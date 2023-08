Just to clarify



Out



Hendo

Fab

Milner

Ox

Keita

Bobby

'Melo'



In



Mac

Szobo



When its written like that. Pretty shocking amount of experience we are losing in 1 window

The powers that be do know what they are doing, dont they ......







Carvalho out as well, albeit on loan.Lots of other outs in the youth ranks, including Ramsey on loan who was originally bought as a senior squad player, and van den Berg whom some thought might have been given a chance this year but maybe missed too much football through injury last season.Surely there's another incoming signing or two, but I'm sure Klopp would have wanted them done earlier than this. Let's just bloody hope it's not another last minute panic turd like Arthur or Davies.