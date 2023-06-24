Have we more or less accepted Lavia as our Fab replacement?



I have to be honest - Im quite underwhelmed, its a position that requires nous and understanding of space, much like defenders rarely peak until later years, partly due to reading of the game and learning positional situations and their triggers. A DM requires experience to make the right choices almost every single interaction they have in their space.



Zone 14 I think it is - is the area of the pitch where a team will most likely create and score chances from.



And were expecting a 19 year old to fill the void of what has been an exceptional player who arrived with us well seasoned, capped at international level, CL experience and proven over a number of seasons.



I think were looking at the completely wrong profile of player for this role in the team.



We need somebody oven baked and ready to go, and hell replace in addition the experience loss weve also lost.