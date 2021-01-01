Ah, C'mon.



We spent 95 million pound on the two players. THEN we were offered 52 million quid for two of ours, and took it. Of course we had to get that money in before we turned around and spent it on replacements. Even if we had spending money stashed elsewhere, of course we got the money in before we spent it. no business in the world would do anything different with sums like that. If it was your money, neither would you. Certainty i wouldn't anyway. Its the money or the players, you've got to have one or the other in hand. Warm smiles and handshakes aren't quite good enough at that level.



We are directly replacing two players we reluctantly sold because we were offered great value by idiots. First order of business was make sure the cheque clears, and the complete newbie KSA buffoons didn't make it easy did they. That whole scene was probably a complete nightmare.



there are simple homily's about what a legendary football club like ours should and shouldn't be able to do, and then there's 52 million pounds.



what position we shouldn't be in is where we lose our captain and our holding mid to the 68th ranked league in the world. the numerous people who are hopping mad and ascribing blame with a water cannon because its taking a little while to work through it methodically are imo being very unrealistic and far far too impatient.



I'd like a couple in yesterday myself tbf but Edwards himself likely couldn't have done anything much different. Southampton is also being very difficult as is their right and even obligation, but i don't understand why we never give ourselves any credit on here for the fact that the player has publicly come out and said he wants us and no one else. That was the real work right there for crying out loud. Man u tried and failed. Chelsea tried and failed. We tried and succeeded. Of course we will play hardball and outwait Southampton for a couple of weeks to save millions of pounds.



Look, if we end this window without at least one very high quality starting 6 to replace the two fading but still capable warhorses that left then i will be very pissed as well. I just dont think thats going to happen.



It's fair to say wait and see of course, and it's also fair to say that there has already been some (small) net spend, and might be some more.I think the issue for a lot of people, is that this summer was supposed to be different - we have had a very low net spend for the past four years, and summer 2023 was supposed to be the first one where we "went big" since 2018. Mac and Szoboszlai are good signings, but they alone don't constitute the big rebuild that people hoped for or envisioned.Since they arrived, we've then seen two huge (albeit fading) figures leave and all we've had for weeks is us fucking around on Lavia, and seeing other names who would've been suitable (Alvarez, now Tyler Adams) or perfect (Gvardiol) for what we needed go to other PL sides. The past five days or so have been deathly silent, with not even a solid rumour in sight.I'd felt that we'd been saving up for a Summer like this, where we really needed to do some bits, and were really going to use the money for the "rainy day" we currently have. I think a lot of people felt like that. It hasn't materialised, or shown signs of materialising yet though. Of course you have to factor in that we've had to pivot because of Henderson and Fabinho's departures, but the current silence is deafening.Neil Atkinson spoke well on TAW about it yesterday - there was a feeling of optimism after signing Mac and Szoboszlai, but the club risk having the mood of the fanbase turn if they're seen to not be doing enough, especially this Summer. Klopp wants the fanbase all in on supporting the team and every bit of the club pulling together to create something bigger. That's what we all want. But it only works if all parts of the club are doing everything they can. If the fans look at those running the club and see them not doing their bit, then the mood can sour with some middling/poor results, and then the idea of a club working in unison can fall down.As always, I'll be delighted if the club proves any worries to be misplaced. But they really should get a move on.