get it. Either Klopp wants him and we need to get the player in or he doesn't.

Baffling. Sadly, we seem to be messing around with some weird budgetary constraints and the proof there is the two sporting directors who resigned from us: on paper one the biggest clubs in World football (and should be one of the best to be SD at).


I would expect Jones to be getting a lot of minutes this year. 

He should be. He was great during the second half of last season, and was one of the star players of the recent U-21 European championship. At the age of just 22, and being physically and technically a great fit for our style of play, he should be getting at least 2.000-2.500 minutes this season, compared to only 1.169 minutes last season ...
Not tired of getting things wrong so far? Its crystal clear that Lavia is too inexperienced to be the starting DM for Liverpool if we want to win stuff. I suspect if Klopp and his team agreed with you he would be a Liverpool player by now.

People moaning about Lavia being our starting defensive midfielder is one of the most boring things this summer. We have already developed a pretty nice debate about the playing time on the previous few pages, so if you bother to read, you will see what Lavia's role would be this season ...
So are you suggesting we only sign players who have already proven something at the club? Is Oxlade-Chamberlain still available?

Yes, he is 
Monday again!

Well probably use our one bid a week allowance on Lavia today and hope this is the one that gets accepted.

If not, fuck knows.
One of these days, people will have to accept that we have moved on from the 4-3-3 when in possession, and that we are using the 3-4-3 now, with the so-called box midfield:

7 - 9 - 11

10 - 8

6 - 4

3 - 5 - 2

1

In many ways, it is similar to the classic WM system, with the modifications of the modern day football, like the inverted wingers for example. In the long run, Robertson (3) and Thiago (6) are probably the least suited to this new system, and that is probably why we are looking to add a No.3 and No.6 to take over from them eventually. Still, whoever we sign for these two positions in the coming weeks, they won't be immediate starters, and they will be eased into the team, behind Robertson and Thiago ...
Monday again!

Well probably use our one bid a week allowance on Lavia today and hope this is the one that gets accepted.

If not, fuck knows.

I see Merseyside Red are taking their transfer cues from Master League on PES  ;D

Oh well, hopefully we land Lobelo Ravia soon.
I think focusing on minutes played across a season is reductive. Categorising incomings/outgoings rigidly to certain allocations of minutes doesn't take into account form, injury and tactical choice of the manager to pick the side he deems best for that situation rather than who has minutes left in their legs.
One of these days, people will have to accept that we have moved on from the 4-3-3 when in possession, and that we are using the 3-4-3 now, with the so-called box midfield:

7 - 9 - 11

10 - 8

6 - 4

3 - 5 - 2

1

In many ways, it is similar to the classic WM system, with the modifications of the modern day football, like the inverted wingers for example. In the long run, Robertson (3) and Thiago (6) are probably the least suited to this new system, and that is probably why we are looking to add a No.3 and No.6 to take over from them eventually. Still, whoever we sign for these two positions in the coming weeks, they won't be immediate starters, and they will be eased into the team, behind Robertson and Thiago ...

Its not set in stone and seems silly to play a system not suited to two of our best players.
Its not set in stone and seems silly to play a system not suited to two of our best players.

Robertson is a real worry at this point given how many minutes he's played for us and given how we've run him into the ground. Thiago is crocked for half a season. A system not working for them is, as long as it works for others, really not a problem. They are not the players you want to be building Klopp's Liverpool 2.0 around.
To the nascent Saudi League, Salah has to be worth at least £225-250 million.

In other words, put out or f*ck off.

What annoys me about Lavia is how long it has taken.
Surely you go to Southampton before the season is even over and
you find out if a deal can be done. They get relegated, he's 19, what is the ballpark here?

If we expected him to be a £30 million "cheap" deal surely you discover that early if not the case?
Instead you fuck around haggling around the £45-50 million mark. Don't get it. Either Klopp wants him and we need to get the player in or he doesn't.

Baffling. Sadly, we seem to be messing around with some weird budgetary constraints and the proof there is the two sporting directors who resigned from us: on paper one the biggest clubs in World football (and should be one of the best to be SD at).

Ho. De. Hum.
I'm also confused what is taking so long. Just set a limit and bid until you reach it, then leave. Should take hours or days, not weeks.
The coaching staff may feel they have enough for the defense maybe this is why we haven't seen any bids going in for a defender. Just three weeks left. We are leaving things really late.
I think focusing on minutes played across a season is reductive. Categorising incomings/outgoings rigidly to certain allocations of minutes doesn't take into account form, injury and tactical choice of the manager to pick the side he deems best for that situation rather than who has minutes left in their legs.

I know it is absolutely fucking stupid
Personally feel we have moved on from lavia and are seeing who else is out there .
Papers are simply selling clickbait
Personally feel we have moved on from lavia and are seeing who else is out there .
Papers are simply selling clickbait

Def think we may be exploring a few other options that either time has made available or Southamptons insistence of getting £50m has made the other option more comparable. 
People's heads still falling off?  ;D
People's heads still falling off?  ;D

In Saudi yeah
Jorg is back tomorrow for two days before party time starts again. So assume something will happen Tuesday or Wednesday.

The German Ian Ayre.
The coaching staff may feel they have enough for the defense maybe this is why we haven't seen any bids going in for a defender. Just three weeks left. We are leaving things really late.

If they think that theyre about as off base as they were for the majority of last summer about the midfield.
Im only messing.  ;D
sorry mate, my radar was way off!
I don't know where these Salah stories have come from, and especially why now, but here are some facts:

1) Salah would be the most valuable player in the world to a Saudi/Arab league trying to get off the ground
2) If we sold Salah now we would instantly be for sure out of the title picture and IMO struggle to get top 4. Of all the positions on the pitch, the one I have never seen anyone else fill in well for is Salah's. Doak might be that answer in 12 months, but not now
3) On the other hand, you could argue that we are already out of the title picture since I think we need 1 MF and 1 left-sided defender to be genuine title challengers and therefore this season is already only about top 4
4) If you put your most cynical hat on, you could argue selling Salah now for £150m+ would be good for the club in the long term. And then you use the Salah money to sort out the 2 positions we already need and also try to find Salah's replacement while praying we can still make top 4.

Just for the record, I am 100% against selling Salah. But if the Saudis drop a £150m offer I think FSG will find it very hard to ignore.
Well Salah wants to stay. Thank god.
If were as skint as posters keep suggesting were so monumentally screwed. Why would we need £150 million from selling Salah to sort out DM and buy a defender? Weve effectively broken even this summer if you include wages in the picture.
