« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 918 919 920 921 922 [923]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1251360 times)

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36880 on: Yesterday at 10:32:50 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 09:13:02 pm
Yes, posting under another account

hmmm interesting
Logged

Offline Wghennessy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36881 on: Yesterday at 10:34:31 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 10:07:46 pm
One last try - Kone and Andre for 60m and Im good for midfield.

Trying to manifest this (as my kids would say)

Andre Wisdom as cover for Trent? Good shout tbf
Logged

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,243
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36882 on: Yesterday at 10:40:10 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 10:34:31 pm
Andre Wisdom as cover for Trent? Good shout tbf
Oops - André.

You know what I mean.

Dont spoil the manifestation.

Thanks.
Logged

Offline TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,038
  • Six times...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36883 on: Yesterday at 10:43:55 pm »
Any chance we could have a mid-shite thread that just includes links to articles, tweets etc. about transfer news? As much as I love reading through pages (& pages, & pages) of repetitive shit, it would be nice to be able to pop in and see if theres anything actually new to catch up on.
Logged

Offline CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36884 on: Yesterday at 10:47:29 pm »
Just to clarify

Out

Hendo
Fab
Milner
Ox
Keita
Bobby
'Melo'

In

Mac
Szobo

When its written like that. Pretty shocking amount of experience we are losing in 1 window
The powers that be do know what they are doing, dont they ......

Logged

Offline Wghennessy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36885 on: Yesterday at 10:49:19 pm »
Quote from: TomDcs on Yesterday at 10:43:55 pm
Any chance we could have a mid-shite thread that just includes links to articles, tweets etc. about transfer news? As much as I love reading through pages (& pages, & pages) of repetitive shit, it would be nice to be able to pop in and see if theres anything actually new to catch up on.

Like this one?

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352615.0
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,319
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36886 on: Yesterday at 11:00:52 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Yesterday at 10:47:29 pm
Just to clarify

Out

Hendo
Fab
Milner
Ox
Keita
Bobby
'Melo'

In

Mac
Szobo

When its written like that. Pretty shocking amount of experience we are losing in 1 window
The powers that be do know what they are doing, dont they ......



Carvalho out as well, albeit on loan.

Lots of other outs in the youth ranks, including Ramsey on loan who was originally bought as a senior squad player, and van den Berg whom some thought might have been given a chance this year but maybe missed too much football through injury last season.

Surely there's another incoming signing or two, but I'm sure Klopp would have wanted them done earlier than this. Let's just bloody hope it's not another last minute panic  turd like Arthur or Davies.
Logged

Offline Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36887 on: Yesterday at 11:05:06 pm »
Big rumours caicedo to Chelsea close to being complete
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,319
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36888 on: Yesterday at 11:10:02 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 10:49:19 pm
Like this one?

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352615.0

By "mid-shite" I'm guessing Tom means a thread that contains a bit more rumour and innuendo but not a load of repetitive discussion. "News only" is maybe too high a bar when it apparently takes more than a month to negotiate one player.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,559
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36889 on: Yesterday at 11:11:35 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 11:05:06 pm
Big rumours caicedo to Chelsea close to being complete
Wrong thread really?
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,018
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36890 on: Yesterday at 11:12:21 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 05:12:27 pm
I would be bang up for this tbf.

Hang on, I'll get me passport...
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36891 on: Yesterday at 11:21:26 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 11:05:06 pm
Big rumours caicedo to Chelsea close to being complete

They were always going to sign him. Was just whether it's £90m or £100m. They were always going to pay up eventually
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Risto

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36892 on: Yesterday at 11:27:34 pm »
Quote from: HARD AS HELL on Yesterday at 09:52:45 pm
I remember back in '74 when Terry McDermott liked a tweet by Phil Boersma. The forum went crazy.
Thing is a lot of us had an inkling it was going to happen, his wife had done an Instagram story from the Yo Sushi on Mathew Street.

you still got a screenshot?
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,018
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36893 on: Yesterday at 11:27:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:29:46 pm
Sorry you didnt make the cut for the Ibiza trip JK. Not enough room on Capons banana boat

So, am I on. TpT20?
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,018
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36894 on: Yesterday at 11:35:04 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 08:50:55 pm
i'm not gunna read all that, sorry mate

It's well worth a read, tbf
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,758
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36895 on: Yesterday at 11:36:54 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:27:45 pm
So, am I on. TpT20?

Sorry mate, you're going with Peabee down to Margate on his  old people's bus.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,692
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36896 on: Yesterday at 11:41:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:36:54 pm
Sorry mate, you're going with Peabee down to Margate on his  old people's bus.
Yep, weve already downed the fish bowls soz
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Arrowsmith

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 267
  • Eee aye addio, we've won the cup!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36897 on: Yesterday at 11:53:34 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Yesterday at 10:47:29 pm
Just to clarify

Out

Hendo
Fab
Milner
Ox
Keita
Bobby
'Melo'

In

Mac
Szobo

When its written like that. Pretty shocking amount of experience we are losing in 1 window
The powers that be do know what they are doing, dont they ......
Cutting staff to the bones is sometimes a sign that a company is about to be sold... Just sayin!
Logged
Wool by birth, Scouse by blood.
JFT97
No new LFC topics apparently.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,391
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36898 on: Yesterday at 11:57:17 pm »
Quote from: Arrowsmith on Yesterday at 11:53:34 pm
Cutting staff to the bones is sometimes a sign that a company is about to be sold... Just sayin!

If people keep posting that every transfer window, one year it might come true.

But, imho, not any time soon.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36899 on: Today at 12:19:06 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:57:17 pm
If people keep posting that every transfer window, one year it might come true.

But, imho, not any time soon.

Shame, i think fsg were right for us at the time, then got lucky with klopp.
Times have changed dramatically and i fear we are getting left behind with the shutting of every transfer window
I just hope jurgen can keep working miracles with the team but losing that amount of experience on and if the pitch in 1 window i think will really really hurt us as a team. Especially hendo and milner
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,040
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36900 on: Today at 12:38:55 am »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,786
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36901 on: Today at 12:46:53 am »
Probably waiting for more clear out of players before we commit to buying?
Book balancing and risk management.
We probably end up with a very thin squad without cover for our injury prone and aging CBs till the Jan transfer. Similar to our lack of midfield change out last summer. Or maybe we are looking for a No.6 who can play CB too?

Klopp is expected to work miracles with what he has. Balance the books first.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,040
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36902 on: Today at 12:58:19 am »
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 12:19:06 am
Shame, i think fsg were right for us at the time, then got lucky with klopp.

hmmm, I wonder who sought and appointed Jurgen, removing Rogers in order to do so?
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,758
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36903 on: Today at 12:58:21 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:46:53 am
Probably waiting for more clear out of players before we commit to buying?
Book balancing and risk management.
We probably end up with a very thin squad without cover for our injury prone and aging CBs till the Jan transfer. Similar to our lack of midfield change out last summer. Or maybe we are looking for a No.6 who can play CB too?

Klopp is expected to work miracles with what he has. Balance the books first.

You thought we wouldn't buy any one. Why are you complaining at all?
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,786
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36904 on: Today at 01:11:31 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:58:21 am
You thought we wouldn't buy any one. Why are you complaining at all?
Why not? I have been complaining since last summer's transfer.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,391
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36905 on: Today at 01:15:20 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:58:19 am
hmmm, I wonder who sought and appointed Jurgen, removing Rogers in order to do so?

Rick Parry and his ties.  :P
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,058
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36906 on: Today at 01:15:57 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:11:31 am
Why not? I have been complaining since last summer's transfer.

Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,247
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36907 on: Today at 01:42:25 am »
Far less concerned by the number of outgoings. Only one, maybe two of those, would play large minutes this season.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36908 on: Today at 01:44:53 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:58:19 am
hmmm, I wonder who sought and appointed Jurgen, removing Rogers in order to do so?

Exactly my point. They got lucky with jurgen. Well, lucky, and 4 billion richer. But still we need to sell to buy. We are only liverpool football club i guess .
Logged

Online Mozology

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,068
  • FSG, spend some fucking money, miserable bastards
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36909 on: Today at 02:01:07 am »
 Christ we've three weeks to go, stop your bedwetting

Am I doing it right  :wave
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,572
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36910 on: Today at 02:09:37 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on August  4, 2023, 10:44:13 pm
They drove it over one of them farm road one beep before you enter one lane bridge type roads (Was a back country place and the lad was ragging it)  or something at high speed and landed in someones roof upside down. I was arrested for it before we found out whod really done it

🤣
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,286
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36911 on: Today at 02:09:57 am »
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 02:01:07 am
Christ we've three weeks to go, stop your bedwetting

Am I doing it right  :wave

Technically we have like 26 days, right?

That's enough to time to make 6 more bids to Soton.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,572
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36912 on: Today at 02:14:17 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:36:54 pm
Sorry mate, you're going with Peabee down to Margate on his  old people's bus.

I doubt it will make it that far mate.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,313
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36913 on: Today at 02:25:54 am »
I do feel for our new sporting director, he's been dropped in with the entire world knowing we need an entire new midfield, and then had to sell 2/3rds of what was left of the midfield including the captain, and is now in a position where prospects like Lavia are going for 50m+ and he now has around a month to get a DM and one more plus some defensive cover for an untested formation that we might/might not stick with what seems like absolutely fuck all money to do it with, while DM's of quality are currently rarer than hens teeth

Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
Pages: 1 ... 918 919 920 921 922 [923]   Go Up
« previous next »
 