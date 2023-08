Enjoyed the Anfield Wrap discussion over the decisions Liverpool have made so far (selling Fabinho/ Hendo, buying only number 8s so far as a priority, not paying a bit more to get Lavia) was interesting.



There is still lots of time in the window and the players available will change, but at some point we are going to have to make decisions and get in the players we need. At least a defensive midfielder, a defender and then potentially another mid or defender