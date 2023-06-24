« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Andy on Today at 06:37:33 pm
Revisionist and inaccurate - you guys must love misery.

We obviously tried to get Timber but he chose Arsenal as he is a fan:

Where do either of those articles say we were trying to get Timber?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Andy on Today at 06:37:33 pm
Revisionist and inaccurate - you guys must love misery.

We obviously tried to get Timber but he chose Arsenal as he is a fan:

Is there any evidence we made significant moves for Timber? I remember seeing us linked before Arsenal were ever mentioned as a destination but no actual bids or anything
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:10:07 pm
May this thread never be shown to actual humans outside of RAWK.

I think they will like it. In the same way they liked the original movie ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:29:09 pm
we know that Jurgen is very prepared to wait for the player he wants, but once we see that guy snapped up by someone else or priced out of our comfort zone, we seem to react very very slowly. 

makes you wonder if there is a big gap in desirability between our top choice and whoever is number 2.

because he can't take risks and some options are riskier than others. If he gave the green light to buy a player for a big fee and he flopped we are fked. When we lost all our central defenders he didn't get any money now imagine if he spent 60m on a player and this player failed we will be stuck with him and no money to replace him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 09:30:59 am
A watched pot never boils.

So maybe if we're all very quiet and look in the other direction, something will happen today.

Another 10 pages or so.

Why didn't you listen?!  :missus
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 05:47:48 pm
Only city and Newcastle are oil run, arsenal are just showing ambition, Spurs have a new billion pound stadium and also spend more, Aston Villa spend more, to often we use oil clubs as an excuse for not spending.
Arsenal are not being run as a business and what happens when Kroenke realises it's really hard to keep up with the oil clubs. Honestly to compare us to Tottenham is ridiculous, because they've achieved nothing.

My comment was about the market being absolutely stupid because of these other clubs throwing extreme money at players who aren't even close to that value.

I'll stop here because this is transfer thread, but seriously give it a rest it's boring now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:37:41 pm
I think our interest in Colwill was overstated. There were just murmurs of interest, nothing like our widely-reported Bellingham interest for example. Also seems like it was mostly agent talk to put pressure on Chelsea.

The fact is that we've not had any credible links to a centre-back all summer. I don't think we've been 'waiting' for anyone, we've just not given it much thought because we've been dealing with the midfield and then the Fabinho/Henderson situation which has clearly been something we've struggled with.

I don't think we ever wanted Timber either.
If we haven't given thought to a CB, we're being extremely negligent. I don't believe we can only work on one transfer at a time, so there is no excuse for only signing one CB in 5 years. I hope it's that we're keeping it quiet but it's imperative we add another CB to a very tired looking defence.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:17:49 pm
Konate isnt that injury prone. Also nobody bar City have the genius that are Trent and Alisson. Salah is ageing but still the top 1 or 2 attackers in this league.
He only played in 18 league games last season.
A quick look at his injury record on transfermarkt suggests he absolutely is injury prone.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Konate is quality but injury prone. Okay but when your backs ups to him are also injury prone it's time to do something about it. Not to wait until the inevitable happens. Happened after the season we won the title. Happened last season in midfield. We love making it difficult for ourselves. We love the underdog mentality.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 06:45:50 pm
Another 10 pages or so.

Why didn't you listen?!  :missus
Something IS happening  we have taken clear decisions to skip on  Alcaraz and Kudus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:52:20 pm
Something IS happening  we have taken clear decisions to skip on  Alcaraz and Kudus



I feel like Carlos is making the right decision in sticking to tennis.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 06:50:34 pm
If we haven't given thought to a CB, we're being extremely negligent. I don't believe we can only work on one transfer at a time, so there is no excuse for only signing one CB in 5 years. I hope it's that we're keeping it quiet but it's imperative we add another CB to a very tired looking defence.
Unfortunately I think thats exactly whats happening.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Is Monday a work day in Ibiza?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:23:25 pm
Asleep at the wheel waiting on Colwill who we were never getting.

Would have been easier to get Timber and move Trent to midfield considering how hard we're finding it to find another midfielder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Have we more or less accepted Lavia as our Fab replacement?

I have to be honest - Im quite underwhelmed, its a position that requires nous and understanding of space, much like defenders rarely peak until later years, partly due to reading of the game and learning positional situations and their triggers. A DM requires experience to make the right choices almost every single interaction they have in their space.

Zone 14 I think it is - is the area of the pitch where a team will most likely create and score chances from.

And were expecting a 19 year old to fill the void of what has been an exceptional player who arrived with us well seasoned, capped at international level, CL experience and proven over a number of seasons.

I think were looking at the completely wrong profile of player for this role in the team.

We need somebody oven baked and ready to go, and hell replace in addition the experience loss weve also lost.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 07:14:48 pm
Have we more or less accepted Lavia as our Fab replacement?

I have to be honest - Im quite underwhelmed, its a position that requires nous and understanding of space, much like defenders rarely peak until later years, partly due to reading of the game and learning positional situations and their triggers. A DM requires experience to make the right choices almost every single interaction they have in their space.

Zone 14 I think it is - is the area of the pitch where a team will most likely create and score chances from.

And were expecting a 19 year old to fill the void of what has been an exceptional player who arrived with us well seasoned, capped at international level, CL experience and proven over a number of seasons.

I think were looking at the completely wrong profile of player for this role in the team.

We need somebody oven baked and ready to go, and hell replace in addition the experience loss weve also lost.

OK I'll do it ....

who?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 07:14:48 pm
Have we more or less accepted Lavia as our Fab replacement?

I have to be honest - Im quite underwhelmed, its a position that requires nous and understanding of space, much like defenders rarely peak until later years, partly due to reading of the game and learning positional situations and their triggers. A DM requires experience to make the right choices almost every single interaction they have in their space.

Zone 14 I think it is - is the area of the pitch where a team will most likely create and score chances from.

And were expecting a 19 year old to fill the void of what has been an exceptional player who arrived with us well seasoned, capped at international level, CL experience and proven over a number of seasons.

I think were looking at the completely wrong profile of player for this role in the team.

We need somebody oven baked and ready to go, and hell replace in addition the experience loss weve also lost.

That's a presumption. We don't even know if we'll get this deal over the line.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:15:54 pm
OK I'll do it ....

who?

I havent got a scooby do, but I also have to be honest I never expected us to go for Fabinho as we did. Why should any player be off limits if were capable of spending £50m for a 19 year old unproven talent.

Were Liverpool football club, clearly have funds available - were targeting players far too inexperienced for that role. We need somebody whos graduated and had several years experience consistently proving themselves.

