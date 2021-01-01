Decent window so far, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai are top, top quality and are exactly what we needed.
I'd be happy with another signing, but if not I think we've got enough between Jones, Elliot, Thiago, Bajcetic, Trent, Gakpo and Jota for the other midfield spot, given Mac Allister and Szoboszlai can play anywhere in the three. As it stands Jones isn't even starting which is a shame given his recent form.
I'd rather we signed no one than either getting the wrong players or being held to ransom. If we 'just pay up' for Lavia it will negatively impact every transfer we make from a negotiation standpoint.