Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 07:41:01 pm
Your right its the usual comeback, well they wont be able to use that anymore as we also officially have the smallest squad in the league, and no bonuses this year.

Is the smallest squad in the league part true?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:39:12 pm
I think if everyone's match fit, first choice in that position will be Thiago. When he's inevitably injured it will be Jones or Bajcetic/Lavia depending on how well they adapt to the role. I agree it's not ideal, but in fairness the market for a number 6 is poor right now. It sounds like we considered other options including Doucoure but when Palace returned with their ridiculous valuation of £70m, we probably didn't even bother speaking to them anymore. I still think we're short a midfielder - someone who can play as an 8 as well as a 6. It's a shame Ugarte made a sideways step so early in the window. Kone is interesting but I think that's sailed.

If thats the case, then we should then have redirected our limited funds to a Gvardiol signing to get the best in class with the right experience to add to the squad.

We probably in that instance shouldnt have allowed both Hendo and Fabinho to leave in the same window. Dont forget they were still under contract.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:42:58 pm
You could make a case for Salah, Allison and van Dijk being signings that had a phenomenal effect on the team, all were very highly rated when they signed.

This is my point, we need to be targeting more seasoned players. This very model showed how to achieve success.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 07:45:44 pm
If thats the case, then we should then have redirected our limited funds to a Gvardiol signing to get the best in class with the right experience to add to the squad.

We probably in that instance shouldnt have allowed both Hendo and Fabinho to leave in the same window. Dont forget they were still under contract.

Good to get rid of declining players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 07:22:42 pm
Is there any proof that in order to be a success at DM you have to be experienced? I mean the lads that played there last season for us were experienced AF but did a pretty crap job all things considered.

Klopp won a double with a 20 yo gundogan and a 21 yo Sven Bender as his double pivot and had a equally young CB duo. Went to a CL final with the same spine the next year. I think the need for experience in MF is overblown a little bit. It certainly helps but it can work without that too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 07:14:48 pm
Have we more or less accepted Lavia as our Fab replacement?

I have to be honest - Im quite underwhelmed, its a position that requires nous and understanding of space, much like defenders rarely peak until later years, partly due to reading of the game and learning positional situations and their triggers. A DM requires experience to make the right choices almost every single interaction they have in their space.

Zone 14 I think it is - is the area of the pitch where a team will most likely create and score chances from.

And were expecting a 19 year old to fill the void of what has been an exceptional player who arrived with us well seasoned, capped at international level, CL experience and proven over a number of seasons.

I think were looking at the completely wrong profile of player for this role in the team.

We need somebody oven baked and ready to go, and hell replace in addition the experience loss weve also lost.

If you asked people if only Lavia would be a fine replacement for Fabinho at the start of the summer most would have probably said only if we get another more experienced.

Now I think it's desperation time and most will say yes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:42:58 pm
Well the best signing for this year has been confirmed, Daniel Sturridge has signed on to appear on Strictly Come Dancing.
So as things stand one week before the season starts, in the summer of major changes and overhaul, weve got rid of 6/7 players and signed only 1 more player than Strictly Come Dancing!

Even the most optimistic of us must be getting a bit impatient at this stage.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: clinical on Today at 07:49:49 pm
If you asked people if only Lavia would be a fine replacement for Fabinho at the start of the summer most would have probably said only if we get another more experienced.

Now I think it's desperation time and most will say yes.

Or we can mix him, Baj, and the soon to be injured Thiago - with Mac there too in a pinch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: QC on Today at 07:45:01 pm
Is the smallest squad in the league part true?
Yes but it doesnt youth player
https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/premier-league/startseite/wettbewerb/GB1
It includes Phillips. No Bradley, Doak,Morton any other youth players.
If it lavia and a CB only 20 players will be registered with the PL this season with Elliott, Bajcetic, Bradley, Doak, Lavia, Quansah and other player under 21 not needing to be. Only issue registration issue would be in Europe if want to use Doak, and can just not register Adrian
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Larse on Today at 07:49:30 pm
Klopp won a double with a 20 yo gundogan and a 21 yo Sven Bender as his double pivot and had a equally young CB duo. Went to a CL final with the same spine the next year. I think the need for experience in MF is overblown a little bit. It certainly helps but it can work without that too.
Busquets played 41 games in the season that barca won everything at age 20.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Larse on Today at 07:49:30 pm
Klopp won a double with a 20 yo gundogan and a 21 yo Sven Bender as his double pivot and had a equally young CB duo. Went to a CL final with the same spine the next year. I think the need for experience in MF is overblown a little bit. It certainly helps but it can work without that too.

Interesting observation - Gundogan has gone on to be one of the best in class at what he does. Wasnt he  their captain last season for City?

You need better than that in the premier league week in week out, at Dortmund. They wouldnt have to perfect every week even Peps Munich werent putting the points per game numbers that his City team are.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:52:57 pm
Or we can mix him, Baj, and the soon to be injured Thiago - with Mac there too in a pinch.

Yeah I think Lavia is the best we can hope for now. to be honest think we'll get him in eventually. More concerned about the Cbs. Matip and Gomez who used to be good enough but injury prone are no longer good enough alongside being injury prone. Chances of a CB crisis again is sky high.

VVD is now 32 and if he's injured it's like writing another season off due to poor planning.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:56:37 pm
Busquets played 41 games in the season that barca won everything at age 20.

With Xavi and Iniesta to coach him in game.

Phenomenal player without doubt, but he got eased in by having absolutely world class settled players around him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 07:57:24 pm
Interesting observation - Gundogan has gone on to be one of the best in class at what he does. Wasnt he  their captain last season for City?

You need better than that in the premier league week in week out, at Dortmund. They wouldnt have to perfect every week even Peps Munich werent putting the points per game numbers that his City team are.

were unlikely to challenge for the league this year anyway. We could sign Mbappe, Tchouamenie and Gvardiol tomorrow and it would still be very tough for us to win it because A) the standards (90+ points needed) are so high and B) we need to integrate the new players and built a new team (not just add players) around them which takes time. New culture, new leaders, new system...

This and next year will be rebuild years where we see how far we can go in the cups and should make top 4. If the club sees a generational talent in Lavia then it would still make sense to get him as he could be perfectly bedded in by the time klopps second team peeks in about 2-3 year. Id also be fine with waiting one year for a CB if it means we break the bank for a top top one next year instead of getting a semi decent one this year.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: QC on Today at 07:45:01 pm
Is the smallest squad in the league part true?

Until the window shuts and we see the player registration it doesn't matter at this point. Rightly or wrongly, Klopp always tends to use a smaller squad anyway. Don't get me wrong I want signings. Last summer a DM was the most obvious signing we needed. We didn't do it.

I've always believed Liverpool can always carry an extra body in midfeld. Too many people underestimate how injuries and a downturn in form can impact things. We're going to make signings this summer. Klopp will be well aware that his loyalty to certain players backfired last season. But complaints about squad sizes in August or where Schmadtke works from are trivial and intensely negative
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 07:58:46 pm
With Xavi and Iniesta to coach him in game.

Phenomenal player without doubt, but he got eased in by having absolutely world class settled players around him.
Having Messi help too. Pique and Puyol behind but Pep doesnt play that much if he didnt trust him. He started the CL final there. Yaya Toure was at CB and Puyol at RB too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Its all just very sad.

One of the greatest managers and weve just pissed it all away.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:22:50 pm
Well DC-10 was/is on every Monday, so no.

A kip on the beach, a quick burger, a jug of Sangria and a few lines, hell be fine to work tonight.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: clinical on Today at 07:57:31 pm
Yeah I think Lavia is the best we can hope for now. to be honest think we'll get him in eventually. More concerned about the Cbs. Matip and Gomez who used to be good enough but injury prone are no longer good enough alongside being injury prone. Chances of a CB crisis again is sky high.

VVD is now 32 and if he's injured it's like writing another season off due to poor planning.

You cant have 6 CBs in case a 32 old gets injured.

He is still a top level player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 07:19:55 pm
I havent got a scooby do, but I also have to be honest I never expected us to go for Fabinho as we did. Why should any player be off limits if were capable of spending £50m for a 19 year old unproven talent.

Were Liverpool football club, clearly have funds available - were targeting players far too inexperienced for that role. We need somebody whos graduated and had several years experience consistently proving themselves.


Like Fernando Morientes? No player is "proven" until they've proven themselves in a red shirt!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: clinical on Today at 07:57:31 pm
Yeah I think Lavia is the best we can hope for now. to be honest think we'll get him in eventually. More concerned about the Cbs. Matip and Gomez who used to be good enough but injury prone are no longer good enough alongside being injury prone. Chances of a CB crisis again is sky high.

VVD is now 32 and if he's injured it's like writing another season off due to poor planning.

Van Dijk isnt injured.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: le_boss on Today at 08:13:53 pm
Its all just very sad.

One of the greatest managers and weve just pissed it all away.

Dont be soft lad - Jurgen has won almost everything under the sun (would love him to win the UEFA cup with us)

He will be etched into our club history and welcomed as family at any point.

But yes, hes not been elevated by the ownership - hes a generational talent, hed be a phenomenal prime minister / MD / CEO - hes an absolutely level 5 leader (look it up) 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: le_boss on Today at 08:13:53 pm
Its all just very sad.

One of the greatest managers and weve just pissed it all away.

He has won every trophy.

Some of the best memories any fan will experience.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: QC on Today at 07:45:01 pm
Is the smallest squad in the league part true?

Yep
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 07:58:46 pm
With Xavi and Iniesta to coach him in game.

Phenomenal player without doubt, but he got eased in by having absolutely world class settled players around him.

Yeah, Busquets was lost without them two.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: le_boss on Today at 08:13:53 pm
Its all just very sad.

One of the greatest managers and weve just pissed it all away.

We haven't pissed it all away.

We also haven't done anywhere near enough to maximize his time here either.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:14:14 pm
You cant have 6 CBs in case a 32 old gets injured.

He is still a top level player.
Agree, but if two of the current CBs cant be relied upon, be that because of quality, the system, injuries, age or whatever, whats the point in having them? I believe its better two have 3 quality CBs plus youth, rather than 2+3 experienced players that arent of the required standard.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
He probably means with a bigger budget in the realms of the other so called top teams, and some lower teams we would gave won alot more
At least one more CL and probably 2 more leagues. Now that would gave been some record without oil money levels of 'investment'
I genuinely this fsg have cost us those trophies and if any other manager was working under our budget wed be somewhere between 5th and 10th each season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 07:25:28 pm
Saints fans say he's going to be one of the best players in the world and they know their onions.
shame we're not in the market for onions.


are we?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: QC on Today at 07:45:01 pm
Is the smallest squad in the league part true?

Discussing this issue 25 days before the transfer window is closed is pointless. We've already had most of our departures done. Other clubs are struggling to offload players. We will see the sizes of the squads on September 1st ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 08:04:55 pm
Last summer a DM was the most obvious signing we needed. We didn't do it.

Last summer Fabinho was coming off a world class season that has seen him voted 14th overall in the Ballon d'Or rankings. We all know what happened during the 2022/23 season, but everyone who claims that he has foreseen Fabinho's drop in form, is simply talking nonsense. And yes, when someone posts a load of negative bullshit in this thread, some of it will come true eventually ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Apparently Romano was on some Liverpool podcast and on Reddit they had a summary of what he said:



    Liverpool will be trying for Romeo Lavia again at least one more time. Crucial financial details are extremely important for Southampton. This week discussions continue, they want to get the deal done to avoid hijack.

    Liverpool still love Gravenberch. The player wants to clarify his position at Bayern, he is currently concerned about his future at Bayern. But the only possible way is to pursue on player side with Bayern reluctant to sell.

    Liverpool is expected to sign at least two players, and could be three with a good opportunity. They are going player by player, target by target.

    Thiago is still really committed. He really wants to play for Liverpool this season, despite Saudi calls every week. Hes passionate about football at Liverpool.

    Khephren Thuram to Liverpool collapsed because the club viewed the deal as too expensive. Manu Kone is no longer a target

    "Liverpool fans dont need to worry

Dewsbury-Hall is not on the agenda for Liverpool

Fluminense have no desire to sell Andre this summer. Talks also are not happening with Tchouameni who wants to stay, RM still want him

Inacio has been scouted but there is nothing concrete


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 08:45:06 pm
Apparently Romano was on some Liverpool podcast and on Reddit they had a summary of what he said:



    Liverpool will be trying for Romeo Lavia again at least one more time. Crucial financial details are extremely important for Southampton. This week discussions continue, they want to get the deal done to avoid hijack.

    Liverpool still love Gravenberch. The player wants to clarify his position at Bayern, he is currently concerned about his future at Bayern. But the only possible way is to pursue on player side with Bayern reluctant to sell.

    Liverpool is expected to sign at least two players, and could be three with a good opportunity. They are going player by player, target by target.

    Thiago is still really committed. He really wants to play for Liverpool this season, despite Saudi calls every week. Hes passionate about football at Liverpool.

    Khephren Thuram to Liverpool collapsed because the club viewed the deal as too expensive. Manu Kone is no longer a target

    "Liverpool fans dont need to worry"
Basically the Lavia deal trying to an agreement on installments payments, add ons etc.
Szoboszlai was basically Liverpool trying make a deal more friendly then a release clause payment but Red Bull said no, and Liverpool paid release clause this not the case with Southamption
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 08:45:06 pm
Apparently Romano was on some Liverpool podcast and on Reddit they had a summary of what he said:



    Liverpool will be trying for Romeo Lavia again at least one more time. Crucial financial details are extremely important for Southampton. This week discussions continue, they want to get the deal done to avoid hijack.

    Liverpool still love Gravenberch. The player wants to clarify his position at Bayern, he is currently concerned about his future at Bayern. But the only possible way is to pursue on player side with Bayern reluctant to sell.

    Liverpool is expected to sign at least two players, and could be three with a good opportunity. They are going player by player, target by target.

    Thiago is still really committed. He really wants to play for Liverpool this season, despite Saudi calls every week. Hes passionate about football at Liverpool.

    Khephren Thuram to Liverpool collapsed because the club viewed the deal as too expensive. Manu Kone is no longer a target

    "Liverpool fans dont need to worry

Dewsbury-Hall is not on the agenda for Liverpool

Fluminense have no desire to sell Andre this summer. Talks also are not happening with Tchouameni who wants to stay, RM still want him

Inacio has been scouted but there is nothing concrete




So..........what we already knew?

The part I bolded however - really has to be a joke only made on RAWK, right? Which organization operates like that in reality?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Diaz - Nunez - Salah
Jota - Gakpo - Doak

Mac Allister - Szoboszlai
Jones - Clark - Elliott

Thiago - TAA
Morton - Lavia - Bajcetic - Bradley

Robertson - Van Dijk - Konate
Tsimikas - New CD - Matip - Gomez

Alisson
Kelleher - Adrian

This still looks good to me, and I suspect that we will have it by September 1st ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:27:56 pm
Yeah, Busquets was lost without them two.

At what age and accomplishments was he when both Xavi and Iniesta left Barca?

There is no Xavi or Iniesta at our club, we just sold two of our most experienced midfielders.

We need to be targeting players with experience who are ready to take the next step and can translate that week in week out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: le_boss on Today at 08:13:53 pm
Its all just very sad.

One of the greatest managers and weve just pissed it all away.

maybe turn your annoyance to the real issue here - a team owned by an emirate state for sportswashing with unlimited funds, and who have systematically cheated the system for YEARS. THAT is what has stopped Jürgen from winning more here.

That is what fans should be angry at if they need to be angry all the time.

But Jürgen has also won it all here, and is one of the legendary Liverpool managers regardless.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
We have lost 7 senior players from the squad and signed two.

Im not including Ramsey/Carvalho who were squad players but now on loan.

We KNEW all out of contract ones were going well before May so excuses of Fabinho/Henderson sale to SA doesnt wash.

Its a shambles of a window and if people were honest they'd admit it.
