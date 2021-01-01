Think the latter is an interesting one. They've been linked with Tchouameni. Clearly they want another midfielder, in which case either they're happy for him to go or he's going to be facing the prospect of less game time. He also seems like someone who could play as a 6 or an 8 which could be helpful for us.



I think that's the profile of player we'll go for after Lavia. Can't see Klopp wanting another specialist DM. That's why I think Kone and Gravenberch are most likely from the names we've been linked to.Sounds like there was concrete interest and talks with Gravenberch last year while were holding out for Tchouameni so I'd think there is a pretty good chance we'll try to bring him in if it's workable. Although I do wonder if he'd get enough football with us this season to make it worth his while moving. He wouldn't exactly be an automatic starter. Tuchel has been quiet open about the fact he wants a midfielder so that's going to push Gravenberch further down the pecking order and more likely to push for a move.