I hear you and I also think people have every right to be concerned as things stand. The line that is started to get trotted out again - "We've still got a few weeks left of the window to go", isn't going to make people less concerned either given that we have heard this line in previous windows only to see us end up panicking to get players in on deadline day. There is no guarantee the same won't happen again.



I do get the concern and I also share it because no transfer is done until it's done. But the "we've heard it before" doesn't really hold true for me because any time that's been said previously has been in a spell where the club have been saying "nothing doing unless an opportunity presents itself" and the optimists (like myself) thinking maybe they have something up their sleeve.This time we have literally bid Lavia twice in the last couple of weeks, been strongly linked with Andre with some suggestion from reliable sources that we want both, and the suggestion from those same sources that we are still looking at defenders. That is wildly different from windows where they're briefing we're basically done.My suspicion is that they know at least 3, maybe 4 players they want. Lavia, Andre and 1 or 2 centre backs. The reason things are dragging is either because they want all 4 and at the prices quoted they can't do that or they want 3 of the 4 and one of them is a choice between a more expensive option that they can only get if they can cut enough off one of the other deals. And so I do still believe we'll get 3 done, but that might be my natural optimism and I won't be fully calm till they're through the door.