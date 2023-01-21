To the nascent Saudi League, Salah has to be worth at least £225-250 million.



In other words, put out or f*ck off.



What annoys me about Lavia is how long it has taken.

Surely you go to Southampton before the season is even over and

you find out if a deal can be done. They get relegated, he's 19, what is the ballpark here?



If we expected him to be a £30 million "cheap" deal surely you discover that early if not the case?

Instead you fuck around haggling around the £45-50 million mark. Don't get it. Either Klopp wants him and we need to get the player in or he doesn't.



Baffling. Sadly, we seem to be messing around with some weird budgetary constraints and the proof there is the two sporting directors who resigned from us: on paper one the biggest clubs in World football (and should be one of the best to be SD at).





Ho. De. Hum.





