« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 917 918 919 920 921 [922]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1248719 times)

Online Higgins79

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,253
  • return of the king
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36840 on: Today at 08:40:34 pm »
After seemingly briefing journos all summer, its suddenly all gone suspiciously quiet. Either something is brewing or were really up Schitts Creek.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,043
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36841 on: Today at 08:43:20 pm »
Quote from: Higgins79 on Today at 08:40:34 pm
After seemingly briefing journos all summer, its suddenly all gone suspiciously quiet. Either something is brewing or were really up Schitts Creek.

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,865
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36842 on: Today at 08:44:39 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:29:46 pm
Sorry you didnt make the cut for the Ibiza trip JK. Not enough room on Capons banana boat

I'll watch from the beach with a glass of milk.
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,929
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36843 on: Today at 08:45:08 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 07:29:48 pm
Liverpool should not be in a position where they are relying on sales to buy more than 2 players

Ah, C'mon.

We spent 95 million pound on the two players. THEN we were offered 52 million quid for two of ours, and took it. Of course we had to get that money in before we turned around and spent it on replacements. Even if we had spending money stashed elsewhere, of course we got the money in before we spent it. no business in the world would do anything different with sums like that. If it was your money, neither would you. Certainty i wouldn't anyway. Its the money or the players, you've got to have one or the other in hand. Warm smiles and handshakes aren't quite good enough at that level.

We are directly replacing two players we reluctantly sold because we were offered great value by idiots. First order of business was make sure the cheque clears, and the complete newbie KSA buffoons didn't make it easy did they. That whole scene was probably a complete nightmare.

there are simple homily's about what a legendary football club like ours should and shouldn't be able to do, and then there's 52 million pounds.

what position we shouldn't be in is where we lose our captain and our holding mid to the 68th ranked league in the world. the numerous people who are hopping mad and ascribing blame with a water cannon because its taking a little while to work through it methodically are imo being very unrealistic and far far too impatient.

I'd like a couple in yesterday myself tbf but Edwards himself likely couldn't have done anything much different. Southampton is also being very difficult as is their right and even obligation, but i don't understand why we never give ourselves any credit on here for the fact that the player has publicly come out and said he wants us and no one else. That was the real work right there for crying out loud. Man u tried and failed. Chelsea tried and failed.  We tried and succeeded. Of course we will play hardball and outwait Southampton for a couple of weeks to save millions of pounds.

Look, if we end this window without at least one very high quality starting 6 to replace the two fading but still capable warhorses that left then i will be very pissed as well. I just dont think thats going to happen.
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone! To the KSA! ffs   

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,246
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36844 on: Today at 08:46:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:35:16 pm
No. As a huge fan of Monaco lad, even I have to admit that one is definitely not happening. Maybe if he has another poor year, then next summer.
Sad day when even youre admitting theres no chance.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,246
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36845 on: Today at 08:47:48 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 07:29:48 pm
Liverpool should not be in a position where they are relying on sales to buy more than 2 players
Were not.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,218
  • @tharris113
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36846 on: Today at 08:50:55 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 08:45:08 pm
Ah, C'mon.

We spent 95 million pound on the two players. THEN we were offered 52 million quid for two of ours, and took it. Of course we had to get that money in before we turned around and spent it on replacements. Even if we had spending money stashed elsewhere, of course we got the money in before we spent it. no business in the world would do anything different with sums like that. If it was your money, neither would you. Certainty i wouldn't anyway. Its the money or the players, you've got to have one or the other in hand. Warm smiles and handshakes aren't quite good enough at that level.

We are directly replacing two players we reluctantly sold because we were offered great value by idiots. First order of business was make sure the cheque clears, and the complete newbie KSA buffoons didn't make it easy did they. That whole scene was probably a complete nightmare.

there are simple homily's about what a legendary football club like ours should and shouldn't be able to do, and then there's 52 million pounds.

what position we shouldn't be in is where we lose our captain and our holding mid to the 68th ranked league in the world. the numerous people who are hopping mad and ascribing blame with a water cannon because its taking a little while to work through it methodically are imo being very unrealistic and far far too impatient.

I'd like a couple in yesterday myself tbf but Edwards himself likely couldn't have done anything much different. Southampton is also being very difficult as is their right and even obligation, but i don't understand why we never give ourselves any credit on here for the fact that the player has publicly come out and said he wants us and no one else. That was the real work right there for crying out loud. Man u tried and failed. Chelsea tried and failed.  We tried and succeeded. Of course we will play hardball and outwait Southampton for a couple of weeks to save millions of pounds.

Look, if we end this window without at least one very high quality starting 6 to replace the two fading but still capable warhorses that left then i will be very pissed as well. I just dont think thats going to happen.

i'm not gunna read all that, sorry mate
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,756
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36847 on: Today at 08:51:44 pm »
Banana boats are shit to be honest.
Logged

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,886
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36848 on: Today at 08:52:07 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 05:10:24 pm
Lack of any noise from journos the last couple of days.

If you're optimistic you'd hope it's because we're working behind the scenes ;D

Were working behind the scenes 
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,756
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36849 on: Today at 08:52:59 pm »
Why the fuck are you trying to be a Lobo wannabe?
Logged

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,886
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36850 on: Today at 08:54:15 pm »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 07:00:13 pm
Checked and can't find any option like that, got my bloody hopes up then ffs 😭

It was when Dave McCoy blocked Al 555 but people kept quoting him and I think it was raised in the question for the mods thread. You could revisit it I guess.
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36851 on: Today at 09:05:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:52:59 pm
Why the fuck are you trying to be a Lobo wannabe?

Haha funnily enough I was thinking the day that I've not seen him on here for ages. Is he still around?
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,874
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36852 on: Today at 09:13:02 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:05:28 pm
Haha funnily enough I was thinking the day that I've not seen him on here for ages. Is he still around?

Yes, posting under another account
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,043
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36853 on: Today at 09:15:53 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:05:28 pm
Haha funnily enough I was thinking the day that I've not seen him on here for ages. Is he still around?

Logged in yesterday, looks like he's doing what most think about doing & swerving the summer madness.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,329
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36854 on: Today at 09:18:19 pm »
Fucking hell, I'm glad some of you weren't around when Rushie left.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,043
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36855 on: Today at 09:19:08 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 09:18:19 pm
Fucking hell, I'm glad some of you weren't around when Rushie left.

I cried when he left & when he came back home.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36856 on: Today at 09:19:56 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 09:18:19 pm
Fucking hell, I'm glad some of you weren't around when Rushie left.

Cried when he left,cried when he came back.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,329
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36857 on: Today at 09:20:18 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:19:08 pm
I cried when he left & when he came back home.
So did I, I was about 9 at the time he left, but I got over it, some of the transfer addicted Twitter types nowadays would have heart attacks.
Logged

Online Paisley79

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 366
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36858 on: Today at 09:20:39 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 09:18:19 pm
Fucking hell, I'm glad some of you weren't around when Rushie left.

Do you remember Shoot (or Match?) magazine's April Fools cover  ;D
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,385
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36859 on: Today at 09:20:46 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 08:32:46 pm
Do people think there's any chance we're actually waiting to see what's happening with Tchouaméni? He clearly wants to stay at Real and even liked a Tweet basically taking the piss out of us but given how we're dithering over the only target we've been looking at for a while it makes you wonder.
He going be starting ton of games for Real Madrid. He not leaving
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,043
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36860 on: Today at 09:22:44 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 09:20:18 pm
So did I, I was about 9 at the time he left, but I got over it, some of the transfer addicted Twitter types nowadays would have heart attacks.

They'd be posting videos of them blending leeks.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,285
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36861 on: Today at 09:24:14 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:05:28 pm
Haha funnily enough I was thinking the day that I've not seen him on here for ages. Is he still around?

No. RIP.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,635
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36862 on: Today at 09:25:57 pm »
Quote from: Paisley79 on Today at 09:20:39 pm
Do you remember Shoot (or Match?) magazine's April Fools cover  ;D
Fuckers did me with that
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,329
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36863 on: Today at 09:26:23 pm »
Quote from: Paisley79 on Today at 09:20:39 pm
Do you remember Shoot (or Match?) magazine's April Fools cover  ;D
Remember it well haha
Logged

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36864 on: Today at 09:26:50 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:20:46 pm
He going be starting ton of games for Real Madrid. He not leaving

He's sharing that position with Kroos. He should be a guaranteed starter wherever he is.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,329
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36865 on: Today at 09:29:13 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 09:19:56 pm
Cried when he left,cried when he came back.
The only other time I was truly gutted when a player left was when God left for Leeds, even though he wasn't the same player he had been I was devastated, again ditto I cried when he came home, even though again, he wasn't the same player, but just to have him back again was enough for me.
Logged

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,523
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36866 on: Today at 09:30:31 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 09:18:19 pm
Fucking hell, I'm glad some of you weren't around when Rushie left.

Now that was a shock in 1986. But what a move to get to keep him on loan for a season. I remember saying to a mate for the Rushie fee we could sign John Barnes, Peter Beardsley and Ray Houghton. Love it when a plan comes together.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,329
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36867 on: Today at 09:31:21 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 09:30:31 pm
Now that was a shock in 1986. But what a move to get to keep him on loan for a season. I remember saying to a mate for the Rushie fee we could sign John Barnes, Peter Beardsley and Ray Houghton. Love it when a plan comes together.
Don't forget Aldo
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,385
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36868 on: Today at 09:33:50 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 09:26:50 pm
He's sharing that position with Kroos. He should be a guaranteed starter wherever he is.
I mean yea that not a bad thing when Madrid going play a lot of games.
Kroos should not be playing 3 times a week much same with Modric.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,498
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36869 on: Today at 09:33:52 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 09:29:13 pm
The only other time I was truly gutted when a player left was when God left for Leeds, even though he wasn't the same player he had been I was devastated, again ditto I cried when he came home, even though again, he wasn't the same player, but just to have him back again was enough for me.

I was relatively okay with that despite him being one of my first Liverpool heros. Torres was the one who hit me hardest. Was gutted and was compounded by the fact we  were very average at the time.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,329
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36870 on: Today at 09:37:01 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 09:33:52 pm
I was relatively okay with that despite him being one of my first Liverpool heros. Torres was the one who hit me hardest. Was gutted and was compounded by the fact we  were very average at the time.
Nah, fuck him, he had been huffing and moping that whole season and had been incredibly average, so he showed he wasn't committed to the team or club, and he went to the Tories, unforgivable.
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,141
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36871 on: Today at 09:40:42 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:23:27 pm
When is it acceptable to be critical to this tranfer window?
Probably at the end of the coming season. After all, no matter who we sign, there's no way to tell if the sum of parts we gather will become a team that works well together, until the season is done.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36872 on: Today at 09:42:00 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 08:45:08 pm
Ah, C'mon.

We spent 95 million pound on the two players. THEN we were offered 52 million quid for two of ours, and took it. Of course we had to get that money in before we turned around and spent it on replacements. Even if we had spending money stashed elsewhere, of course we got the money in before we spent it. no business in the world would do anything different with sums like that. If it was your money, neither would you. Certainty i wouldn't anyway. Its the money or the players, you've got to have one or the other in hand. Warm smiles and handshakes aren't quite good enough at that level.

We are directly replacing two players we reluctantly sold because we were offered great value by idiots. First order of business was make sure the cheque clears, and the complete newbie KSA buffoons didn't make it easy did they. That whole scene was probably a complete nightmare.

there are simple homily's about what a legendary football club like ours should and shouldn't be able to do, and then there's 52 million pounds.

what position we shouldn't be in is where we lose our captain and our holding mid to the 68th ranked league in the world. the numerous people who are hopping mad and ascribing blame with a water cannon because its taking a little while to work through it methodically are imo being very unrealistic and far far too impatient.

I'd like a couple in yesterday myself tbf but Edwards himself likely couldn't have done anything much different. Southampton is also being very difficult as is their right and even obligation, but i don't understand why we never give ourselves any credit on here for the fact that the player has publicly come out and said he wants us and no one else. That was the real work right there for crying out loud. Man u tried and failed. Chelsea tried and failed.  We tried and succeeded. Of course we will play hardball and outwait Southampton for a couple of weeks to save millions of pounds.

Look, if we end this window without at least one very high quality starting 6 to replace the two fading but still capable warhorses that left then i will be very pissed as well. I just dont think thats going to happen.

Thing is the 2 players we're looking to buy, a DM and a CB are 2 players we needed before we sold Fabinho and Henderson.
Logged

Online HARD AS HELL

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 163
  • Hitachi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36873 on: Today at 09:45:11 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 08:50:55 pm
i'm not gunna read all that, sorry mate

😁😁😁😁
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,929
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36874 on: Today at 09:48:07 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 08:50:55 pm
i'm not gunna read all that, sorry mate

quite alright. Reading, you either like it or you don't.   
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone! To the KSA! ffs   

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online HARD AS HELL

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 163
  • Hitachi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36875 on: Today at 09:52:45 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 09:18:19 pm
Fucking hell, I'm glad some of you weren't around when Rushie left.

I remember back in '74 when Terry McDermott liked a tweet by Phil Boersma. The forum went crazy.
Thing is a lot of us had an inkling it was going to happen, his wife had done an Instagram story from the Yo Sushi on Mathew Street.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #36876 on: Today at 09:57:07 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 09:29:13 pm
The only other time I was truly gutted when a player left was when God left for Leeds, even though he wasn't the same player he had been I was devastated, again ditto I cried when he came home, even though again, he wasn't the same player, but just to have him back again was enough for me.

Yeah yeah,long long time for me from those times as well and propably never again as you grow older and so on (although when Kloppo leaves it'll be a bit tough),for me it was Rushie and later McManaman,after that haven't been that emotional about players leaving.
Luckily Rush came back and everything felt better again,felt it was just,well,right. :)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 917 918 919 920 921 [922]   Go Up
« previous next »
 