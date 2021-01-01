Apparently Romano was on some Liverpool podcast and on Reddit they had a summary of what he said:







Liverpool will be trying for Romeo Lavia again at least one more time. Crucial financial details are extremely important for Southampton. This week discussions continue, they want to get the deal done to avoid hijack.



Liverpool still love Gravenberch. The player wants to clarify his position at Bayern, he is currently concerned about his future at Bayern. But the only possible way is to pursue on player side with Bayern reluctant to sell.



Liverpool is expected to sign at least two players, and could be three with a good opportunity. They are going player by player, target by target.



Thiago is still really committed. He really wants to play for Liverpool this season, despite Saudi calls every week. Hes passionate about football at Liverpool.



Khephren Thuram to Liverpool collapsed because the club viewed the deal as too expensive. Manu Kone is no longer a target



Dewsbury-Hall is not on the agenda for Liverpool



Fluminense have no desire to sell Andre this summer. Talks also are not happening with Tchouameni who wants to stay, RM still want him



Inacio has been scouted but there is nothing concrete





