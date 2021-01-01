Mate, on what planet do they think they can get Mo for 60 million and that we'd even consider it?



I think they are just looking for the publicity.They are just planting the seed. Salah might be going to Saudi, but I can bet he will play in Europe till the World cup, should Egypt who have a favorable group, qualify. But it just puts it out there that they want him. It is worth nothing that Al Ittihad have an overage of foreign players they need to get rid of to even register Fabinho. Hegazi might be out for the season with an ACL injury so he won't be registered for this season, but they still need to get rid of one more player (rumors say that Morocco's striker Abderrazak Hamdallah might be going to Gerrard's team) to register Fabinho. Signing Salah will mean they will need to get rid of another player to even register him to begin with as each team are only allowed 8 foreign players.But just like with the Mbappe rumors, they are looking for the publicity here.