I do feel for our new sporting director, he's been dropped in with the entire world knowing we need an entire new midfield, and then had to sell 2/3rds of what was left of the midfield including the captain, and is now in a position where prospects like Lavia are going for 50m+ and he now has around a month to get a DM and one more plus some defensive cover for an untested formation that we might/might not stick with what seems like absolutely fuck all money to do it with, while DM's of quality are currently rarer than hens teeth



