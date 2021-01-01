« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 921 922 923 924 925 [926]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1256206 times)

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,886
  • Follow the gourd
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37000 on: Today at 11:04:05 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:57:18 am
So if we come out with 4 players, all of them seemingly good players, would we turn around and call it lackluster because we didn't buy them fast enough?

Transfers take time, sometimes you don't get the players until later in the window, it happens. So long as we get the players in this window I am going to call it a good window
Whoever we sign now Id say were going into the new season undercooked and underprepared.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,004
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37001 on: Today at 11:04:28 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:59:16 am
If we do that, we will have to accept getting buggered in every other transfer as well after that then, as that is what the other clubs will do when selling to us. It's not as simple as people make out especially when you consider the prices of average players never mind the good ones in today's market.
Didnt we pay more than we wanted to for Virgil? That didnt impact future transfers.
I really do t think paying slightly more for a player we want has any effect on future transfers.
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37002 on: Today at 11:05:12 am »
Maybe we've agreed with Southampton to give them a little time to spend the Lavia money while feeding the stand off to the press. Would put them in a better negotiating position not having the incoming sum confirmed publicly. Just a theory.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,886
  • Follow the gourd
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37003 on: Today at 11:05:48 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:59:14 am
On Lavia, if he is a player we wanted that desperately we would have got him. We did for Szoboszlai we met the valuation within hours.

With Lavia there is clear, and I would say very justified apprehension to meet Soton's asking price because it's between £10 mill and £15 mill above our valuation
Szoboszlai had a released clause that was going to shortly expire.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,572
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37004 on: Today at 11:08:19 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 11:05:12 am
Maybe we've agreed with Southampton to give them a little time to spend the Lavia money while feeding the stand off to the press. Would put them in a better negotiating position not having the incoming sum confirmed publicly. Just a theory.
Very unlikely. Think it's about not wanting to pay their valuation.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,744
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37005 on: Today at 11:09:38 am »
Pure guesswork but think we'll definitely still sign a midfielder or my preference of two,the defender,feel like we're waiting for someone to leave to go forward with that one.
Might even do some business on the final day of the window this time,everyone in now will be slowly integrated anyway you'd think,with them not having a preseason with us.
Logged

Offline Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,464
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37006 on: Today at 11:11:13 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 11:04:05 am
Whoever we sign now Id say were going into the new season undercooked and underprepared.
Does that mean theres no point then?

Like was said, its not as simple as taking a player to the checkout and paying with your credit card. No idea what peoples expectations are? Wed all like to have what we want when we want it, but thats not how it works. Clubs will wait until the last minute to get whatever extra they can - induce a bidding war, etc. The players were linked with are all on decent contracts so the clubs have no pressure or need to sell unless we throw obscene Chelsea, City, Madrid or Utd type money at them and rightly so, thats not how we do things.

Also, the players we are linked with would all be more more than capable of being assimilated into the side because of their skill sets and traits.

Sorry if that comes over as harsh Funky, but people seem to have a weird set of expectations an understanding of whats possible and whats not.
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,431
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37007 on: Today at 11:11:43 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:04:01 am
Yeah, this.  If we had planned the season with both Hendo and Fab being a part of it, we shouldn't have sold them.  I know Klopp doesn't tend to make players stay if they want to go but it looks like those two leaving when we had planned for them to stay have really screwed us in the short term. 

Personally, I think it's fine that they left but if Klopp and Pep had planned on them being part of the squad for the year they never should have been allowed to go.

Once Henderson made it clear he wanted to go, it's too awkward to keep him. Everyone here wanted shut of him, he can't come back as captain after that and if he's stripped of it then it's too unsettling for the dressing room. He had to go (and his legs have gone anyway).

Fabinho we couldn't believe our luck we were even offered that and wanted to take the money and run.

The issue is we're far too slow to source replacements. The Fabinho and Henderson deals themselves took weeks and weeks but it's still weeks to get replacements sorted. One (derisory to the selling club) bid per week for one player seems to be our limit. We need to up our game basically.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,504
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37008 on: Today at 11:11:58 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:04:28 am
Didnt we pay more than we wanted to for Virgil? That didnt impact future transfers.
I really do t think paying slightly more for a player we want has any effect on future transfers.

Van Dijk is a different class of player to Lavia though. You know you have to pay the money for a top player.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,629
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37009 on: Today at 11:15:17 am »
There is no scenario where letting Fabinho and Henderson go was a bad thing. Absolutely none. Of course we need to sign players but we shouldnt compound a mistake (if thats what it turns out to be) of not signing more players by making another mistake of letting them two go.

Loads of time the debate has been had that the squad was too old and we invested too much in wages. Well we have made huge strides in sorting that out. We have got rid of under-performers on high wages and given us the head room to sign more.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,886
  • Follow the gourd
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37010 on: Today at 11:15:26 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:59:16 am
If we do that, we will have to accept getting buggered in every other transfer as well after that then, as that is what the other clubs will do when selling to us. It's not as simple as people make out especially when you consider the prices of average players never mind the good ones in today's market.
This is too simplified and totally ignores so many factors such as the financial condition of the selling club, how many other clubs are after that player, price, difference in price etc etc.

It also ignores us paying more for VVD after tapping him up and that hasnt affected us.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,475
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37011 on: Today at 11:15:47 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:46:54 am
And you think we should just pay the price anyway, even if it's over priced? Become like United continually paying fees which are completely stupid.

when we were after VVD in the summer before we signed him the fee was supposed to be around £50M and people thought that was too much, six months later we ended up paying £75M

I do think we needed to be more decisive in the market, if there was no room for compromise then get the deal done so we can integrate him into the side, as it stands we couldnt really blame Lavia for losing patience with us, the maths of saving of a few million quid vs losing a month of pre season to get the team ready doesnt add up, weve already basically paid for his transfer by selling ageing players which is a dream scenario why spoil that by dithering over a few million?
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,505
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37012 on: Today at 11:15:56 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:57:02 am
It is odd because then people will say we've overpaid ;D

That judgement should only be reserved for when they actually play, not beforehand.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,475
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37013 on: Today at 11:16:53 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:11:58 am
Van Dijk is a different class of player to Lavia though. You know you have to pay the money for a top player.

The principle is over paying
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,004
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37014 on: Today at 11:17:00 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:11:58 am
Van Dijk is a different class of player to Lavia though. You know you have to pay the money for a top player.
True, but at the time it wasnt guaranteed that he would be world class. He was playing at the same club as Lavia is after all.
What Im saying is, Klopp clearly wants Lavia or we wouldnt be bidding, if the reported £50m asking price is true and we are offering £41m, then missing out on a player we want for the sake of £9m does seem a bit ridiculous. Ive not really seen much of him so not concerned if we sign him or someone else, but we absolutely need to be signing at least one more midfielder and defender.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,629
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37015 on: Today at 11:18:32 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:11:58 am
Van Dijk is a different class of player to Lavia though. You know you have to pay the money for a top player.

Thing is Jill, ultimately it comes down to the player and if we really want him. There seems to be this narrative building from some posters to criticise others that if we overpay that fans will moan.

Personally I think he is overpriced and can understand hesitancy from the club. But if he is the one Klopp wants and there is nobody else, that money is better spent on the footballer on the field than sat in the clubs accounts.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,886
  • Follow the gourd
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37016 on: Today at 11:21:37 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:16:53 am
The principle is over paying
Bingo.

You cant argue against overpaying for players and then use clauses when weve done it in the past.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,572
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37017 on: Today at 11:26:55 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 11:15:56 am
That judgement should only be reserved for when they actually play, not beforehand.
On here? No chance ;D
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,831
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37018 on: Today at 11:27:07 am »
I think theres also the line of thinking that if we think hes overpriced why waste a month with offers, especially after the second one which it must have been crystal clear they were not going to budge? Just screams amateur hour or complete desperation and waste of time.
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,572
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37019 on: Today at 11:27:57 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:18:32 am
Thing is Jill, ultimately it comes down to the player and if we really want him. There seems to be this narrative building from some posters to criticise others that if we overpay that fans will moan.

Personally I think he is overpriced and can understand hesitancy from the club. But if he is the one Klopp wants and there is nobody else, that money is better spent on the footballer on the field than sat in the clubs accounts.
Is he one that we really want then if we aren't meeting the asking price?
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,755
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37020 on: Today at 11:30:04 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:51:09 am
And that reflects in their success (outside of City)?.

Don't care about them, only care about us.

You give Klopp what he needs, he will succeed.
As evidenced by history-at two clubs.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,475
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37021 on: Today at 11:30:14 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:27:07 am
I think theres also the line of thinking that if we think hes overpriced why waste a month with offers, especially after the second one which it must have been crystal clear they were not going to budge? Just screams amateur hour or complete desperation and waste of time.

this is what im referring to by lack of decisiveness, how many bids do we want to put in? how much of pre season do we allow to pass us by? if hes the right player the price we pay is irrelevant
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37022 on: Today at 11:31:41 am »
We definitely overpaid for Keita
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,629
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37023 on: Today at 11:31:52 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:27:57 am
Is he one that we really want then if we aren't meeting the asking price?

I fully believe so because even what we have offered is a hell of a lot for him. I imagine Jorg is trying to keep the costs down (he has his own audition to pass) and we have probably let it be known that Lavia wont start day 1, so the need isnt instant. We are not that far away from their reported valuation.

But if you are right and they dont want him at a certain price then if anything they have come out looking worse, because they have lost a lot of time.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,755
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37024 on: Today at 11:32:04 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:27:07 am
I think theres also the line of thinking that if we think hes overpriced why waste a month with offers, especially after the second one which it must have been crystal clear they were not going to budge? Just screams amateur hour or complete desperation and waste of time.

Waste of time if our scouting department has 4-5 options on a list for Klopp.

Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online PaddyPaned

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37025 on: Today at 11:32:30 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:27:57 am
Is he one that we really want then if we aren't meeting the asking price?

Maybe not the one we really want (especially given the unexpected departures) but the best we can realistically get, hence the haggling. Still plenty of time left in the window so lets not panic.
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,142
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37026 on: Today at 11:32:35 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 10:24:23 am

Hes just saying what half of us think, we dont have to all agree and there is a big split fan wise on here, I obviously agree with the FSG see us as an investment and do the bare minimum doesnt make me right or wrong we all see it differently, but Ive sat in the same seat since the kop was built and stood in (as much as you could lol) stood in front of the same barrier when it was a terrace, and I think the squad has had serious under investment leading to this midfield issue and can see the same problem looming with the defence, will it change only time will tell. Hopefully we pull a couple of rabbits before the window closes.

Ps dont take your kids or wife Ive taken my wife and kids to quite a few games and when theyve come weve never won definite bad luck lol

This is where the other side of the 'split' gets fucking annoyed though. People talking unsubstantiated trash like it is fact and then getting all crappy and 'well I have my opinion' when called out on it.

FSG do not stick their hands in their own pockets. Never have, never will and have always said that. The club accounts show what we spend and what we make and are freely available to view. They show that we don't have spare bundles of cash that owners are just siphoning off. Okay so maybe they are choosing to invest that back into the business more than the playing side and if you disagree with that then that is fine, but SAY THAT.

The idea that an ownership group can do 'the bare minimum' for 10 years and have their business value grow by something like 20x, whilst also having a team that wins everything possible and recording multiple record points totals, is just barmy.

This isn't an FSG post, more of a 'if people want to mon, moan well' post. If people actually want sugar daddies and to be like the oil clubs or disneyland fc, then just say that. If they have a gripe, flesh that out. A lot of us are tired with what looks like posters who just want to blame SOMEONE for things not being EXACTLY like they think they should be and some targets are easier than others to fling shit at.
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,572
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37027 on: Today at 11:32:46 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:30:04 am
Don't care about them, only care about us.

You give Klopp what he needs, he will succeed.
As evidenced by history-at two clubs.
So we've been most successful since 2019 outside of the cheats even though we've not spent as much as some clubs. Got it. :wave
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,504
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37028 on: Today at 11:34:48 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:27:07 am
I think theres also the line of thinking that if we think hes overpriced why waste a month with offers, especially after the second one which it must have been crystal clear they were not going to budge? Just screams amateur hour or complete desperation and waste of time.

I do agree with moving on earlier and the hesitancy point that Asam made in his post. If we decided he was too much then we should have moved onto someone else instead, especially as it was claimed that we were working from a list of players.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,755
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37029 on: Today at 11:37:10 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:32:46 am
So we've been most successful since 2019 outside of the cheats even though we've not spent as much as some clubs. Got it. :wave

Is history over now, G?

Ready to compete for 5th spot and then say a tearful goodbye to
Klopp???

Enjoy that League Cup win in 2025. Better milk that one for all it's worth.
Still, Jurgen's autobiography should be a belter of a read eh.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Yesitsanextender

  • Colonel Mustard in the en-suite bathroom with a lead pipe.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 472
  • i love klopp, kloppy klopp klopp, down in my belly
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37030 on: Today at 11:37:28 am »
So..any news today then?
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,760
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37031 on: Today at 11:37:37 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:15:17 am
There is no scenario where letting Fabinho and Henderson go was a bad thing. Absolutely none. Of course we need to sign players but we shouldnt compound a mistake (if thats what it turns out to be) of not signing more players by making another mistake of letting them two go.

Loads of time the debate has been had that the squad was too old and we invested too much in wages. Well we have made huge strides in sorting that out. We have got rid of under-performers on high wages and given us the head room to sign more.

Letting Fabinho go with no replacement lined up was a bad thing. A very bad thing. Saudi transfer window closes end of September. He could have at least stayed here until the end of our window. No we're a week away from our first game with no.6
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37032 on: Today at 11:40:03 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:37:37 am
Letting Fabinho go with no replacement lined up was a bad thing. A very bad thing. Saudi transfer window closes end of September. He could have at least stayed here until the end of our window. No we're a week away from our first game with no.6
Selling a has been for £40m was a stroke of luck.  Its upto the club to utilise that good fortune.
Logged

Offline Rahul21

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37033 on: Today at 11:42:31 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:49:08 am
What to sign players? We have, have you been under a rock this summer?

Id put money that the driving force behind Fabinho and Hendo being sold is Klopp by the way.

Jurgen wanted more signings, and sooner.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,629
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37034 on: Today at 11:42:59 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:37:37 am
Letting Fabinho go with no replacement lined up was a bad thing. A very bad thing. Saudi transfer window closes end of September. He could have at least stayed here until the end of our window. No we're a week away from our first game with no.6

Its not because we needed to shed this squad of older, expensive under performing players. Fabinho was done at this high level, at least for a team like ours. Even if he isnt replaced, I am delighted with all the players we have sold/let go.
Logged

Online Saus76

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37035 on: Today at 11:43:46 am »
Anybody happy with the window so far have simply accepted the owners measly policy as the norm.

Losing some of the backbone of this squad really meant we required a big summer rebuild. The 2 lads signed so far have been great business granted, but we are short in key areas. Losing Fab, Henderson, Keita and Milner from midfield has left us massively short on experience and seniority. At the back we are short too, but the massive overhaul needed in midfield this season has become the focus when really we need be targeting a CB and possibly right back too.

There's still time of course, but given how we operate under the owners I am weary of how this window will end. Just bringing in 2 will be a massive error.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,431
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37036 on: Today at 11:44:18 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:37:37 am
Letting Fabinho go with no replacement lined up was a bad thing. A very bad thing. Saudi transfer window closes end of September. He could have at least stayed here until the end of our window. No we're a week away from our first game with no.6

The Fabinho transfer dragged on for weeks. Plenty of time to sort a replacement, or can we only do one thing at once?
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,636
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #37037 on: Today at 11:44:35 am »
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
Pages: 1 ... 921 922 923 924 925 [926]   Go Up
« previous next »
 