LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:14:48 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:11:38 pm
Right gotcha. So it wasn't a shambles, now its gone quiet and it is a shambles. I'm with you.
I dont know but ...."I watched the first half and then drove home and listened to TalkSport and Gabby" You're on a roll pal !  Its all a shambles and Kloppo is mental !
I think we need a signing quick to get everyone back on track here

No signing two players is what was required I mean we have lost 9-10 players but as the squad stands with NO DM it is a shambles any fan with knowledge can see this surely ?

Yeah well he might be a great manager but lets be straight we the fuck would listen to the opinions of Gabby or OHara NOBODY WOULD as they are both fucking no marks as players and have no management experience.

So yeah my point stands anyone who listens to them sorts are mental
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:14:56 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:13:38 pm
A fair point. Id say based on the unmeasurables of when you onboard a new player - settling in, learning the system etc we need two in midfield still.
Probably add 1500 for jones too. and like Bajcetic like 500 or so whatever gets to like 1500
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:15:51 pm
Comparing to other clubs isn't hugely helpful. We've had huge amount of outgoings so we need to do more than them (and replacing minutes is helpful because it makes clear we only need to buy 3 or 4 midfielders this summer not 5+ but that still leaves us one or two short) AND we're playing catchup to 4 other clubs... so need to do more than them.
PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:17:50 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:13:38 pm
A fair point. Id say based on the unmeasurables of when you onboard a new player - settling in, learning the system etc we need two in midfield still.

I'd say that the increased playing time of Jones, Elliott and Bajcetic would consume the playing time of one additional midfielder, but yes, we do need a new defensive midfielder who can contribute at least 2.000 minutes ...
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:18:32 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 09:54:36 pm
So, what you are saying is that none of our rivals for the top spots have done anything spectacular in the transfer market, yet the majority of the posters in this thread have already written off next season? Interesting ...

Actually - not only is that not what I'm saying - I didn't even write that.

Arsenal and Abu Dhabi are quite happy with their business - ask TNB and False9.

As for the other 3 - some seem to consider them not really rivals - but each has done a bunch of business (Chelsea doesn't make any sense) to address their perceived deficiencies.

Not sure that equates to writing off the season. If anything, it reinforces that we need to do some more business.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:19:41 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 08:45:06 pm
Apparently Romano was on some Liverpool podcast and on Reddit they had a summary of what he said:

He was on here if anyone wants a listen:

https://youtu.be/iBJsSWhx3vA?t=756
Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:20:33 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:13:44 pm
I think everyone feels a degree of frustration as to our business in recent years. It's not just that we've not done enough, it's that we could have done more. We'd hit our post 1990 peak under Klopp and had a chance to capitalise on that. Suddenly we're finishing 5th and the chance seems not only gone, but worryingly far down the road in the rear window after the investments in Chelsea, Newcastle, Arsenal etc. I don't wear rose tinted glasses and I assume that most fans feel this to some extent or another.

It's the crux of the FSG debate really, which is for another thread. But as far as it goes, I think our owners probably feel that they've taken us as far as they can given developments elsewhere. That's not to excuse a lack of spending now - if anything our net spend since the Diaz transfer is the highest it's ever been under FSG - and there can't be excuses for glaring gaps in the squad. But ultimately they're businessmen, which gives me some crumb of comfort that they're not going to take a huge risk as to whether we're good enough to get top 4. It would damage our revenues and the value of their asset if we failed. One 5th place is a slip. Two would be a worrying trend. The only thing which I think is something of an unknown (usually) is the level of tension between FSG and Klopp as to our need for reinforcements. Jurgen seems to have a lot of faith in the squad, and perhaps too much faith in the likes of Keita and Ox. Again though, this time I think it's different. He's said publicly that we know we need new players. I still think we'll get one or two in. Whether it's enough, only time will tell.

I deliberately havent mentioned FSG in my posts tonight so I have no idea if Klopp is happy or not he might be who knows.

My guess is he isnt as he has spoken previously about taking risks.

I hope you are right Jersey and Im completely wrong I just dont have much faith.

Being honest Im close to fucking the whole thing off the game isnt what I enjoyed growing up Im sure others feel the same but its hard to walk away
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:21:19 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 09:09:39 pm
Think the latter is an interesting one. They've been linked with Tchouameni. Clearly they want another midfielder, in which case either they're happy for him to go or he's going to be facing the prospect of less game time. He also seems like someone who could play as a 6 or an 8 which could be helpful for us.

I think that's the profile of player we'll go for after Lavia. Can't see Klopp wanting another specialist DM. That's why I think Kone and Gravenberch are most likely from the names we've been linked to.

Sounds like there was concrete interest and talks with Gravenberch last year while were holding out for Tchouameni so I'd think there is a pretty good chance we'll try to bring him in if it's workable. Although I do wonder if he'd get enough football with us this season to make it worth his while moving. He wouldn't exactly be an automatic starter. Tuchel has been quiet open about the fact he wants a midfielder so that's going to push Gravenberch further down the pecking order and more likely to push for a move.
JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:22:19 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:20:33 pm


Being honest Im close to fucking the whole thing off the game isnt what I enjoyed growing up Im sure others feel the same but its hard to walk away

I think with the way modern football is going a lot of people are feeling like this. It's depressing and I can't see how I can detach myself. Especially when you have kids and you live in Merseyside and their mates support LFC.

So we soldier on and hope for the best ;D
Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:24:54 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:22:19 pm
I think with the way modern football is going a lot of people are feeling like this. It's depressing and I can't see how I can detach myself. Especially when you have kids and you live in Merseyside and their mates support LFC.

So we soldier on and hope for the best ;D

Yeah I get you buddy its not easy.

Just to be clear Im not someone who wants oil money or anything like that as Id 100% walk if a Saudi got us 👌
