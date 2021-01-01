So, what you are saying is that none of our rivals for the top spots have done anything spectacular in the transfer market, yet the majority of the posters in this thread have already written off next season? Interesting ...
Actually - not only is that not what I'm saying - I didn't even write that.
Arsenal and Abu Dhabi are quite happy with their business - ask TNB and False9.
As for the other 3 - some seem to consider them not really rivals - but each has done a bunch of business (Chelsea doesn't make any sense) to address their perceived deficiencies.
Not sure that equates to writing off the season. If anything, it reinforces that we need to do some more business.