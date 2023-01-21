One of these days, people will have to accept that we have moved on from the 4-3-3 when in possession, and that we are using the 3-4-3 now, with the so-called box midfield:
7 - 9 - 11
10 - 8
6 - 4
3 - 5 - 2
1
In many ways, it is similar to the classic WM system, with the modifications of the modern day football, like the inverted wingers for example. In the long run, Robertson (3) and Thiago (6) are probably the least suited to this new system, and that is probably why we are looking to add a No.3 and No.6 to take over from them eventually. Still, whoever we sign for these two positions in the coming weeks, they won't be immediate starters, and they will be eased into the team, behind Robertson and Thiago ...