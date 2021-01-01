« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 920 921 922 923 924 [925]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1254612 times)

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,865
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36960 on: Today at 09:29:40 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:22:24 am
It sounds like we were happy to spend £140m-ish for Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Lavia without factoring in the unexpected sales of Fabinho and Henderson, so you'd think that we could.

But we're talking about a budget for now. Mac and Szoboszlai are done, we aren't going high enough for Lavia and literally look nowhere near any defenders.

Hopefully we are going to move for players but nothing atm is suggesting we've got a good budget for 2 or 3 more players.

Again the question is can we, I think it's far from certain what we can afford. I hope the latest from Romano is nonsense because it is fucking bizarre if it isn't
« Last Edit: Today at 09:33:54 am by RyanBabel19 »
Logged

Online -HH-

  • 'cocky bastard'?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,356
  • Never forget the Hillsborough victims
    • Footy fans
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36961 on: Today at 09:29:43 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 08:36:33 am
I hear you and I also think people have every right to be concerned as things stand. The line that is started to get trotted out again  - "We've still got a few weeks left of the window to go",  isn't going to make people less concerned either given that we have heard this line in previous windows only to see us end up panicking to get players in on deadline day. There is no guarantee the same won't happen again.

I do get the concern and I also share it because no transfer is done until it's done. But the "we've heard it before" doesn't really hold true for me because any time that's been said previously has been in a spell where the club have been saying "nothing doing unless an opportunity presents itself" and the optimists (like myself) thinking maybe they have something up their sleeve.

This time we have literally bid Lavia twice in the last couple of weeks, been strongly linked with Andre with some suggestion from reliable sources that we want both, and the suggestion from those same sources that we are still looking at defenders. That is wildly different from windows where they're briefing we're basically done.

My suspicion is that they know at least 3, maybe 4 players they want. Lavia, Andre and 1 or 2 centre backs. The reason things are dragging is either because they want all 4 and at the prices quoted they can't do that or they want 3 of the 4 and one of them is a choice between a more expensive option that they can only get if they can cut enough off one of the other deals. And so I do still believe we'll get 3 done, but that might be my natural optimism and I won't be fully calm till they're through the door.
Logged
Quote from: Brentie on August 20, 2014, 11:38:45 am
Balotelli, Falcao, Cavani...

I'll be shocked if it's anyone other Etoo. Etoo or no-one. Simples.

In fact, I'll do you all a favor and ban myself from the January transfer window forum if we get anyone other than Etoo.

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,867
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36962 on: Today at 09:30:59 am »
A watched pot never boils.

So maybe if we're all very quiet and look in the other direction, something will happen today.
Logged

Online -HH-

  • 'cocky bastard'?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,356
  • Never forget the Hillsborough victims
    • Footy fans
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36963 on: Today at 09:33:28 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 09:30:59 am
A watched pot never boils.

So maybe if we're all very quiet and look in the other direction, something will happen today.

;D
Logged
Quote from: Brentie on August 20, 2014, 11:38:45 am
Balotelli, Falcao, Cavani...

I'll be shocked if it's anyone other Etoo. Etoo or no-one. Simples.

In fact, I'll do you all a favor and ban myself from the January transfer window forum if we get anyone other than Etoo.

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,759
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36964 on: Today at 09:34:57 am »
Quote from: Snusmumriken on Today at 09:00:34 am
Makes you wonder if well get to a point where well have a problem attracting players due to our lack of ambition. A catch 22 so to speak.

Not whilst we have Klopp. After that it's the elephant in the room
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,355
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36965 on: Today at 09:45:45 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:34:57 am
Not whilst we have Klopp. After that it's the elephant in the room

No its not, we signed plenty of quality players before Klopp.

Your disdain for our club is nauseating, we are Liverpool fucking fc.
Logged

Offline Rahul21

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36966 on: Today at 09:47:35 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:45:45 am
No its not, we signed plenty of quality players before Klopp.

Your disdain for our club is nauseating, we are Liverpool fucking fc.

Someone should tell the owners.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,355
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36967 on: Today at 09:49:08 am »
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 09:47:35 am
Someone should tell the owners.

What to sign players? We have, have you been under a rock this summer?

Id put money that the driving force behind Fabinho and Hendo being sold is Klopp by the way.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36968 on: Today at 09:50:26 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:49:08 am
What to sign players? We have, have you been under a rock this summer?

Id put money that the driving force behind Fabinho and Hendo being sold is Klopp by the way.
Hasnt Klopp said that he didnt want to lose Henderson?
Personally, I thought it was time for both to be moved on, I did expect us to replace them tho.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,504
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36969 on: Today at 09:50:37 am »
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 09:47:35 am
Someone should tell the owners.
;D

There's no getting away from the fact Klopp is a massive pull too @Draex. It's often mentioned players wanting to sign for him. Not sure that was the case with the Owl!
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,355
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36970 on: Today at 09:52:03 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 09:50:37 am
;D

There's no getting away from the fact Klopp is a massive pull too @Draex. It's often mentioned players wanting to sign for him. Not sure that was the case with the Owl!

I never said he wasnt, I just said our club existed before Klopp and will afterwards, despite him being one the major factors of our current success.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,504
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36971 on: Today at 09:52:31 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:49:08 am
What to sign players? We have, have you been under a rock this summer?

Id put money that the driving force behind Fabinho and Hendo being sold is Klopp by the way.

I think you are deliberately missing his point. Our transfer activity doesn't reflect the status and size of the club.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,721
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36972 on: Today at 09:55:49 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:49:08 am
What to sign players? We have, have you been under a rock this summer?

Id put money that the driving force behind Fabinho and Hendo being sold is Klopp by the way.

So Klopp will leave his squad options short?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,562
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36973 on: Today at 10:01:17 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:29:40 am
I hope the latest from Romano is nonsense because it is fucking bizarre if it isn't
What's that?
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,867
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36974 on: Today at 10:06:51 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:01:17 am
What's that?

Napoli are signing Natan from Red Bull Bragantino.

It's all kicking off.
Logged

Online Believe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,372
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36975 on: Today at 10:12:09 am »
Decent window so far, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai are top, top quality and are exactly what we needed.

I'd be happy with another signing, but if not I think we've got enough between Jones, Elliot, Thiago, Bajcetic, Trent, Gakpo and Jota for the other midfield spot, given Mac Allister and Szoboszlai can play anywhere in the three. As it stands Jones isn't even starting which is a shame given his recent form.

I'd rather we signed no one than either getting the wrong players or being held to ransom. If we 'just pay up' for Lavia it will negatively impact every transfer we make from a negotiation standpoint.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 920 921 922 923 924 [925]   Go Up
« previous next »
 