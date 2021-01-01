Chelsea are a crackpot club, yet still haven't replaced Kante or Kovacic. Nkunku is injured and their options are Mudryk and some 18 year old.
Newcastle have basically replaced ASM with Barnes and added Tonali.
I struggle to see how they are further ahead than us this window.
Chelsea are mental but they will get it right at some point.
Newcastle hard to say with them they dont look anything special but still finished ahead of us last season.
We are likely to not have a new DM by next week and as we saw last season every point counts.
It will play out as it does in the end but I cant say im optimistic based on last few seasons work.
Might as well hand title to baldie now.