Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1272098 times)

Offline Caps4444

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37400 on: Yesterday at 11:31:06 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 11:12:32 pm
Bollocks. Itd take a world record bid before they even get to the table.

I would be astonished if he / we would entertain any bid, but at 31 years of age with 2 years left.100m would be a sensible amount. Kane will probably go for 100m Euros and hes 1 year youngerthough has 1 year less on his contract.

Can see him possibly going next year though.
Offline dimwit

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37401 on: Yesterday at 11:33:32 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 10:59:58 pm
https://twitter.com/ariyadhiah/status/1688302346193743872?t=7uqEuNk6bYpIvJnImkJ4Sg&s=19

A polite request, if you will.

Screencap the translation of the tweet/x you are posting or stop using it as a source?

Näytät vaan niin vitun idiootilta kun huutelet uutisia, mutta lähteenä sulla on joku **"tarkistin tämän, niin se lähde on siis kesäkuun loppupuolelta, eikä alunperin suomeksi niin kuin luulin, anteeksi siitä.** mutta  jonka lukiaksesi sinun pitäis rekisteröityä johonki vitun X:ään


pretty please

« Last Edit: Today at 12:00:42 am by dimwit »
Offline Shepnois

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37402 on: Yesterday at 11:45:56 pm »
Can't see Mo being ready to effectively retire, he'll likely end up in Saudi but he's nowhere near finished at the highest level.
Offline Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37403 on: Yesterday at 11:48:58 pm »
Quote from: Shepnois on Yesterday at 11:45:56 pm
Can't see Mo being ready to effectively retire, he'll likely end up in Saudi but he's nowhere near finished at the highest level.

You can see him going when hes 33/34, hes got this year to get us back in the champions league and the year after one last run to win it again
Online Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37404 on: Yesterday at 11:49:00 pm »
Salah is an ambitious player. Hes not gonna join a pub team.

Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37405 on: Yesterday at 11:49:05 pm »
Quote from: Shepnois on Yesterday at 11:45:56 pm
Can't see Mo being ready to effectively retire, he'll likely end up in Saudi but he's nowhere near finished at the highest level.

Not til next year anyway.
Online Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37406 on: Yesterday at 11:52:05 pm »
Offline Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37407 on: Yesterday at 11:53:59 pm »
the 68th ranked league in the world.

This is the biggest turd footballs ever shat.   
Online red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37408 on: Yesterday at 11:56:39 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:09:20 pm
Would you walk if the Norwegian sovereign fund bought us?

I'd walk into my room, close the door, and have a tug. That's the dream takeover. And I'm not an FSG Outer, or whatever you call them.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37409 on: Today at 12:04:14 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 10:40:33 pm
Considering that Diaz and Jota have missed a big part of last season, I don't think we will have any problems replacing the minutes of Firmino and Carvalho. And yes, I am also expecting that Doak too will get more playing time, especially in the Europa League, the League Cup and the FA Cup ...

Thiago has played a total of 1.963 minutes last season. If we manage to get 2.000+ minutes from him this season, exclusively in the Premier League, and we also get 2.000+ minutes in all competitions from the new defensive midfielder (Lavia?), combined with the arrival of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, and the increased playing time of Jones, Elliott and Bajcetic, we will be in a very good position ...

I would expect Jones to be getting a lot of minutes this year. 
Offline MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37410 on: Today at 12:23:44 am »
Id sell for 200mil
Offline LFCTikiTaka

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37411 on: Today at 12:25:26 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 11:11:14 pm
To be fair, there is a No.6 at Bayern Munich who would make us instant title contenders, if we could sign him. Therefore, Bayern Munich fans are pretty dumb ...

Presumably you're talking about Kimmich. His form dropped off a cliff last season which is why they want a DM. He'd actually be good for us in the inverted full back role but never as a 6.
Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37412 on: Today at 12:28:46 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:01:42 pm
Is that reliable?
The Saudi version of the BBC
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37413 on: Today at 12:30:33 am »
I reckon there will be a lot of players waiting to see how this year goes for those who have moved to Saudi before making the jump themselves if it seems decent aside from the cash.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37414 on: Today at 12:35:11 am »
£60m for Mo?  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao


With less than a week before the season starts?  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37415 on: Today at 12:36:41 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 12:28:46 am
The Saudi version of the BBC

Mate, on what planet do they think they can get Mo for 60 million and that we'd even consider it?  ;D
Offline terry_macss_perm

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37416 on: Today at 12:52:26 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:35:11 am
£60m for Mo?  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao


With less than a week before the season starts?  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Not even that.

60m.
Online Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37417 on: Today at 12:54:55 am »
 ;D

Imagine believing that. I swear people are just hoping for misery.
Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37418 on: Today at 01:01:31 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:36:41 am
Mate, on what planet do they think they can get Mo for 60 million and that we'd even consider it?  ;D
I think they are just looking for the publicity.

They are just planting the seed. Salah might be going to Saudi, but I can bet he will play in Europe till the World cup, should Egypt who have a favorable group, qualify. But it just puts it out there that they want him. It is worth nothing that Al Ittihad have an overage of foreign players they need to get rid of to even register Fabinho. Hegazi might be out for the season with an ACL injury so he won't be registered for this season, but they still need to get rid of one more player (rumors say that Morocco's striker Abderrazak Hamdallah might be going to Gerrard's team) to register Fabinho. Signing Salah will mean they will need to get rid of another player to even register him to begin with as each team are only allowed 8 foreign players.

But just like with the Mbappe rumors, they are looking for the publicity here.
Offline MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37419 on: Today at 01:15:17 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 12:28:46 am
The Saudi version of the BBC
That would just mean they are a state mouthpiece. Exactly like the bbc.

Online Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37420 on: Today at 01:19:05 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:15:17 am
That would just mean they are a state mouthpiece. Exactly like the bbc.

 The BBC aint that. Despite what Murdoch wants you to believe.
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37421 on: Today at 01:23:05 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 08:54:59 pm
Lavia will be perfectly fine, playing next to Thiago, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, and with Van Dijk covering his back. Don't moan for the sake of moaning ...
Not tired of getting things wrong so far? Its crystal clear that Lavia is too inexperienced to be the starting DM for Liverpool if we want to win stuff. I suspect if Klopp and his team agreed with you he would be a Liverpool player by now.
Online Number 7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37422 on: Today at 01:48:18 am »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 11:07:32 pm
If that bid goes above £100m. FSG step in and sell.

Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 10:57:48 pm
Saudis in for Salah. Great news that, instead of focusing on arrivals well now have to deal with this shite, just fuck off.


Not good news really.

Not because were going to sell him. But because yet another one of our players is now going to get distracted. This is exactly how it started with Fabinho and Henderson.
Offline Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37423 on: Today at 01:50:40 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 08:59:51 pm
So two other new players whove yet to prove anything at the club, one who wont likely start if the first two in your list do.

And VVD who as fucking imperious as he was at his best, since getting assaulted hasnt been near that level and will be 33 next season?

So are you suggesting we only sign players who have already proven something at the club? Is Oxlade-Chamberlain still available?
Online Number 7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37424 on: Today at 01:51:24 am »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Yesterday at 11:08:16 pm
Anyone eating in Lu Ban restaurant tonight notice any footballing types who might have been having some scran ahead of a medical?


There is a guy on X who is saying that 3rd bid for Romeo went in but hes also hinting its too low and will likely be rejected. Supposed ITK
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37425 on: Today at 01:56:31 am »
Given how quiet it's been I would imagine we may have temporarily moved on from Lavia, if he was still a priority then another bid would have gone by now. It feels like we are checking out our other alternatives and just like with Thuram we'll likely keep pushing the narrative that we are still interested until we decide one way or another.
Online Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37426 on: Today at 01:58:03 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 01:48:18 am
Not good news really.

Not because were going to sell him. But because yet another one of our players is now going to get distracted. This is exactly how it started with Fabinho and Henderson.

 Its not news. Its clinical wetting his bed again.
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37427 on: Today at 01:58:18 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 12:28:46 am
The Saudi version of the BBC
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:15:17 am
That would just mean they are a state mouthpiece. Exactly like the bbc.
Let's be real here, there isn't a saudi version of the bbc

there isn't the independence there, it's more akin to russia today
Offline Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37428 on: Today at 01:58:49 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 01:56:31 am
Given how quiet it's been I would imagine we may have temporarily moved on from Lavia, if he was still a priority then another bid would have gone by now. It feels like we are checking out our other alternatives and just like with Thuram we'll likely keep pushing the narrative that we are still interested until we decide one way or another.

It kinda seems like very little happens over weekends in terms of transfers. If there's no development by the end of Monday you might be right.
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37429 on: Today at 01:59:51 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:58:49 am
It kinda seems like very little happens over weekends in terms of transfers. If there's no development by the end of Monday you might be right.

Jorg is getting an IV of saline right now - ready to go tomorrow. :D
Offline Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37430 on: Today at 02:03:52 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:59:51 am
Jorg is getting an IV of saline right now - ready to go tomorrow. :D

Get him a Berocca and a sausage McMuffin and he'll solve all of our squad issues by the end of the day.
Online Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37431 on: Today at 02:13:29 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:59:51 am
Jorg is getting an IV of saline right now - ready to go tomorrow. :D

Sorry to inform you, but Jorg is sunning his balls on Formentera.
Online Hysterical Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37432 on: Today at 02:25:29 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 04:03:26 pm
It's a shame that LFC are the only side in the Premier League who haven't finished their summer transfer business. All the other clubs are sorted and not looking to bring more players in.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37433 on: Today at 02:32:41 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 02:25:29 am
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
good lord you're easily pleased (or would have been, yesterday afternoon)

are you also the only person in the country who laughs at mrs browns boys?!
Online shank94

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37434 on: Today at 02:43:26 am »
Email back a photo of a bunch of Gay people drinking Beer so they realize how offensive that bid is. £60m? Are you serious
Online Hysterical Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37435 on: Today at 02:56:58 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:32:41 am
good lord you're easily pleased (or would have been, yesterday afternoon)

are you also the only person in the country who laughs at mrs browns boys?!

Phone lagged :( I only wanted to put one emoji but I clicked and then it posted Five 
