LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37120 on: Today at 02:04:54 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 02:01:35 pm
The club's summer transfer window can be discussed once the window is over. If the player we want isn't available now but will be in January should we wait until January for him?

Probably not, not at this stage now. Or at the very least, if say the perfect DM is available in January, and we want to sign now 2 midfielders and a CB, then it is acceptable in my eyes to sign a midfielder and a CB now and wait until January, not ideal but acceptable.

If it is a choice between an alternative now or nobody put the unicorn in January, I would say the alternative now 100%
Alf

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37121 on: Today at 02:05:43 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:36:17 pm
I'm saying there's enough time to get Lavia deal done. It isn't essential we get it done by Chelsea game.

There's long enough in terms of the transfer window being open yes but Fabinho & Henderson have been gone long enough now and we knew for weeks they were going. If Lavia is our number 1 target then pay the money & get the transfer done, if Chelsea did offer £50 million for him last summer then Southampton despite being relegated will believe they are justified in holding out for a simlar amount with more games under Lavia's belt.

2 of the first 3 games are really difficult in Chelsea & Newcastle, in terms of the title race last season it was safe to say we wasn't going to be in it after 3 games after our lack  of activity in that area.
Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37122 on: Today at 02:05:45 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 02:01:35 pm
The club's summer transfer window can be discussed once the window is over. If the player we want isn't available now but will be in January should we wait until January for him?

Considering these signing should have been done 12 moths ago, how long do you wait
Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37123 on: Today at 02:09:50 pm
Quote from: Alf on Today at 02:05:43 pm
There's long enough in terms of the transfer window being open yes but Fabinho & Henderson have been gone long enough now and we knew for weeks they were going. If Lavia is our number 1 target then pay the money & get the transfer done, if Chelsea did offer £50 million for him last summer then Southampton despite being relegated will believe they are justified in holding out for a simlar amount with more games under Lavia's belt.

2 of the first 3 games are really difficult in Chelsea & Newcastle, in terms of the title race last season it was safe to say we wasn't going to be in it after 3 games after our lack  of activity in that area.

Chelsea are a crackpot club, yet still haven't replaced Kante or Kovacic. Nkunku is injured and their options are Mudryk and some 18 year old.

Newcastle have basically replaced ASM with Barnes and added Tonali.

I struggle to see how they are further ahead than us this window.
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37124 on: Today at 02:11:47 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:09:50 pm
Chelsea are a crackpot club, yet still haven't replaced Kante or Kovacic. Nkunku is injured and their options are Mudryk and some 18 year old.

Newcastle have basically replaced ASM with Barnes and added Tonali.

I struggle to see how they are further ahead than us this window.

Signed Liveramento as well.
clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37125 on: Today at 02:16:54 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:09:50 pm
Chelsea are a crackpot club, yet still haven't replaced Kante or Kovacic. Nkunku is injured and their options are Mudryk and some 18 year old

Newcastle have basically replaced ASM with Barnes and added Tonali.

I struggle to see how they are further ahead than us this window.

Newcastle have done less than I thought. But they are stronger. We are weaker currently.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37126 on: Today at 02:19:47 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:09:50 pm
Chelsea are a crackpot club, yet still haven't replaced Kante or Kovacic. Nkunku is injured and their options are Mudryk and some 18 year old.

Newcastle have basically replaced ASM with Barnes and added Tonali.

I struggle to see how they are further ahead than us this window.

Chelsea are mental but they will get it right at some point.

Newcastle hard to say with them they dont look anything special but still finished ahead of us last season.

We are likely to not have a new DM by next week and as we saw last season every point counts.

It will play out as it does in the end but I cant say im optimistic based on last few seasons work.

Might as well hand title to baldie now.
Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37127 on: Today at 02:21:57 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:46:38 pm
Just priced himself out of a move here.

😁
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

darragh85

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37128 on: Today at 02:28:33 pm
Haven't my glasses but are we buying windows from Dewsbury hall? Are they for the Anfield road expansion.
Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37129 on: Today at 02:29:44 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:46:38 pm
Just priced himself out of a move here.

🤣🤣 Yep, we cant afford him now.
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37130 on: Today at 02:33:07 pm
clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37131 on: Today at 02:36:25 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:33:07 pm
https://twitter.com/RudyGaletti/status/1688167023438630912?s=20

£10m for big Nat.

Maybe Jorg waiting for this money to drop before upping the Lavia bid.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37132 on: Today at 02:44:14 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:36:25 pm
Maybe Jorg waiting for this money to drop before upping the Lavia bid.
Definitely. Can't be acting like one of those rich clubs can we?
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37133 on: Today at 02:44:26 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:36:25 pm
Maybe Jorg waiting for this money to drop before upping the Lavia bid.

Or he can't multi-task.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37134 on: Today at 02:46:04 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:44:26 pm
Or he can't multi-task.

When he only works two days a week I think that's an unfair accusation. ;D
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Funky_Gibbons

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #37135 on: Today at 02:47:13 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:36:25 pm
Maybe Jorg waiting for this money to drop before upping the Lavia bid.
Southampton will know were flush though and rise the price.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."
