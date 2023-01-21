I don't know where these Salah stories have come from, and especially why now, but here are some facts:



1) Salah would be the most valuable player in the world to a Saudi/Arab league trying to get off the ground

2) If we sold Salah now we would instantly be for sure out of the title picture and IMO struggle to get top 4. Of all the positions on the pitch, the one I have never seen anyone else fill in well for is Salah's. Doak might be that answer in 12 months, but not now

3) On the other hand, you could argue that we are already out of the title picture since I think we need 1 MF and 1 left-sided defender to be genuine title challengers and therefore this season is already only about top 4

4) If you put your most cynical hat on, you could argue selling Salah now for £150m+ would be good for the club in the long term. And then you use the Salah money to sort out the 2 positions we already need and also try to find Salah's replacement while praying we can still make top 4.



Just for the record, I am 100% against selling Salah. But if the Saudis drop a £150m offer I think FSG will find it very hard to ignore.