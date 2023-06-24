Have we more or less accepted Lavia as our Fab replacement?
I have to be honest - Im quite underwhelmed, its a position that requires nous and understanding of space, much like defenders rarely peak until later years, partly due to reading of the game and learning positional situations and their triggers. A DM requires experience to make the right choices almost every single interaction they have in their space.
Zone 14 I think it is - is the area of the pitch where a team will most likely create and score chances from.
And were expecting a 19 year old to fill the void of what has been an exceptional player who arrived with us well seasoned, capped at international level, CL experience and proven over a number of seasons.
I think were looking at the completely wrong profile of player for this role in the team.
We need somebody oven baked and ready to go, and hell replace in addition the experience loss weve also lost.