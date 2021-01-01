« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37400 on: Yesterday at 11:31:06 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 11:12:32 pm
Bollocks. Itd take a world record bid before they even get to the table.

I would be astonished if he / we would entertain any bid, but at 31 years of age with 2 years left.100m would be a sensible amount. Kane will probably go for 100m Euros and hes 1 year youngerthough has 1 year less on his contract.

Can see him possibly going next year though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37401 on: Yesterday at 11:33:32 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 10:59:58 pm
https://twitter.com/ariyadhiah/status/1688302346193743872?t=7uqEuNk6bYpIvJnImkJ4Sg&s=19

A polite request, if you will.

Screencap the translation of the tweet/x you are posting or stop using it as a source?

Näytät vaan niin vitun idiootilta kun huutelet uutisia, mutta lähteenä sulla on joku **"tarkistin tämän, niin se lähde on siis kesäkuun loppupuolelta, eikä alunperin suomeksi niin kuin luulin, anteeksi siitä.** mutta  jonka lukiaksesi sinun pitäis rekisteröityä johonki vitun X:ään


pretty please

« Last Edit: Today at 12:00:42 am by dimwit »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37402 on: Yesterday at 11:45:56 pm »
Can't see Mo being ready to effectively retire, he'll likely end up in Saudi but he's nowhere near finished at the highest level.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37403 on: Yesterday at 11:48:58 pm »
Quote from: Shepnois on Yesterday at 11:45:56 pm
Can't see Mo being ready to effectively retire, he'll likely end up in Saudi but he's nowhere near finished at the highest level.

You can see him going when hes 33/34, hes got this year to get us back in the champions league and the year after one last run to win it again
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37404 on: Yesterday at 11:49:00 pm »
Salah is an ambitious player. Hes not gonna join a pub team.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:50:46 pm by Peabee »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37405 on: Yesterday at 11:49:05 pm »
Quote from: Shepnois on Yesterday at 11:45:56 pm
Can't see Mo being ready to effectively retire, he'll likely end up in Saudi but he's nowhere near finished at the highest level.

Not til next year anyway.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37406 on: Yesterday at 11:52:05 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37407 on: Yesterday at 11:53:59 pm »
the 68th ranked league in the world.

This is the biggest turd footballs ever shat.   
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37408 on: Yesterday at 11:56:39 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:09:20 pm
Would you walk if the Norwegian sovereign fund bought us?

I'd walk into my room, close the door, and have a tug. That's the dream takeover. And I'm not an FSG Outer, or whatever you call them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37409 on: Today at 12:04:14 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 10:40:33 pm
Considering that Diaz and Jota have missed a big part of last season, I don't think we will have any problems replacing the minutes of Firmino and Carvalho. And yes, I am also expecting that Doak too will get more playing time, especially in the Europa League, the League Cup and the FA Cup ...

Thiago has played a total of 1.963 minutes last season. If we manage to get 2.000+ minutes from him this season, exclusively in the Premier League, and we also get 2.000+ minutes in all competitions from the new defensive midfielder (Lavia?), combined with the arrival of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, and the increased playing time of Jones, Elliott and Bajcetic, we will be in a very good position ...

I would expect Jones to be getting a lot of minutes this year. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37410 on: Today at 12:23:44 am »
Id sell for 200mil
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37411 on: Today at 12:25:26 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 11:11:14 pm
To be fair, there is a No.6 at Bayern Munich who would make us instant title contenders, if we could sign him. Therefore, Bayern Munich fans are pretty dumb ...

Presumably you're talking about Kimmich. His form dropped off a cliff last season which is why they want a DM. He'd actually be good for us in the inverted full back role but never as a 6.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37412 on: Today at 12:28:46 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:01:42 pm
Is that reliable?
The Saudi version of the BBC
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37413 on: Today at 12:30:33 am »
I reckon there will be a lot of players waiting to see how this year goes for those who have moved to Saudi before making the jump themselves if it seems decent aside from the cash.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37414 on: Today at 12:35:11 am »
£60m for Mo?  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao


With less than a week before the season starts?  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37415 on: Today at 12:36:41 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 12:28:46 am
The Saudi version of the BBC

Mate, on what planet do they think they can get Mo for 60 million and that we'd even consider it?  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37416 on: Today at 12:52:26 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:35:11 am
£60m for Mo?  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao


With less than a week before the season starts?  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Not even that.

60m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37417 on: Today at 12:54:55 am »
 ;D

Imagine believing that. I swear people are just hoping for misery.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37418 on: Today at 01:01:31 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:36:41 am
Mate, on what planet do they think they can get Mo for 60 million and that we'd even consider it?  ;D
I think they are just looking for the publicity.

They are just planting the seed. Salah might be going to Saudi, but I can bet he will play in Europe till the World cup, should Egypt who have a favorable group, qualify. But it just puts it out there that they want him. It is worth nothing that Al Ittihad have an overage of foreign players they need to get rid of to even register Fabinho. Hegazi might be out for the season with an ACL injury so he won't be registered for this season, but they still need to get rid of one more player (rumors say that Morocco's striker Abderrazak Hamdallah might be going to Gerrard's team) to register Fabinho. Signing Salah will mean they will need to get rid of another player to even register him to begin with as each team are only allowed 8 foreign players.

But just like with the Mbappe rumors, they are looking for the publicity here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37419 on: Today at 01:15:17 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 12:28:46 am
The Saudi version of the BBC
That would just mean they are a state mouthpiece. Exactly like the bbc.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37420 on: Today at 01:19:05 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:15:17 am
That would just mean they are a state mouthpiece. Exactly like the bbc.

 The BBC aint that. Despite what Murdoch wants you to believe.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37421 on: Today at 01:23:05 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 08:54:59 pm
Lavia will be perfectly fine, playing next to Thiago, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, and with Van Dijk covering his back. Don't moan for the sake of moaning ...
Not tired of getting things wrong so far? Its crystal clear that Lavia is too inexperienced to be the starting DM for Liverpool if we want to win stuff. I suspect if Klopp and his team agreed with you he would be a Liverpool player by now.
