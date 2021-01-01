

Hes just saying what half of us think, we dont have to all agree and there is a big split fan wise on here, I obviously agree with the FSG see us as an investment and do the bare minimum doesnt make me right or wrong we all see it differently, but Ive sat in the same seat since the kop was built and stood in (as much as you could lol) stood in front of the same barrier when it was a terrace, and I think the squad has had serious under investment leading to this midfield issue and can see the same problem looming with the defence, will it change only time will tell. Hopefully we pull a couple of rabbits before the window closes.



Ps dont take your kids or wife Ive taken my wife and kids to quite a few games and when theyve come weve never won definite bad luck lol



This is where the other side of the 'split' gets fucking annoyed though. People talking unsubstantiated trash like it is fact and then getting all crappy and 'well I have my opinion' when called out on it.FSG do not stick their hands in their own pockets. Never have, never will and have always said that. The club accounts show what we spend and what we make and are freely available to view. They show that we don't have spare bundles of cash that owners are just siphoning off. Okay so maybe they are choosing to invest that back into the business more than the playing side and if you disagree with that then that is fine, but SAY THAT.The idea that an ownership group can do 'the bare minimum' for 10 years and have their business value grow by something like 20x, whilst also having a team that wins everything possible and recording multiple record points totals, is just barmy.This isn't an FSG post, more of a 'if people want to mon, moan well' post. If people actually want sugar daddies and to be like the oil clubs or disneyland fc, then just say that. If they have a gripe, flesh that out. A lot of us are tired with what looks like posters who just want to blame SOMEONE for things not being EXACTLY like they think they should be and some targets are easier than others to fling shit at.