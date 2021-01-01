I'm saying there's enough time to get Lavia deal done. It isn't essential we get it done by Chelsea game.

There's long enough in terms of the transfer window being open yes but Fabinho & Henderson have been gone long enough now and we knew for weeks they were going. If Lavia is our number 1 target then pay the money & get the transfer done, if Chelsea did offer £50 million for him last summer then Southampton despite being relegated will believe they are justified in holding out for a simlar amount with more games under Lavia's belt.2 of the first 3 games are really difficult in Chelsea & Newcastle, in terms of the title race last season it was safe to say we wasn't going to be in it after 3 games after our lack of activity in that area.