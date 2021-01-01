« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 919 920 921 922 923 [924]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1253363 times)

Offline TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,040
  • Six times...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36920 on: Today at 06:13:38 am »
Logged

Offline TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,040
  • Six times...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36921 on: Today at 06:20:33 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:10:02 pm
By "mid-shite" I'm guessing Tom means a thread that contains a bit more rumour and innuendo but not a load of repetitive discussion. "News only" is maybe too high a bar when it apparently takes more than a month to negotiate one player.

Yes exactly that! One thats just for posting links.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,747
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36922 on: Today at 06:54:42 am »
Quote from: Arrowsmith on Yesterday at 11:53:34 pm
Cutting staff to the bones is sometimes a sign that a company is about to be sold... Just sayin!

Yep, I said that earlier.

Maybe Klopp could speak out. We're still a going concern on the eve of a new season.

I'll say it again, in a sane football world, we should have signed Gvardiol.

He was perfect for us and would have been overjoyed (him and his Dad apparently) to join us. What a shame
the market and the FFP world is a sham and we're operating in another universe.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,352
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36923 on: Today at 07:04:06 am »
Really feels like were waiting for someone to be available. No other reason weve not pulled the trigger on Lavia.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,479
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36924 on: Today at 07:04:56 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 06:54:42 am
Yep, I said that earlier.

Maybe Klopp could speak out. We're still a going concern on the eve of a new season.

I'll say it again, in a sane football world, we should have signed Gvardiol.

He was perfect for us and would have been overjoyed (him and his Dad apparently) to join us. What a shame
the market and the FFP world is a sham and we're operating in another universe.
Thought it would be unrealistic after spending £95m on Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, but we then recouped £53m from Henderson and Fabinho. We can afford to stretch ourselves for a high quality CB now. Although given we only have 3 weeks left and the pace we've been showing in the Lavia negotiations, I wouldn't be surprised if we don't end up signing another player after Lavia (if we even get him).
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,479
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36925 on: Today at 07:06:25 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:04:06 am
Really feels like were waiting for someone to be available. No other reason weve not pulled the trigger on Lavia.
Two Mondays ago we had a bid rejected, last Monday we had a second bid rejected. It seems we only do stuff on Mondays so let's see what tomorrow brings. :D
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,352
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36926 on: Today at 07:15:55 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:06:25 am
Two Mondays ago we had a bid rejected, last Monday we had a second bid rejected. It seems we only do stuff on Mondays so let's see what tomorrow brings. :D

I still think Lavia was coming in irrespective of Fabinho staying/leaving thats why we want to get a good deal.

The Fabinho money is going on someone else.
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,650
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36927 on: Today at 07:42:41 am »
Quote from: TomDcs on Today at 06:20:33 am
Yes exactly that! One thats just for posting links.

I'd also say this is a great idea. A "news-only" thread is pointless in a Summer where we haven't done a single real thing for 5 weeks. Boiling it down to rumours would be an interesting read, while cutting out all the discussion going around in circles.

Edit - perhaps the only discussion allowed could be to establish the reliability of the source, in the cases of journalists who aren't the typical Joyce, Pearce, Ornstein, Romano types.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:45:48 am by decosabute »
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,502
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36928 on: Today at 07:49:00 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:15:55 am
I still think Lavia was coming in irrespective of Fabinho staying/leaving thats why we want to get a good deal.

The Fabinho money is going on someone else.

Really hope that is the case.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36929 on: Today at 08:14:53 am »
Perhaps it would have been wiser to not have allowed Henderson and Fabinho to leave until we had secured their replacements.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,426
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36930 on: Today at 08:16:12 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:04:56 am
Thought it would be unrealistic after spending £95m on Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, but we then recouped £53m from Henderson and Fabinho. We can afford to stretch ourselves for a high quality CB now. Although given we only have 3 weeks left and the pace we've been showing in the Lavia negotiations, I wouldn't be surprised if we don't end up signing another player after Lavia (if we even get him).

It's our own fault. If we'd have sorted the midfield when we needed to then we wouldn't have to basically buy a new one this summer and could therefore focus on the defence and therefore stretch to Gvardial.

We can stretch to 1-2 big signings a year but because we haven't strengthened where and when we've needed to (and from a position of strength) we're always playing catch up. We always try and do the bare minimum and it catches up with us.

We needed a really big summer this year but because we fucked it that much last summer we go into it out the CL which doesn't help. Other clubs might use that to put it right, but approach is always to do as little as we can.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:25:29 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,650
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36931 on: Today at 08:17:16 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 08:45:08 pm
Ah, C'mon.

We spent 95 million pound on the two players. THEN we were offered 52 million quid for two of ours, and took it. Of course we had to get that money in before we turned around and spent it on replacements. Even if we had spending money stashed elsewhere, of course we got the money in before we spent it. no business in the world would do anything different with sums like that. If it was your money, neither would you. Certainty i wouldn't anyway. Its the money or the players, you've got to have one or the other in hand. Warm smiles and handshakes aren't quite good enough at that level.

We are directly replacing two players we reluctantly sold because we were offered great value by idiots. First order of business was make sure the cheque clears, and the complete newbie KSA buffoons didn't make it easy did they. That whole scene was probably a complete nightmare.

there are simple homily's about what a legendary football club like ours should and shouldn't be able to do, and then there's 52 million pounds.

what position we shouldn't be in is where we lose our captain and our holding mid to the 68th ranked league in the world. the numerous people who are hopping mad and ascribing blame with a water cannon because its taking a little while to work through it methodically are imo being very unrealistic and far far too impatient.

I'd like a couple in yesterday myself tbf but Edwards himself likely couldn't have done anything much different. Southampton is also being very difficult as is their right and even obligation, but i don't understand why we never give ourselves any credit on here for the fact that the player has publicly come out and said he wants us and no one else. That was the real work right there for crying out loud. Man u tried and failed. Chelsea tried and failed.  We tried and succeeded. Of course we will play hardball and outwait Southampton for a couple of weeks to save millions of pounds.

Look, if we end this window without at least one very high quality starting 6 to replace the two fading but still capable warhorses that left then i will be very pissed as well. I just dont think thats going to happen.

It's fair to say wait and see of course, and it's also fair to say that there has already been some (small) net spend, and might be some more.

I think the issue for a lot of people, is that this summer was supposed to be different - we have had a very low net spend for the past four years, and summer 2023 was supposed to be the first one where we "went big" since 2018. Mac and Szoboszlai are good signings, but they alone don't constitute the big rebuild that people hoped for or envisioned.

Since they arrived, we've then seen two huge (albeit fading) figures leave and all we've had for weeks is us fucking around on Lavia, and seeing other names who would've been suitable (Alvarez, now Tyler Adams) or perfect (Gvardiol) for what we needed go to other PL sides. The past five days or so have been deathly silent, with not even a solid rumour in sight.

I'd felt that we'd been saving up for a Summer like this, where we really needed to do some bits, and were really going to use the money for the "rainy day" we currently have. I think a lot of people felt like that. It hasn't materialised, or shown signs of materialising yet though. Of course you have to factor in that we've had to pivot because of Henderson and Fabinho's departures, but the current silence is deafening.

Neil Atkinson spoke well on TAW about it yesterday - there was a feeling of optimism after signing Mac and Szoboszlai, but the club risk having the mood of the fanbase turn if they're seen to not be doing enough, especially this Summer. Klopp wants the fanbase all in on supporting the team and every bit of the club pulling together to create something bigger. That's what we all want. But it only works if all parts of the club are doing everything they can. If the fans look at those running the club and see them not doing their bit, then the mood can sour with some middling/poor results, and then the idea of a club working in unison can fall down.

As always, I'll be delighted if the club proves any worries to be misplaced. But they really should get a move on.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:29:51 am by decosabute »
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,426
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36932 on: Today at 08:22:58 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 08:14:53 am
Perhaps it would have been wiser to not have allowed Henderson and Fabinho to leave until we had secured their replacements.

We're making it harder than it needs to be. We seem completely flummoxed by the fact Southampton have a set valuation for a player. We can either move on (i.e. weeks ago), pay it or thrash out a compromise (i.e. quickly). The strategy of a bid a week, far apart from the valuation is just massively dragging things out, when the Fabinho and Henderson departures on the eve of the season necessitated urgency.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36933 on: Today at 08:31:07 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 08:14:53 am
Perhaps it would have been wiser to not have allowed Henderson and Fabinho to leave until we had secured their replacements.

When Ornstein broke the Fab news he did say the key to it all was us getting a replacement but here we are, all very weird. Hopefully something finally happens tomorrow.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,426
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36934 on: Today at 08:33:31 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 08:17:16 am
Neil Atkinson spoke well on TAW about it yesterday - there was a feeling of optimism after signing Mac and Szoboszlai, but the club risk having the mood of the fanbase turn if they're seen to not be doing enough, especially this Summer. Klopp wants the fanbase all in on supporting the team and every bit of the club pulling together to create something bigger. That's what we all want. But it only works if all parts of the club are doing everything they can. If the fans look at those running the club and see them not doing their bit, then the mood can sour with some middling/poor results, and then the idea of a club working in unison can fall down.

As always, I'll be delighted if the club proves any worries to be misplaced. But they really should get a move on.

It's not just the fans, it's the players. Last August even Van Dijk was in the press screaming at the club to buy midfielders. The fact we didn't really hit morale there as well. Conversely when we got Diaz in the January it really helped kick us on. If we'd have got a good midfielder in alongside Gakpo then I think we'd have kicked on in Jan and got top 4 because it would have give everyone a boost. Instead the players were so low energy and it's in part because the club aren't even trying and then it translates to the players and the fans.

The atmosphere wasn't great early doors last season. From the Palace and Newcastle games in August there was an air of despondency because the crowd knew we hadn't strengthened where we needed to and it was already bare bones. We need at least one in before next week to go into the August games with a bit of a spring in our step, rather than everyone pissed off, waiting to see what panicked deadline day player we bring in and waiting for the apology statement on September 1st.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36935 on: Today at 08:36:33 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:22:58 am
We're making it harder than it needs to be. We seem completely flummoxed by the fact Southampton have a set valuation for a player. We can either move on (i.e. weeks ago), pay it or thrash out a compromise (i.e. quickly). The strategy of a bid a week, far apart from the valuation is just massively dragging things out, when the Fabinho and Henderson departures on the eve of the season necessitated urgency.

I hear you and I also think people have every right to be concerned as things stand. The line that is started to get trotted out again  - "We've still got a few weeks left of the window to go",  isn't going to make people less concerned either given that we have heard this line in previous windows only to see us end up panicking to get players in on deadline day. There is no guarantee the same won't happen again.

26 days to go and we still.need to.sign at least 3 players. If we end up signing 2 I.e. a CM and CB in my opinion it would just be another example of Liverpool doing the bare minimum. I'd be content with this but I'm not going to pretend and act like this would be enough. It wouldn't be imo.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:41:06 am by HardworkDedication »
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,718
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36936 on: Today at 08:39:24 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:31:07 am
When Ornstein broke the Fab news he did say the key to it all was us getting a replacement but here we are, all very weird. Hopefully something finally happens tomorrow.

It is weird.

I think we have moved on from Lavia but its only a guess.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36937 on: Today at 08:41:01 am »
We've bought one senior cb since Jan 2018. I think it's time we bought another one this summer.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline WorldChampions

  • Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,209
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36938 on: Today at 08:41:35 am »
The window started promising with the quick wrap up of Mac. It's been shite since really, can't believe we are less than a week from the opening game and the midfield troubles still haven't been sorted. The midfield was the clear weak link last season and not we have lost 5+ players and only brought in two.

A squad rebuild on less than 50 million net spend, shameful from FSG. Arsenal got top four for the first time in years yet spent 200 million and they had arguably less weaknesses than us.
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,650
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36939 on: Today at 08:41:36 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:33:31 am
It's not just the fans, it's the players. Last August even Van Dijk was in the press screaming at the club to buy midfielders. The fact we didn't really hit morale there as well. Conversely when we got Diaz in the January it really helped kick us on. If we'd have got a good midfielder in alongside Gakpo then I think we'd have kicked on in Jan and got top 4 because it would have give everyone a boost. Instead the players were so low energy and it's in part because the club aren't even trying and then it translates to the players and the fans.

The atmosphere wasn't great early doors last season. From the Palace and Newcastle games in August there was an air of despondency because the crowd knew we hadn't strengthened where we needed to and it was already bare bones. We need at least one in before next week to go into the August games with a bit of a spring in our step, rather than everyone pissed off, waiting to see what panicked deadline day player we bring in and waiting for the apology statement on September 1st.

It's definitely true it effects the players as well. I think you're right about last season , but look at how it was around 2009/2010 in the latter days under Rafa/early days under the Owl as well - players like Gerrard, Torres, Reina, Mascherano all hugely underperformed because they started to lose faith in the club being serious about challenging.

Some posters might ridicule the idea of the club needing to do business to appease the fanbase or give people a lift, but it is a factor and something they have to consider. Making the decision to not do enough yet again (we've already seen it in Summer 2020, January 2021, and Summer 2022) is almost certainly not going to go well.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 919 920 921 922 923 [924]   Go Up
« previous next »
 